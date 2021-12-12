Listen to this article

YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL

Fall 2021 Caroline Kerr St. Thomas More

Spring 2021 Mira Chopra Champaign Central

2019 Allie Trame St. Thomas More

2018 Allie Trame St. Thomas More

2017 Mica Allison St. Thomas More

2016 Kylie Michael St. Joseph-Ogden

2015 Kylie Michael St. Joseph-Ogden

2014 Lexi Wallen St. Thomas More

2013 Lizzy Barnard Unity

YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL

2012 Lauren Cloyd Centennial

2011 Mariah Coleman Heritage

2010 Morgan Leach Centennial

2009 Cori Harris Centennial

2008 Alexis Braghini Centennial

2007 Lucy Coleman Monticello

2006 Ali Omahen Schlarman

2005 Kylie McCulley Clinton

2004 Kylie McCulley Clinton

YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL

2003 Amber McKean CPCI

2002 Melissa David Champaign Central

2001 Carly Hill Monticello

2000 Carly Hill Monticello

1999 Julie Leman Champaign Central

1998 Jenn Rousey Champaign Central

1997 Kate Hill Monticello

1996 Heather Wilson Rantoul

1995 Amanda Ennis Champaign Central

YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL

1994 Sigele Overstreet Champaign Central

1993 Lori Greenwood Champaign Central

1992 Missy Erixon Tuscola

1991 Missy Erixon Tuscola

1990 Melanie Ward Prairie Central

1989 Jane Prasse Hoopeston-East Lynn

1988 Mindy Thompson Shiloh

1987 Jill Doty Hoopeston-East Lynn

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos