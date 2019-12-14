MILFORD — Iroquois County authorities are investigating a homicide in Milford.
Around 6 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary at a residence in Milford, finding a deceased person inside the home upon arrival, according to a news release.
Investigators for the sheriff’s office and the Iroquois County coroner arrived and requested assistance from crime-scene investigators from Illinois State Police.
The scene was being processed Saturday, and an autopsy will be conducted in Kankakee County at a later time.