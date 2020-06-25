Christina Wu

Christina Wu, Uni High

 Provided
Listen to this article

Continuing our summerlong Salute to the Class of 2020, here are 33 more senior stalwarts who closed their high school careers with awards and scholarships. Head to the multimedia section of news-gazette.com to view senior pictures of 2,884 grads of area schools.

JEFF D’ALESSIO

ALAH

Cade

Hendrickson

Gordon Hoke Resource Services Award

ARCOLA

Erika

Vandeveer

Masonic Lodge

Scholarship

ARMSTRONG

Joei Younker

SIU Saluki Scholar

BEMENT

Dakota

Larimore-Lamb

Bement Education Assoc.Scholarship

BHRA

Lexi Hudson

1 of 10

valedictorians

CENTENNIAL

Zhanae Flintroy

Linda Page Determination Award

CENTRAL

Liara Aber

CUSF

Mariel & James Sholem Scholarship

CERRO GORDO

Kali Walker

Jean Heiple Scholarship

DANVILLE

Peyton Hile

1 of 12

valedictorians

DeLAND- WELDON

Haley

Reynolds

N-G All-Area volleyball HM

FISHER

Jed Chow

Fisher Youth Baseball Scholarship

GCMS

Hannah Cliff

Red Cross Award

G-RF

Taylor Stal

Female Athlete of the Year

HERITAGE

Kailee Eldridge

Summa

Cum Laude

HOOPESTON AREA

Colby Burton

Charlotte Anne Russell Scholarship

JUDAH CHRISTIAN

Caleb Aldridge

Illinois State Scholar

LeROY

Olivia Wood

Summa

Cum Laude

MAHOMET- SEYMOUR

Nicholas Liagridonis

IHSA All-State Academic Tean

MILFORD

Zoe Cook

MEA

Future Teacher Scholarship

MONTICELLO

Addison Wichus

Emily Geissal Lightner

Legacy Award

OAKWOOD

Jasmine Makowski

DACC Foundation Board Scholarship

PBL

Sindralynn Gerdes

Reynolds-

Barwick

Scholarship

RANTOUL

Ashley Rasor

Don Myrick Scholarship

SALT FORK

Kaleb Hurt

1 of 6

valedictorians

SCHLARMAN

Wade

Huddleston

Magna

Cum Laude

ST. JOSEPH- OGDEN

Ava Mills

Salutatorian

ST. THOMAS MORE

Alaina Bowie

DAR Award

TUSCOLA

Lucas Kresin

First Federal Bank

of Tuscola Scholarship

UNI

Christina Wu

Emma

Koenker Award

UNITY

Rachael King

Tolono Park District

Scholarship

URBANA

Olivia

Rosenstein

CUSF Judge Fred Green Scholarship

VILLA GROVE

Chase Burwell

Nelson

Wasson Award

WESTVILLE

Stefany Roberts

DACC Alex McMahon Scholarship