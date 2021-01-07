Champaign - Rocky passed away in the summer of 1992. He was the childhood friend for the Jackson household. He was well loved, cared after the children, and will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Read more
King Louie, a St. Bernard owned by Annie and Paul Reed, recently passed away at age of 6. Louie left us too soon but will be remembered for his prodigious slobber and uncanny ability to sense a potato chip bag being opened from anywhere in the house. Read more
Mordecai, an African grey parrot owned by Sally Green, recently passed away after a long and pampered life. Mordecai joined the family as a baby and remained a steadfast and loyal friend for more than four decades. He was extremely talkative and had a vocabulary of more than 250 words. Read more
Champaign - Rocky passed away in the summer of 1992. He was the childhood friend for the Jackson household. He was well loved, cared after the children, and will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Read more