CRESCENT CITY — A Paxton man was killed in a fiery collision in Iroquois County Monday afternoon that involved two other vehicles.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened about 2 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Illinois 49 and Iroquois County Road 1400 N, about four miles south of Crescent City.
Edna R. Cluver, 72, of Cissna Park, had been driving her van west on County Road 1400 N and had stopped at the intersection with Illinois 49.
However, she apparently pulled out in front of a semitrailer tractor truck driven south on 49 by Kevin J. Gray, 59, of Gilman, who hit Cluver’s van, sending the van into the west ditch.
The collision between the van and the southbound truck then caused the semi to veer into the northbound lane of Illinois 49 where it hit a northbound pickup truck head-on.
Its driver, Kris E. Edburg, 36, of Paxton, was trapped inside the truck when it caught fire as it and the semi both went into the east ditch. Mr. Edburg was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said neither Cluver nor Gray were injured.
The accident remains under investigation and no tickets have been issued.