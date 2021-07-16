AP Top 25 voter and N-G beat writer Scott Richey projects Brad Underwood's starting lineup with Kofi Cockburn back in the mix:
Andre Curbelo, So., G
The Illini got a preview of the Curbelo era last season when Ayo Dosunmu was out with a concussion and facial fracture. The then freshman guard flirted with a triple-double against Nebraska and averaged 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists as the lead guard.
Trent Frazier, Sr., G
Frazier got some recognition for his defensive growth in 2020-21 with his selection to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team. Now the “super senior” guard can chase Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors while balancing what could be a more substantial offensive role.
Alfonso Plummer, Sr., G
The Utah transfer has already received some rave reviews in his still short time in Champaign. Plummer won’t add any size to the Illinois starting lineup at just 6-foot-1, but he’s a legitimate three-point threat. (A healthy Austin Hutcherson would also be an intriguing option here).
Coleman Hawkins, So., F
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has praised Hawkins’ versatility — heady passer and shooter with crazy length — since the 6-10 forward arrived on campus. A breakout sophomore season from Hawkins, which would need to include better rebounding, could put the Illini over the top.
Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C
Last year’s dominance in the paint was no fluke. Cockburn showed he could be nearly unstoppable around the rim offensively — and just intimidating enough defensively. There’s always room to grow, though. Becoming a better (willing) passer should top the list.