GENEVA — A Kane County judge’s ruling this week that temporarily allows indoor dining for one restaurant in the region is headed to a state appellate court.
FoxFire restaurant in Geneva sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week after the governor imposed new COVID-19 restrictions in response to a spike in the region’s positivity rate. The Illinois Department of Public Health and Kane County Department of Public Health are also named in the lawsuit.
This week, Judge Kevin T. Busch allowed the restaurant owner’s request for a temporary restraining order that effectively bars Pritzker or the health departments from enforcing the new restrictions for FoxFire.
Lawyers for the governor appealed the decision to the 2nd District Appellate Court.
Pritzker announced the new restrictions for the region last week after Region 8 saw a positivity rate of more than 8 percent for three consecutive days. The new restrictions ban indoor service at bars and restaurants and limit capacity of gatherings to the lesser of 25 people or 25 percent of maximum occupancy.
Lawyers for the restaurant owners argued that Pritzker’s executive order banning indoor dining exceeded his authority under state law. They argued that state law only gives the governor emergency powers for 30 days.
The state Attorney General’s Office, which represents Pritzker, maintains that the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders are valid and enforceable.
In support of this argument, lawyers for the governor submitted a document with the court that lists 14 federal or state court decisions from judges denying similar requests for temporary restraining orders, based on the claim that Pritzker lacks authority under the law.
In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office wrote:
“With 9,568 lives lost and half the counties in Illinois now at the Illinois Department of Public Health’s warning level, the need for these lifesaving measures could not be more evident. As we have argued successfully in other Illinois courts that have considered these issues, the governor’s constitutional and statutory authority to protect Illinois residents during the pandemic is clear. We are committed to continuing to defend the well-reasoned measures being implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout Illinois, particularly as the numbers of positive cases and hospitalizations once again increase.”
In a news conference Wednesday, FoxFire owner K.C. Gulbro said he believes his restaurant is safe enough to remain open.
“We take all the precautions and we follow the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. We feel like restaurants and bars can do this on their own and should be open, and be on CDC guidelines,” Gulbro said.
“This isn’t good for anybody,” he added. “Outdoor seating in 30-degree weather is not healthy. We feel like the indoor dining is better safety for our customers and our patrons.”