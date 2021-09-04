CHAMPAIGN — Saturday’s weather dampened some of the fan fervor compared to the Week 0 crowd for the Nebraska game.
It wasn’t a hard rain at Memorial Stadium — save for a quick downpour about an hour before kickoff — but steady precipitation ahead of the game cut into the crowd for Illinois’ first nonconference game of the season.
Grange Grove was less the hotspot it was a week prior. The tailgate wasn’t as active either, but plenty of tents dotted the grass lots across First Street from the stadium.
Saturday’s attendance was officially announced at 33,906. That didn’t match the showing from last week, but the rain stopping before kickoff helped fill the bleachers a bit more than might have been expected by late afternoon. The students in the Block I in the north end zone played a significant role in that by nearly filling their section.
— Scott Richey