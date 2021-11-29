Kanay Benschneider Centennial High School Middle hitter Sophomore
What made this season special? Each and every one of my teammates. Everyone’s different personalities made the season unique and one to remember.
Our secret sauce is ... team bonding. We did a lot of team bonding in preseason and I think this helped us get closer and come together on the court.
My role model is ... my mom. She is one of my biggest supporters and is always at all of my events.
I need concert tickets to go see ... Megan Thee Stallion.
One movie I could watch over and over ... Shark Tale. It’s been one of my favorite movies since I was a kid.
My social media fav ... Snapchat because I can easily connect with all my friends.
My favorite volleyball memory is ... winning the national championship match!
Before a match ... I typically listen to music.
After a match ... I relax and think over the game and what to improve on.
In five years, I see myself ... as a nurse helping those in need.
Miranda Berger Brookfield East Setter/Defensive Specialist Freshman
What made this season special? As a team, we were able to really work together to reach our common goal in a way that teams I’ve played for in the past haven’t. We were able to overcome early losses in the season and not let them affect our mindset in the tournament.
Our secret sauce is ... Everyone trusts each other’s skills, and on the court, we are all playing for each other. We all want to grow and want to be better, so we learn from our struggles from the beginning of the season and make sure we work to eliminate our weaknesses.
I need concert tickets to go see ... Vampire Weekend.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... Hercules
My social media fav ... TikTok, because it is really cultivated to what I’m interested in, so the videos I see are always able to make me laugh or make me feel inspired.
My favorite volleyball memory is ... definitely now winning the NJCAA Division II national championship!
Before a match ... I always try to stay loose and confident, and visualize how I want to play.
After a match ... I surround myself with friends and family so that we can talk about the things that went well, and maybe the things that didn’t.
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully I’ll have completed college, and I’ll be starting a life filled with things that excite me. I’m not sure what that’ll be exactly, but as long as I am enjoying life, that’s all I care about.
Kayla Brandon St. Thomas More Defensive specialist Sophomore
What made this season special? The team. We wanted to see each other succeed and be great.
Our secret sauce ... It’s a secret ;) Haha! Our secret sauce is having fun.
My role models are ... my parents.
I need concert tickets to go see ... Harry Styles.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... She’s the Man
My social media fav is ... TikTok. My best friends and I send so many funny videos back and forth.
My favorite volleyball memory is ... winning state my junior year of high school and obviously winning the national championship this year. Those are two memories I will never forget.
Before a match ... I go to everyone on the court and tell them they’re better than everyone else in the gym. Confidence builds confidence.
After a match ... I go talk with parents and my dad usually recaps the game right away.
In five years, I see myself ... working in a marketing position and being involved with volleyball somewhere.
Ella Godsell Unity Defensive specialist Sophomore
What made this season special? We had to overcome a lot and fight our way back to the national championship. After a streak of national runner-up finishes, it was super rewarding for our sophomore class to go out on a season that brought the national championship back to the program.
Our secret sauce ... Crazy confidence. And we’re really funny.
My role model is ... My mom and Bob Nuckols.
I need concert tickets to go see ... Jack Harlow or Playboi Carti.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... Lady Bird.
My social media fav ... TikTok. I love sending funny videos to my friends.
My favorite volleyball memory is ... My last club tournament before the pandemic, and winning the national championship.
Before a match ... I chest bump Kat Blase.
After a match ... I always talk to my parents. If it’s an away game, sing on the bus.
In five years, I see myself ... Hopefully in law school, and trying to stay as connected to volleyball as possible.
Elke Hofstra OSG Piter Jelles, Montessori High School (The Netherlands) Outside Hitter Freshman
What made this season special? To see how we’ve grown throughout the season, and that we really played as a team at nationals.
Our secret sauce is ... diversity of players and personalities
My role models are ... my parents and sister
I need concert tickets to go see ... Adele
One movie I could watch over and over is ... Mamma Mia!
My social media fav ... Instagram because I like to see the pictures my friends post and to post your memorable things on it.
My favorite volleyball memory is ... playing during the semifinal rounds of the Dutch national championships.
Before a match ... power nap, listen to music and eat something.
After a match ... I like to have a warm shower, lay in bed and watch some series or movie.
In five years, I see myself ... back in The Netherlands, enjoying the things I do in life and hopefully traveling a lot.
Katarina Blase Charleston Middle hitter Freshman
What made this season special? All of the progress we made as a team and the relationships I’ve created.
Our secret sauce is ... Communication, hustle, attitude and determination.
My role models are ... my mom and my brother.
I need concert tickets to go see ... Luke Combs
One movie I could watch over and over is ... The Last Song
My social media fav ... Snapchat.
Before a match ... I try not to think too much and tell myself to play my game.
After a match ... I think about what I did wrong and how I could do better and fix it.
In five years, I see myself ... traveling around the world.
Arika Richardson LaSalle-Peru Right side Freshman
What made this season special? The determination every player has.
Our secret sauce is ... always being on the same page.
I need concert tickets to go see ... Polo G.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... Grease.
My favorite volleyball memory is ... winning nationals.
Before a match ... I visualize the game.
After a match ... I self-reflect.
In five years, I see myself ... coaching volleyball somewhere.
Elle Schupbach Princeville Outside hitter Freshman
What made this season special? Being able to experience winning a national championship.
Our secret sauce is ... the players on the team
My role model is ... my mom.
I need concert tickets to go see ... Polo G
My social media fav ... Snapchat so Ican talk to all my friends.
My favorite volleyball memory is ... winning the national championship.
Before a match ... I listen to music.
After a match ... I usually go eat some food.
Katy Shockey Champaign Central Right side/Middle hitter Freshman
What made this season special? The talent and diversity of my teammates.
My role model is ... is Kerri Walsh-Jennings.
I need concert tickets to go see ... Morgan Wallen.
One movie I could watch over and over ... Bohemian Rhapsody.
My favorite volleyball memory is ... USA Volleyball High Performance Camp.
Before a match ... I listen to really loud music to get hype.
After a match ... I eat. A lot.
In five years, I see myself ... working in a church.
Jayden Sortor Williamsville Middle Sophomore
What made this season special? Building new relationships
Our secret sauce is ... Our humor.
I need concert tickets to go see ... Tori Kelly.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... The Princess Bride.
My social media fav ... Snapchat.
My favorite volleyball memory is ... our bus rides.
Before a match ... we listen to music and talk.
After a match ... we would eat and sing.
In five years, I see myself ... as a teacher with a family.
Sophie Young Nayland College Setter Sophomore
What made this season special? The trust within the team, the work people put in and everyone’s drive to win.
Our secret sauce is ... coaching staff, confidence and fitness center:)
I need concert tickets to go see ... Harry Styles.
One movie I could watch over and over is ... Mamma Mia!
My favorite volleyball memory is ... winning nationals!
In five years, I see myself ... Probably back home in New Zealand, working, playing volleyball or maybe traveling.