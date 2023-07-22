In recent weeks, crops have largely rebounded from the drought conditions of the first few months of the growing season, but they need continued timely rains — especially with more hot and humid conditions forecast.
That’s the word from weather and crop experts.
“We got some good recovery in late June, early July and have since been real hit or miss” in terms of rainfall, Illinois state climatologist Trent Ford said.
Emerson Nafziger, University of Illinois professor emeritus in agronomy, said crops that were looking pretty sad due to a lack of rain have been “helped a great deal” by the recent precipitation.
Nafziger said this area had a dry June last year as well and rebounded with a good crop, while noting this year’s corn and soybean yields aren’t likely to set any records.
“The rain was in time to really revive the fortunes of both corn and soybeans,” Nafziger said. “We would all probably have been better off if we got some rain in early June, an inch or so.”
It’s not all bad news in June though. Nafziger said there are advantages to low rainfall in the early crop season. It forces roots to delve deeper for moisture, thus developing a strong root system. Also, a lack of standing water means less nitrogen loss and fewer drowned-out crops.
“That can be really helpful,” Nafziger said. “Once it did rain, the crop reacted really fast. It reached the pollination stage in near-normal time.”
Rainfall amounts — and rainfall in general — have been spotty.
Talon Becker, commercial agriculture educator with University of Illinois Extension, said corn plants that were affected by the late June heavy windstorm have largely improved, although “there’s some goose necking.”
“Some are not as tall as you’d think they’d be in the Champaign area.”
Becker said corn has pollinated well, although there could be some cob tip die-back if adequate rains don’t continue, especially in light of hotter wetter — “but at least the yield potential is there.”
He said soybean fields have been looking good as well.
Becker said a recent weed issue due to herbicide resistance in both corn and soybean fields has been water hemp, which has proven hard to kill.
“It’s not a widespread issue, but there has been some populations that have been identified to have multiple resistance,” Becker said, noting there has even been some preliminary talk about farmers starting to walk their bean fields again.
Ford said the average April-June rain total in the eastern division of Illinois, which includes The News-Gazette coverage area, was 5.21 inches — a little less than 7 inches below normal.
It was the third-driest stretch on record since figures were taken in 1895. The only drier years during that period were 1988 and 1934.
“Flirting with those two years is not where we want to be,” Ford said.
In that April-to-June period, the area was more than 2½ inches drier than 2012, the last year of low rainfall totals, and only an inch and a half wetter than 1998.
The difference has been those droughts persisted through July and August, whereas this year has had some late June-early July rainfall.
Ford also said this year has been cooler than those other drought years.
That likely won’t be the case in the coming weeks though.
“Later on next week and the week after, we’re at moderate to high risk of hazardous temperatures,” Ford said. “The forecast is the first week of August it’s going to be pretty dry as well. The question is, does it persist?
“There’s also some question about the livestock with the higher heat.”
Ford said that while irritating, the overcast conditions resulting from the Canada wildfires have resulted in some cooler, drier air.
Crops need sunlight, and while the haze has affected crop development somewhat, it remains to be seen by how much, Nafziger said.
Most of Illinois is considered to be in drought, with this year’s drought level labeled “moderate.” A few places — in western Illinois and the extreme north part of the state — are experiencing severe drought.
Ford provided rainfall totals for area counties for April-June:
Champaign:
- 4.99 inches, 6.8 inches below normal, the second-driest on record.
DeWitt:
- 6.37 inches, 5.6 inches below normal, the ninth-driest on record.
Douglas:
- 7.5 inches, 4.5 inches below normal, its 18th-driest on record. (Ironically, last year was drier.)
Ford:
- 4.29 inches, 7.5 inches below normal, the third-driest on record.
Iroquois:
- 4.95 inches, 7 inches below normal, the third-driest on record.
Vermilion: 6.03 inches, 5.8 inches below normal, the fifth-driest on record.