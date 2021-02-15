Priority No. 1 on candidates’ to-do lists
Among the features of votechampaign.org: Q&As with candidates for local offices in the upcoming election. Here’s a look at how four Democrat candidates on next Tuesday’s primary ballot responded to one of four questions in the ‘Candidate Voter Guide’ section of the website: If elected, what is something you would like to accomplish, and how long will it take?
RITA CONERLYCandidate for Champaign Township Supervisor
“Within the first 30 days in office, I would like to enhance the diversity of the board to be reflective of the Champaign citizens served.
“Second, I would then like to set up 60-to-90-day goals to develop and create an action plan specific to advocacy and outreach.
“Moving beyond these targets, I would then like to develop with the new diversity board targeted plans that can be placed into communities of need that can be reassessed every six months.”
ANDY QUARNSTROM Current Champaign Township Supervisor
“As I write this today, Unit 4 has about 250 to 300 homeless families. This is unacceptable. We have slowly made a dent in this through my close working relationships with Unit 4 Social Workers and our quick referral process when a family in need of resources is recognized. Over the next four years, I intend to work with Unit 4 schools to eradicate homelessness in our schools. No child should couch surf, live in a hotel or live in their car. A secure housing setting is key to a healthy educational setting. We have many of the resources to make this happen, but we need a comprehensive system to work together in sync to accomplish this plan. This plan would likely take most of the next term to accomplish.
“Additionally, I would like to work on expanding the social-media presence of the township. Right now, we have a very small staff with a limited budget, and their priority has been on serving the community, but I would like to add a stronger social-media presence to make sure that we are reaching everyone in our community. My plan is to accomplish this through a part-time employee or internship over the next year.
“Lastly, I want to make our documents and applications available for Spanish-speaking families and individuals. Currently, we use translators when needed and some staff that have little Spanish-speaking abilities, but we need a more comprehensive approach to providing our information. I intend to accomplish the bulk of this project in the first year of my term.”
PHYLLIS CLARK Current Urbana City Clerk
“I retired my position as city clerk in 2017, and Mr. Charles Smyth assumed the Clerk’s position at that time. He brought many technical changes to the office and advanced it to another level.
“After being appointed in June 2020 to fill his unexpired term, I am eager to absorb and continue to implement the many changes that he made.
“It is my goal to help increase the transparency of the many departments in the city and to continue to serve Urbana’s citizens with dignity and professionalism, which will be immediate.”
TITIANNA AMMONS Candidate for Urbana City Clerk
“My top three priorities for the office would be accurate and compliant records management, increasing voter turnout, and updating the office to utilize technology while remaining accessible to all citizens.
“I would clarify for citizens how FOIA works and how they can access city information. There have been many complaints over the years about this issue, and as the official record holder for the city, it is not acceptable for the clerk’s office to be an obstacle to citizens instead of a resource.
“For the last 20 years, the voter turnout for local elections has not been above 25 percent. This is unacceptable when we consider the importance of local elections in our day-to-day lives. I would develop year-round education to keep citizens informed and engaged in the local elections.
“The city clerk’s website needs a major update. It does not provide information in a logical manner, it has inaccurate information listed, and the website is the first place citizens go to access information. I will make the clerk website accurate and accessible.”