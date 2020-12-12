CHAMPAIGN — Merry-Ann’s Diner now faces an administrative hearing before a city official for operating without a valid health permit from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
City spokesman Jeff Hamilton said permits issued by the health district are linked to food-establishment licenses issued by the city, and restaurants in Champaign can’t legally operate without both.
The health district suspended its permit for Merry-Ann’s, 1510 S. Neil St., C, on Wednesday after the restaurant continued to serve patrons indoors in violation of statewide COVID-19 mitigation restrictions.
The suspension of the restaurant’s health permit has triggered an administrative hearing process before Champaign City Clerk Marilyn Banks, according to Hamilton.
That hearing hadn’t yet been scheduled as of Friday, he said.
Hamilton said potential penalties for continuing to operate without a city license would be “a few steps down the road.”
Jim Roberts, environmental health director for the health district, said the it has also turned over information on Merry-Ann’s to its attorney, Ruth Wyman, who couldn’t be reached Friday.
Merry-Ann’s is one of three restaurants that had their health permits suspended this week for continuing to serve indoors. The health district also suspended permits for Apple Dumplin’, 2014 N. High Cross Road, U, on Wednesday and Billy Bob’s in Ogden on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, a Mahomet Realtor is hoping the community will show support for restaurants and their employees at a rally set for 10 a.m. Dec. 19 outside the health district’s building at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
“What we’re trying to do is have a peaceful rally to highlight the plight of restaurant owners and especially their staff that is being laid off,” Nick Taylor said.
Taylor said he owns the buildings where his son, Justin, operates two Mahomet restaurants affected by COVID-19 restrictions — J.T. Walker’s and Project 47 Smokehouse.
J.T. Walker’s is closing for good Sunday, but Project 47 is staying open and can survive on carry-out business, Nick Taylor said.
Roberts said a notice of health-permit suspension was issued to Billy Bob’s in Ogden Friday morning after health district staff observed that it was serving indoors, didn’t take corrective action and refused to comply.
Several other local restaurants visited by health district employees in the past week or so in connection with indoor dining have agreed to comply, Roberts said.
Letters warning about consequences for serving indoors in violation of state guidance were sent Nov. 25 to all 420 restaurants within the health district’s jurisdiction and 185 under the jurisdiction of the county health department that had the capacity to serve indoors, Roberts said.
The letters thank restaurants that were complying with the state’s mitigation guidance and asked those who weren’t to do so.
“Understanding the nearly impossible situation in which area businesses find themselves as they struggle to operate, keep their employees working and serve their communities in the mist of the current pandemic, our health department has tried to be supportive,” said the letter, which was signed by health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
In her opinion, she said, indoor dining and beverage service “creates conditions in the operation of a food establishment which constitute a substantial hazard to the public health.”