Class 6A
(14) Centennial Chargers (5-4)
vs. (3) Chicago Kenwood Broncos (8-1),
2 p.m. (at Lane Tech High School)
Coaches:
- Kyle Jackson (8-14 in three seasons at Centennial); Sinque Turner (30-13 in four seasons at Chicago Kenwood).
Chargers to watch: Braylon Peacock (Sr., WR/RB/DB; 5 rushing TDs, 4 receiving TDs; 158 receiving yards vs. Peoria; 110 rushing yards vs. Peoria Manual); Brady Boatright (Sr., QB; 12 passing TDs, 2 INTs; 213 yards, 3 TDs passing vs. Peoria; 204 yards, 3 TDs passing vs. Peoria Manual); Brandon Harvey (Jr., RB/DB; 6 rushing TDs; 128 rushing yards vs. Danville; 112 rushing yards, 1 TD at Normal Community).
Broncos to watch:
- Lou Henson (Sr., QB; 48 of 83 passing, 709 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs; 36 carries, 196 yards, 5 TDs); Kevin Thunderbird (Jr., OLB; 85 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 INTs); Marquise Lightfoot (Soph., DE; 53 tackles, 9 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery).
Pick:
- Kenwood 27, Centennial 21.
Class 5A(14) Jacksonville Crimsons (5-4)
at (3) Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (9-0), 7 p.m.
Coaches:
- Mark Grounds (108-97 in 21 seasons at Jacksonville); Jon Adkins (16-8 in three seasons at M-S).
Crimsons to watch:
- Elijah Owens (Jr., QB; 108 of 186 passing, 1,324 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs; 115 carries, 724 yards, 7 TDs; Cam’Ron Mitchell (Soph., RB; 93 carries, 700 yards, 9 TDs; 17 receptions, 160 yards, 1 TD); Deone Salther (Jr., TE/OLB; 32 receptions, 507 yards, 4 TDs).
Bulldogs to watch:
- Wyatt Bohm (Jr., QB; 140 of 236 passing, 2,414 yards, 23 TDs; 7 INTs); Quenton Rogers (Jr., WR; 41 receptions, 873 yards, 9 TDs); Nick Golden (Jr., LB; 72 tackles, 28 TFLs, 13 sacks, 1 fumble recovery).
Pick:
- M-S 42, Jacksonville 14.
Class 3A
(10) Chicago King Jaguars (6-3)
at (7) Prairie Central Hawks (7-2), 2 p.m.
Coaches:
- Derrick Hunter (23-25 in five seasons at Chicago King); Andrew Quain (20-6 in three seasons at Prairie Central).
Jaguars’ statistics to know:
- Average 29 points per game while allowing an average of 21 points; losses to Class 3A No. 5 seed Chicago Clark, Class 5A No. 7 seed Chicago Brooks and non-playoff Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville/Englewood; won last three games by cumulative 86-27 score.
Hawks to watch:
- Drew Fehr (Jr., RB/LB; 166 carries, 960 yards, 9 TDs; 81 tackles); Camden Palmore (Jr., RB/LB; 89 carries, 765 yards, 7 TDs; 4 receptions, 134 yards, 1 TD; 60 tackles); Owen Rafferty (Sr., QB/DB; 15 of 28 passing, 291 yards, 3 TDs; 63 carries, 345 yards, 4 TDs).
Pick:
- Prairie Central 22, King 16.
(16) Newton Eagles (5-4)
at (1) Unity Rockets (9-0), 2 p.m.
Coaches:
- Jason Fulton (92-63 in 16 seasons at Newton); Scott Hamilton (258-64 in 28 seasons at Unity).
Eagles to watch: Isaac Flowers (Soph., RB/OLB; 141 carries, 633 yards, 3 TDs); Gus Bierman (Soph., DB; 49 tackles, 7 TFLs); Adam Koebele (Sr., G/MLB; 46 tackles, 4 TFLs, 21/2
- sacks).
Rockets to watch:
- Blake Kimball (Sr., QB; 115 of 151 passing, 1,290 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs; 101 carries, 720 yards, 11 TDs); Matt Brown (Jr., RB; 173 carries, 1,241 yards, 15 TDs); Nat Nosler (Sr., DB; 73 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT).
Pick:
- Unity 54, Newton 12.
(9) Eureka Hornets (6-3)
at (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers (6-3), 1 p.m.
Coaches:
- Jason Bachman (44-38 in nine seasons at Eureka); Josh Pritchard (18-7 in three seasons at PBL).
