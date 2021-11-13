Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers changing to rain showers as the night progresses. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers changing to rain showers as the night progresses. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.