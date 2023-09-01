Happy National Library Card Signup Month, bookworms. To mark the occasion, we asked directors from libraries big and small across the area to share their current card holder counts (a combined 82,158 just among these 21) and tell us what hot titles they can’t keep on the shelf these days in their corner of central Illinois (see B-5).
ARTHUR
764 card holders
BEMENT
721 card holdersCATLIN
509 card holdersCHAMPAIGN
30,134 card holdersCISSNA PARK
622 card holdersDANVILLE
4,799 card holdersGOOSE CREEK (DeLAND)
248 card holdersHOOPESTON
4,725 card holdersHOPE WELTY (CERRO GORDO)
344 card holdersMAHOMET
6,435 card holdersMONTICELLO
1,511 card holdersMOYER (GIBSON CITY)
1,039 card holdersNEWMAN
180 card holdersOAKWOOD
702 card holdersPAXTON
5,336 card holdersRANTOUL
1,715 card holdersST. JOSEPH
1,458 card holdersURBANA
14,807 card holdersWATSEKA
3,029 card holdersWELDON
333 card holders