The early markings of baseball and softball diamonds are carved in the dirt at the future Rantoul Sports Complex, and the curbs at the edge of the six soccer fields and two baseball fields have been laid.
Director Ryan Reid has seen the aerial photos, catching a glimpse of the complex he’ll oversee. From the ground, though, he knows the large plot of land still looks like dirt with construction equipment spread out all over it.
“A lot of people are excited about it, but a lot of people are (understandably) skeptical that it’s actually happening,” Reid said. “When you just see dirt moving, you don’t really know or understand.”
When the facility is finished, which is expected to happen in March, it’ll be difficult for residents not to notice how much use it’s getting. The facility has already booked its youth baseball and softball fields for 28 or 29 weekends a year for the next five years, Reid said. They’re looking to fill 32 to 34 weekends. Reid said the complex is working to book fields for football, soccer and frisbee as well.
“Having that many already booked this far out is pretty amazing,” he said. “Hopefully the future of sports in our state, when we’re talking about COVID, clears up my April or May, and we’ll be able to host these large tournaments, because we’re expecting these to bring in 40 to 80 teams or more.”
Reid took over as the complex’s director in July after working as the director of sports and events for Visit Champaign County. In his previous job, he put together a feasibility study for the facility, which included the events and tournaments that could have taken place in the area if a facility to house them existed.
Because of that, it’s no issue for Reid to envision the complex filled with athletes every weekend from spring to fall.
Now, he wants the public to be able to start envisioning the final product. That’s why he is particularly excited for a stage of the project that, in the grand scheme, is a minor one — the installation of goals on the soccer fields and goal posts on the football fields.
“Our next step that we’d really like to see soon is some sort of infrastructure for the community to really notice that it’s happening,” Reid said. “Once you see that beacon in the sky go up, I think it’ll really excite people.”
