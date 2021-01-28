New Year’s Day 2020 seemed like a great idea at the time. It offered hope and promise.
We had so much to look forward to, locally, nationally and worldwide.
Illinois basketball fans were making plans to attend/watch the NCAA tournament with their favorite team involved for the first time since 2013.
The country was in the middle of a presidential campaign with the Democratic candidate still undecided.
Tokyo prepared to host the Summer Olympics for the first time since 1964.
Not into sports or politics?
Well, there were blockbuster movies about to hit the big screen. Concerts scheduled at venues big and small. Television series in the middle of production for the upcoming season.
There were festivals and fairs and parades on our calendars. It never occurred to us, not for one second, that they wouldn’t happen.
Then, without much warning (hey, I’m not a scientist) life came to a screeching halt. Like when you notice the traffic light just turned red and slam on the brakes. Careful that your head doesn’t hit the windshield. It was like that.
The coronavirus pandemic put us in uncharted territory. None of us was around for the last one in 1918.
At that moment in mid-March, folks reacted in so many different ways. Some ignored it, going about their business as if all was well. Some raced to the store and bought up as much toilet paper as they could fit in the cart. Who knew four rolls of Charmin Ultra Soft would become a prized possession.
For those of us with serious medical conditions, COVID-19 became another challenge, another reason to worry and another reminder to listen to the experts.
If it was possible to turn back the clock — it isn’t, I checked — most of us would change some of our actions. Anything to make 2020 better.
We missed so much.
Graduations had to be held virtually. Weddings and funerals became immediate-family-only events.
We couldn’t hug our aging parents or grandparents. We had to stop having parties, especially indoors. Restaurants closed down or had limited seating.
The weirdness of 2020 has carried over to ’21. With a caveat: we can see some daylight, thanks to vaccines that have been developed and shot in our arms. The pace is starting to ramp up ... not a moment too soon.
What’s the goal? Pretty simple, normalcy.
To be able to see our friends and family without the fear of getting or transmitting the virus. To be able to attend my daughter’s high school graduation. To travel again without filling the car with antiseptic wipes.
Don’t get angry with me for writing the following, but there is a bright side to 2020: We should never again take life for granted.
All those things we wanted to do in 2020 need to be done in the coming weeks, months and years. Time is a wasting.
Hopefully, 2020 taught us to be more tolerant and less bothered by slights, real or imagined. We became inventive, with drive-by birthday parties and Halloween candy dispensed from a second-story tube.
We started using new words and phrases: Zoom, social distancing, super spreader. We discovered Instacart, GrubHub and walking. Lots and lots of walking.
Parts of pandemic life will extend after the masses are vaccinated. We will continue to wear masks and keep safe distances.
But when someone gives us the all clear (Julie Pryde is my go-to expert in C-U), it will be glorious.
Years from now, we will look back at 2020, shake our heads and mutter “those weren’t the days.”