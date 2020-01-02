Our rampaging legislators will continue to pass new laws until there’s no breath left in their bodies.
The Illinois House and Senate will reconvene later this month, the Senate first to do organizational work on and then both bodies to begin their joint efforts to pass a budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Senate majority Democrats will gather Jan. 19 to pick a new president to succeed the retiring John Cullerton.
But there’s more to legislative sessions than just passing a budget — there’s the vaunted legislative process by which our representatives pass new laws.
Consider this recent headline from The Chicago Tribune: “Illinois is getting more than 250 new laws and taxes on Jan. 1.”
It’s a pretty fair bet that in December of this new year, there will be a similar headline touting its expected orgy of lawmaking, just like there was in December 2019 that reported on last year’s orgy of lawmaking.
What are people to make of this relentless bill-passing? For starters, it’s a pretty good advertisement for limiting legislative sessions.
How about part-time bodies that meet three or four months every two years with legislators directed to pass two-year budgets? Special sessions can always be called if the need arises.
Idle hands are the devil’s workshop, and that’s never more true than when legislators who cumulatively possess vast power feel the need to expand the size, scope, cost and power of governments at all levels.
That, of course, isn’t going to happen, absent some sort of cataclysmic event.
That’s not to say that the governor and legislators don’t do big things — marijuana legalization, for example. Agree or disagree, that’s a monster change.
Then there are the massive tax increases taking effect that will finance Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $45 billion in infrastructure spending.
The majority of Illinoisans who don’t pay attention to such things will not be pleased with new, higher taxes on parking, license plates and vehicles.
Car buyers who trade one vehicle for another face a potential tax hike because trade-ins, previously exempt, will be subject to a new sales tax.
But legislators hungry for revenue approved a double-taxation plan on trade-ins. Starting Wednesday, the exemption is capped at $10,000.
Those are big things, no doubt about it.
But our legislators — many pursuing legislative changes as favors for special pleaders — spent considerable time on minutiae.
Many public restrooms now will be required to have diaper-changing stations, regardless of gender. Single-occupancy public restrooms now must be designated as gender neutral.
In a revenue-grab, the fine for a first-time violation of passing a school bus with its stop sign extended doubles to $300. Fines for repeat offenders are doubling to $1,000.
Those increases are another example of legislators complaining out of one side of their mouths that traffic fines are too expensive, particularly for lower socio-economic groups, while proposing higher fines out of the other side of their mouths.
The sexual-harassment conflagration that consumed the Illinois State Capitol last year will also take a toll. Private businesses will have to conform to new regulations, many of them expensive.
Finally, in another example of locking the barn door after the horse has been stolen, our legislators have decreed that the dysfunctional Illinois Department of Children and Family Services must make home visits based on hotline tips.
The ruling is part of the fallout from the tragic death of 5-year-old Andrew “A.J.” Freund. Of course, DCFS employees had ample opportunities — not to mention a legal duty — to identify A.J. as an abused child and remove him from his home before he was murdered by his parents. But they did nothing.
This change is just legislative window dressing, a measure designed to give the impression of an appropriate response but nothing of substance.
But that’s what a lot of legislating is about — re-arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, or perhaps some other more stable vessel.
Some people like that, and those who do cheer. The state, of course, remains effectively bankrupt.