Hornets to watch:
- Jacob Morin (Jr., QB/DB; 125 of 204 passing, 1,504 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs; 65 carries, 256 yards, 10 TDs); Mason Boles (Soph., RB/LB; 119 carries, 935 yards, 7 TDs; 55 tackles); Dakota Wiegand (Jr., OT/DE; 74 tackles, 12 sacks).
Panthers to watch:
- Tyler Smith (Sr., RB/LB; 184 carries, 1,258 yards, 12 TDs; 51 tackles); Garrett Sanders (Sr., WR/LB; 65 tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 fumble recoveries); Kayden Snelling (Jr., WR/LB; 15 receptions, 265 yards, 2 TDs; 56 tackles, 11 TFLs).
Pick: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Eureka 21.
(12) Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers (5-4)
at (5) Fairfield Mules (8-1), 2 p.m.
Coaches:
- Matthew Leskis (5-17 in three seasons at HA/A-P); Justin Townsend (126-77 in 21 seasons at Fairfield).
Cornjerkers to watch:
- Abel Colunga (Sr., RB/MLB; 125 carries, 823 yards, 9 TDs; 86 tackles); Anthony Zamora (Jr., QB/DB/OLB; 58 of 134 passing, 859 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs; 80 carries, 399 yards, 6 TDs; 56 tackles, 3 INTs); Hunter Cannon (Jr., WR/OLB; 32 carries, 237 yards, 4 TDs; 24 receptions, 401 yards, 6 TDs; 77 tackles, 8 TFLs).
Mules to watch:
- Konnor Dagg (Sr., FB/LB; 78 carries, 518 yards, 8 TDs; 23 tackles, 3 TFLs); Camden Robbins (Sr., WR/SS; 56 carries, 388 yards, 7 TDs; 8 receptions, 136 yards, 2 TDs; 14 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs, 2 pass deflections); Jay Mooring (Soph., RB/CB; 45 carries, 498 yards, 6 TDs).
Pick:
- Fairfield 42, HA/A-P 21.
(15) St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans (5-4)
at (2) Mt. Carmel Golden Aces (9-0), 2:30 p.m.
Coaches:
- Shawn Skinner (26-28 in six seasons at SJ-O); Michael Brewer (32-12 in five seasons at Mt. Carmel).
Spartans to watch:
- Evan Ingram (Sr., QB/DB; 68 of 126 passing, 814 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs; 31 carries, 110 yards, 1 TD); Keaton Nolan (Sr., RB/LB; 109 carries, 779 yards, 7 TDs; 19 receptions, 269 yards, 4 TDs; 18 tackles); Alex Funk (Jr., QB/RB/LB; 63 tackles, 6 TFLs).
Golden Aces’ statistics to know:
- Average 48 points per game while allowing average of five points per game; have won two games via forfeit; most points permitted in a single game was to Paris (14 points in Week 9).
Pick:
- Mt. Carmel 35, SJ-O 7.
(11) Greenville Comets (5-4)
at (6) Monticello Sages (7-2), 2 p.m.
Coaches:
- Todd Hutchinson (115-37 in 14 seasons at Greenville); Cully Welter (108-32 in 13 seasons at Monticello).
Comets statistics to know:
- Average 31 points per game while allowing an average of 27 points; lost to visiting Monticello 63-21 in the 2018 Class 3A quarterfinals, during the Sages’ state-championship run.
Sages to watch:
- Joey Sprinkle (Sr., QB/FS; 140 of 219 passing, 2,084 yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs; 97 carries, 515 yards, 12 TDs); Triston Foran (Sr., WR/CB; 64 receptions, 920 yards, 10 TDs); Ashton Wassom (Sr., G/LB; 48 tackles, 7 TFLs).
Pick:
- Monticello 34, Greenville 20.
Class 2A
(10) Westville Tigers (7-2)
at (7) Maroa-Forsyth Trojans (7-2), 1 p.m.
Coaches:
- Guy Goodlove (150-122 in 27 seasons at Westville); Josh Jostes (208-62 in 23 seasons at Maroa-Forsyth).
Tigers to watch:
- Will Terry (Sr., RB/LB; 88 carries, 698 yards, 10 TDs; 49 tackles); Rylee Edwards (Sr., OL/DL; 75 tackles); Bryce Burnett (Sr., OL/DL; 32 tackles, 8 TFLs).
