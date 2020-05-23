A second Champaign County ZIP code now has triple-digit confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Eight new cases added Saturday gave Champaign's 61821 100 total cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the C-U Public Health District, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered by ZIP code.
Only Rantoul's 61866 — which added six cases Saturday for a total of 143 — had topped 100 going into the weekend.
Overall, Champaign County reported 27 new cases Saturday, for a total of 547. The gap between recovered (310) and active (230) continued to widen for the better, while hospitalizations stayed in single digits (four).
A rundown of cases by ZIP code:
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 143 (up six from Friday)
➜ 61821/Champaign: 100 (up eight from Friday)
➜ 61820/Champaign: 94 (up one from Friday)
➜ 61802/Urbana: 72 (up four from Friday)
➜ 61822/Champaign: 46 (up two from Friday)
➜ 61801/Urbana: 38 (up five from Friday)
➜ 61874/Savoy: 15 (no change from Friday)
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 12 (no change from Friday)
➜ 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change from Friday)
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 5 (up one from Friday)
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 4 (no change from Friday)
➜ 61880/Tolono: 4 (no change from Friday)
➜ 61849/Homer: 2 (no change from Friday)
➜ 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (no change from Friday)
➜ 61843/Fisher: 1 (no change from Friday)
➜ 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change from Friday)
➜ 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change from Friday)
➜ 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change from Friday)
****
STATE TOTALS: 107,796 CASES, 4,790 DEATHS
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,352 newly confirmed cases and 75 coronavirus-related deaths.
The overall statewide totals climbed to 107,796 cases and 4,790 fatalities.
The deaths spanned eight of Illinois' 102 counties:
— Cook: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 8 females 90s, 2 males 90s.
— DuPage: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— Kane: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s.
— Lake: 1 male 60s.
— Macon: 1 male 90s.
— Madison: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Will: 2 male 50s, 2 females 80s.
— Winnebago: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s.
****
VERMILION COUNTY ADDS 1 CASE
A resident in his or her 20s is the 39th confirmed COVID-19 case in Vermilion County, the public health department announced Saturday.
None of the 39 are currently hospitalized and 25 have been released from isolation, officials said.
****
LAWSUIT: PRITZKER SHUTDOWN UNCONSTITUTIONAL
A 5 p.m. Saturday report from Springfield, from Rebecca Anzel of Capitol News Illinois:
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders shuttering non-essential businesses and workplaces indefinitely is unconstitutional, three business owners and two county officials claim in a lawsuit filed in federal court, because the state has not provided monetary compensation.
Both the U.S. and Illinois constitutions provide that private property cannot be confiscated for public use “without just compensation.” Illinois’ governing document adds that property also cannot be damaged.
“The governor and the state have seized without compensation the property and businesses and the livelihoods of individuals across the state, forcing indefinite closures and layoffs of thousands of people,” according to the lawsuit.
They are asking a judge to order the state to pay all “similarly situated persons, companies and entities ... just compensation.”
Pritzker issued orders closing businesses on March 20, April 1 and April 30. In the filing, the residents do not challenge the governor’s authority to take those actions, as has been the case in lawsuits filed by two Republican lawmakers and others.
Two parties in the lawsuit are George Pearson, the Will County Republican Committee chairman, and Steve Balich, a member of the Will County Board. Both claim the state’s restrictions “deprived” them of income.
Pearson claims he cannot perform his duties to nominate candidates for the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Balich claims he cannot “effectively represent his constituents” or run for reelection.
And two business owners — Samantha Palya, proprietor of Absolutely Pawfect Pet Styling in Cook County, and Amanda Hamerman, owner of Color Envy in DuPage County — claim the closure of their shops caused lost revenue. Michael Judge, owner of Judge Automotive in Cook County, alleges the stay-at-home restriction caused fewer people to travel and thus need their cars repaired.
According to the filing, the state threatened them with fines and undefined criminal punishments if they did not comply with Pritzker’s order.
“In the wake of a fast-moving disease outbreak, (those suing) stand on the precipice of economic collapse as a direct result of the actions taken,” the lawsuit argues. “Despite issuing the COVID-19 closure orders for a readily-apparent public purpose, the governor did not provide compensation for those who suffered substantial — and perhaps total — diminution of value in their property as a result.”
Balich said in an email he hopes this lawsuit “will help open Illinois.”
The lawsuit was filed May 13 by attorneys with Mokena-based Bruggeman, Hurst & Associates. The state has not yet responded to the residents’ arguments and no hearings have been scheduled.
Rebecca Pallmeyer, chief judge of the Northern District Federal Court, is assigned to the case. She was the judge in a suit by the Libertarian and Green Parties of Illinois to loosen requirements for third-party candidates to be included on November ballots this election cycle and in one filed by a group claiming COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot.