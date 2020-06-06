Kevin Cobb couldn’t fall asleep when he arrived home from Minneapolis on Sunday night.
He spent the weekend at protests following the killing of George Floyd along with his 16-year-old son, Kevin Jr., trying to help where he could.
On his way back into town, he heard about commotion around Market Place Mall, where looters smashed windows of several stores.
“I was restless, couldn’t sleep, (thinking), ‘What can I do?’ ” he said.
Cobb arrived in Minneapolis on Thursday. He was immediately impressed when he arrived at the site where Floyd was killed, which he said was blocked off by activists with a label that said, “Sacred Ground.”
Most of the trip was peaceful.
“During the day, there was nothing but good, and that touched me and made me think, ‘You have to do something,’ ” he said. “I brought all of these things that I saw in those three days, from how they organized rallies, how everything works. I got all of that in three days and I brought it back and use that to help serve the community. I’ve got people from all walks of life that are on my team, and that’s what I’m going to capitalize on.”
On Monday, he sent out a Facebook message at 1:38 a.m. telling followers to meet at Macy’s to clean up outside stores in the area.
For a few years, Cobb has been looking for an outlet for his desire to help. He started the Facebook group “Liberty and Justice for All,” a few years ago and gained a following, but it lay mostly dormant. Now, he has a purpose, and he’s building a team around him.
One of the first people to meet him the next morning was Justin Wilson, whom Cobb used to work with at Kraft.
The 28-year-old Wilson is an ordained church elder, and he told Cobb about his plans to pursue preaching. Currently a student at Parkland College, Wilson hopes to attend Moody Bible Institute and eventually become a hospital chaplain and a teacher.
“Even before the cleaning, he was already out picking stuff up,” Cobb said. “I was like, ‘Man, I worked next to this dude and I never knew that he was in ministry.’ For a humble guy like that, it just brought me to him and I thought we needed a spiritual adviser. I remember this kid saying, ‘I want to serve the Lord, but I don’t want to be a pulpit preacher. I want to be a street preacher.’ That’s what drew me to him, how humble he is and how he wants to serve.”
“Liberty and Justice for All” will focus on community service and bringing people together, Cobb said, including grand plans to build a community center. They’ve already procured a $50,000 donation for the center, which would include areas for kids to play sports along with classrooms.
At 4 p.m. today, the organization will hold a peace rally at 1512 N. Neil St., a plot of land outside of Cobb’s business, Diamond Buildings. Wilson will speak at the event along with three other pastors. The event won’t necessarily be a police protest, rather an opportunity to talk about recent events, including both police brutality and shootings in town.
“I want to show the people of Champaign-Urbana that this fight that we’re in is not against the police department,” Wilson said. “It’s not against a different race or color. We’re in a fight against hate, and that’s what we really want to show and that’s what we want people to get a clear understanding of.”
Cobb, the cousin of Champaign Police chief Anthony Cobb, said he’s focused on bringing the community and police together rather than confronting them.
The event will include food, games for kids, and peaceful displays of solidarity, including the attendees locking arms along Neil Street. Cobb said it’ll complement the Black Lives Matter march around Champaign that takes place at noon.
“We’re not going to be the ones that talk bad about anyone that looted, the people that were clashing with the police,” Cobb said. “There’s enough negativity to cover that. We’re going to try to focus on the positive and not the negative. We don’t want to be the group that’s out marching with the bullhorns. We’re going to support those people though. Don’t get me wrong, we’re going to show up when they show up. We want to be seen and not heard … We want to focus on Champaign, and what we can do to make Champaign better.”