Trojans to watch:
- Kaiden Maurer (Soph., QB/SS; 102 of 136 passing, 1,597 yards, 22 TDs, 1 INT; 47 carries, 416 yards, 7 TDs); Cade Culp (Sr., RB/WR; 97 carries, 825 yards, 18 TDs; 21 receptions, 354 yards, 4 TDs); Aiden Riser (Jr., WR/MLB; 11 receptions, 104 yards, 2 TDs; 60 tackles).
Pick:
- Westville 27, Maroa-Forsyth 24.
(14) North Mac Panthers (5-4)
at (3) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils (9-0), 1 p.m.
Coaches:
- Patrick Bowman (19-16 in four seasons at North Mac); Mark Dodd (113-40 in 14 seasons at BHRA).
Panthers to watch:
- Kaden Brown (Jr., QB; 56 of 87 passing, 739 yards, 4 TDs, 6 INTs; 95 carries, 931 yards, 15 TDs); Jake Ferguson (Sr., RB/OLB; 119 carries, 750 yards, 10 TDs; 31 receptions, 337 yards, 3 TDs; 31 tackles); Joseph Reinhart (Jr., FB/DT/LB; 61 tackles, 6 TFLs).
Blue Devils to watch:
- Dawson Dodd (Sr., QB/DB; 71 of 92 passing, 1,406 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs; 56 carries, 349 yards, 7 TDs; 23 tackles); Mason Hackman (Sr., SE/FS; 34 receptions, 699 yards, 15 TDs; 52 tackles); Rhett Harper (Sr., RB/LB; 101 carries, 945 yards, 10 TDs; 47 tackles, 5 TFLs).
Pick:
- BHRA 54, North Mac 14.
Class 1A(9) Monmouth United Red Storm (6-3)
at (8) Iroquois West Raiders (7-2), 1 p.m.
Coaches:
- David Milroy (9-27 in four seasons at Monmouth United); Jason Thiele (8-7 in two seasons at Iroquois West).
Red Storm players to watch:
- Cormaic Flynn (Sr., RB/LB; 137 carries, 1,281 yards, 23 TDs; 8 receptions, 240 yards, 3 TDs; 55 tackles); Aidan Parkins (Sr., QB/LB; 17 of 30 passing, 347 yards, 6 TDs; 123 carries, 891 yards, 8 TDs; 38 tackles); Colin Jenks (Sr., LB; 71 tackles).
Raiders to watch:
- Trystyn Schacht (Jr., RB/LB; 174 carries, 1,474 yards, 17 TDs; 37 tackles); John Ahlden (Jr., FB/ILB; 71 carries, 410 yards, 7 TDs; 65 tackles, 5 pass deflections); Clayton Leonard (Sr., OL/DL; 28 tackles, 2 sacks, Illinois commit).
Pick:
- United 35, Iroquois West 30.
(13) Ridgeview/Lexington Mustangs (5-4) at (4) Rushville-Industry Rockets (7-2), 1:30 p.m.
Coaches:
- Hal Chiodo (5-4 in one season at Ridgeview/Lexington); Brian Lafferty (22-18 in five seasons at Rushville-Industry).
Mustangs to watch:
- Kaden Farrell (Jr., RB/OLB; 200 carries, 1,381 yards, 12 TDs; 10 receptions, 178 yards, 3 TDs); Evan Antonio (DE; 83 tackles, 5 TFLs); Jacob Whitehill (Jr., MLB; 85 tackles, 5 TFLs).
Rockets to watch:
- Tanner Spencer (Sr., TE/DE; 99 carries, 880 yards, 16 TDs; 42 tackles, 7 TFLs); James Corrie (Sr., FB/ILB; 103 carries, 801 yards, 6 TDs; 38 tackles); Dashawn Rudesill (Sr., RB/OLB; 36 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries).
Pick:
- Rushville-Industry 32, Ridgeview/Lexington 28.
(16) Villa Grove Blue Devils (5-4)
at (1) Camp Point Central Panthers (8-1), 2 p.m.
Coaches:
- Heath Wilson (18-17 in four seasons at Villa Grove); Brad Dixon (97-23 in 11 seasons at Camp Point Central).
Blue Devils to watch:
- Luke Zimmerman (Jr., RB/LB; 114 carries, 754 yards, 5 TDs; 136 tackles); Liam Barr (Sr., QB/DB; 60 of 133 passing, 884 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs; 62 tackles); Elijah Kiesel (Sr., RB/DL; 81 tackles).
