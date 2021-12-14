Tuesday’s rivalry boys’ basketball game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and host Paxton-Buckley-Loda also served as a show of support for 6-year-old cancer patient Addy Grande. The night included signs of encouragement, a toy drive and cash donation collection organized by PBL students, and many in attendance sporting green — the symbol for liver cancer — including fans and cheerleaders of the visiting Falcons. Visit news-gazette.com for our story on Ford County’s push to help Addy and her family.