SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday gave support to a pair of Illinois mayors who recently enacted policies aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 in bar and tavern settings.
Pritzker specifically referred to actions by Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, who signed an order creating fines for bars and restaurants that fail to comply with social distancing and capacity rules, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who announced Monday that the city would stop bars that don’t serve food from serving alcohol indoors starting Friday.
“I want to commend local leaders taking action to keep their communities safe, and the state stands behind these municipalities in their efforts,” Pritzker said at an event Monday in Urbana. “Our city and county leaders, with case numbers and hospitalizations rising and localized information about outbreaks readily available, can and should do what they know is right to protect their residents.”
His words of support came as the state announced another 1,173 confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, as well as six more virus-related deaths. That brought the total since the pandemic first reached Illinois to 162,748 cases, including 7,301 virus-related deaths.
Laboratories reported 34,598 test results the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.4 percent, which brought the rolling seven-day rate back to 3 percent after two days at 2.9 percent.
In a pair of public appearances, Pritzker touted Illinois as “the best of all of our neighbors” in suppressing the positivity rate. Aside from Michigan’s 2.7 percent rolling positivity rate, Illinois has the lowest rate in the Midwest.
But he said there’s still room for improvement as the positivity rate and hospitalizations for the virus have leveled, instead of seeing continued decreases.
“I worry about that because our numbers should be going down when actually they’re about steady,” he said when asked about a rise in cases potentially moving the state backward in its reopening plan.
“And that’s not a good development — steady is better than up, I mean, let’s face it. But what should be happening is, we should continue the downward slide.”
He once again touted the importance of wearing face coverings, saying “above almost everything else it is what will keep you healthy and safe.”
“You don’t have to belittle people who aren’t wearing a mask, but they should get the idea when everybody else is wearing a mask,” he said. “If I told you that you could take a pill that would reduce your likelihood of getting COVID-19 by 80 percent, wouldn’t you do it? Well, that’s what masks do.”
He said there was a “crisis of leadership” in the national response to COVID-19, once again calling out President Donald Trump.
“Having a president who does not wear a mask and does not encourage everybody to wear a mask is a problem. Not to mention denying science,” he said.