Panthers to watch:
- Isaac Genenbacher (Jr., RB/LB; 87 carries, 993 yards, 11 TDs; 70 tackles, 9 TFLs); Garret Williams (Sr., RB/DB; 84 carries, 993 yards, 11 TDs; 31 tackles); Sterling Stotts (Sr., FB/LB; 104 carries, 550 yards, 10 TDs; 58 tackles).
Pick:
- Camp Pt. Central 48, Villa Grove 12.
(12) West Central Cougars (6-3)
at (5) Arcola Purple Riders (7-2), 2 p.m.
Coaches:
- Matt Coultas (8-10 in three seasons at West Central); Nick Lindsey (35-12 in five seasons at Arcola).
Cougars to watch:
- Ryan Moore (Sr., TE/CB/FS; 101 carries, 1,229 yards, 18 TDs); Lathan Barnett (Sr., RB/LB; 165 carries, 929 yards, 11 TDs; 67 tackles); Landon Barnett (Sr., G/DE; 61 tackles, 12 TFLs).
Purple Riders to watch:
- Beau Edwards (Sr., QB/DB; 38 of 83 passing, 575 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs; 60 carries, 296 yards, 5 TDs; 43 tackles,8 INTs); Jed Jones (Sr., RB/LB; 93 carries, 579 yards, 8 TDs); Tanner Thomas (Fr., WR/QB/DB; 17 receptions, 321 yards, 6 TDs; 2 kickoff return TDs).
Pick:
- Arcola 34, West Central 12.
(10) Salt Fork Storm (6-3) at
(7) Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers (7-2), 1 p.m.
Coaches:
- Joe Hageman (14-10 in three seasons at Salt Fork); Joe Pembrook (61-33 in 10 seasons at Greenfield/Northwestern).
Storm players to watch:
- Ben Jessup (Jr., RB/LB; 125 carries, 952 yards, 16 TDs; 29 tackles); Garrett Taylor (Jr., TE/LB; 11 receptions, 269 yards, 5 TDs; 79 tackles); Brayden Maskel (Jr., LB; 73 tackles).
Tigers to watch:
- Sam Walker (Sr., RB/LB; 146 carries, 1,192 yards, 19 TDs); Brady Pembrook (Sr., QB/DB; 71 of 118 passing, 945 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs); Drake Stuart (Sr., RB/MLB; 62 carries, 358 yards, 3 TDs; 89 tackles, 12 TFLs).
Pick:
- Greenfield/Northwestern 40, Salt Fork 24.
8-Man
(9) Pawnee Indians (6-3)
at (8) Milford/Cissna Park Bearcats (6-3), 2 p.m.
Coaches:
- Kitt Thein (68-32 in 11 seasons at Pawnee); Clint Schwartz (47-33 in nine season at Milford/Cissna Park).
Indians’ statistics to know:
- Average 197 rushing yards and 96 passing yards per game; average 40 points per game; have recorded 21 takeaways.
Bearcats to watch:
- Sawyer Laffoon (Jr., QB/DB; 75 of 135 passing, 1,294 yards, 16 TDs, 9 INTs; 52 carries, 361 yards, 7 TDs); Sam Kaeb (Sr., WR/LB; 59 carries, 628 yards, 9 TDs; 18 receptions, 354 yards, 4 TDs); Mason Blanck (Jr., FB/LB; 48 carries, 308 yards, 7 TDs; 90 tackles, 9 TFLs).
Pick:
- Milford/Cissna Park 48, Pawnee 42.
(11) St. Thomas More Sabers (5-4)
at (6) Martinsville Blue Streaks (7-2), 1 p.m.
Coaches:
- Nathan Watson (15-25 in five seasons at STM); Shane McDearmon (11-20 in four seasons at Martinsville).
Sabers to watch:
- Adonai Bumba (Sr., RB/DB; 80 carries, 829 yards, 10 TDs; 27 receptions, 704 yards, 12 TDs); Justen Green (Sr., QB/DB; 83 of 151 passing, 1,766 yards, 29 TDs, 5 INTs; 73 carries, 571 yards, 7 TDs); Patrick Quarnstrom (Sr., WR/DL; 28 receptions, 596 yards, 9 TDs).
Blue Streaks to watch:
- Sabastian Herrera (Sr., QB/CB; 42 of 72 passing, 896 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT; 85 carries, 442 yards, 6 TDs; 68 tackles); Victor Herrera (Soph., FB/LB; 109 carries, 632 yards, 7 TDs; 59 tackles); Ridge Robinson (Sr., G/DE; 96 tackles, 16 TFLs, 4 fumble recoveries).
Pick: STM 35, Martinsville 34.