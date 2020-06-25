Continuing our summerlong Salute to the Class of 2020, here are 33 more senior stalwarts who closed their high school careers with awards and scholarships. Head to the multimedia section of news-gazette.com to view senior pictures of 2,884 grads of area schools.
JEFF D’ALESSIO
ALAH
Cade
Hendrickson
Gordon Hoke Resource Services Award
ARCOLA
Erika
Vandeveer
Masonic Lodge
Scholarship
ARMSTRONG
Joei Younker
SIU Saluki Scholar
BEMENT
Dakota
Larimore-Lamb
Bement Education Assoc.Scholarship
BHRA
Lexi Hudson
1 of 10
valedictorians
CENTENNIAL
Zhanae Flintroy
Linda Page Determination Award
CENTRAL
Liara Aber
CUSF
Mariel & James Sholem Scholarship
CERRO GORDO
Kali Walker
Jean Heiple Scholarship
DANVILLE
Peyton Hile
1 of 12
valedictorians
DeLAND- WELDON
Haley
Reynolds
N-G All-Area volleyball HM
FISHER
Jed Chow
Fisher Youth Baseball Scholarship
GCMS
Hannah Cliff
Red Cross Award
G-RF
Taylor Stal
Female Athlete of the Year
HERITAGE
Kailee Eldridge
Summa
Cum Laude
HOOPESTON AREA
Colby Burton
Charlotte Anne Russell Scholarship
JUDAH CHRISTIAN
Caleb Aldridge
Illinois State Scholar
LeROY
Olivia Wood
Summa
Cum Laude
MAHOMET- SEYMOUR
Nicholas Liagridonis
IHSA All-State Academic Tean
MILFORD
Zoe Cook
MEA
Future Teacher Scholarship
MONTICELLO
Addison Wichus
Emily Geissal Lightner
Legacy Award
OAKWOOD
Jasmine Makowski
DACC Foundation Board Scholarship
PBL
Sindralynn Gerdes
Reynolds-
Barwick
Scholarship
RANTOUL
Ashley Rasor
Don Myrick Scholarship
SALT FORK
Kaleb Hurt
1 of 6
valedictorians
SCHLARMAN
Wade
Huddleston
Magna
Cum Laude
ST. JOSEPH- OGDEN
Ava Mills
Salutatorian
ST. THOMAS MORE
Alaina Bowie
DAR Award
TUSCOLA
Lucas Kresin
First Federal Bank
of Tuscola Scholarship
UNI
Christina Wu
Emma
Koenker Award
UNITY
Rachael King
Tolono Park District
Scholarship
URBANA
Olivia
Rosenstein
CUSF Judge Fred Green Scholarship
VILLA GROVE
Chase Burwell
Nelson
Wasson Award
WESTVILLE
Stefany Roberts
DACC Alex McMahon Scholarship