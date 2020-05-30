The day after Restore Illinois' Phase 3 kicked in, Champaign County's COVID-19 positivity rate remained low.
Of 1,759 new tests the past two days, the county health department reported 24 confirmed cases, including nine on Saturday. That's a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.
With 15,073 tests run overall, Champaign County’s cumulative rate since the start of the pandemic stands at 4.1 percent.
Of the now 620 confirmed cases, 476 are considered recovered and 137 are active. Five county residents are hospitalized.
Among the nine new cases were two in Urbana’s 61802 ZIP code, giving it 100 even since the start of the pandemic. It became the fourth ZIP code in the county with a triple-digit total.
Here's an updated rundown of cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health District data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 149 (no change from Friday)
— 61821/Champaign: 115 (up two)
— 61820/Champaign: 101 (no change)
— 61802/Urbana: 100 (up two)
— 61822/Champaign: 53 (up four)
— 61801/Urbana: 46 (no change)
— 61874/Savoy: 15 (no change)
— 61853/Mahomet: 13 (up one)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change)
— 61880/Tolono: 5 (no change)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 4 (no change)
— 61849/Homer: 2 (no change)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (no change)
— 61843/Fisher: 1 (no change)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change)
****
STATE POSITIVITY RATE: 6 PERCENT
Illinoisans from 14 counties were among 61 newly reported coronavirus-related fatalities Saturday, state public health officials announced.
The state death toll climbed to 5,330 while the number of confirmed cases jumped to 118,917 after adding 1,462 Saturday.
Nationally, Illinois has the third-most COVID-19 cases (behind New York and New Jersey) and the sixth-most deaths.
With 25,343 new tests logged Saturday, Illinois’ 24-hour positivity rate was 6 percent.
Saturday’s deaths by county:
— Coles: 1 male 80s.
— Cook: 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— DuPage: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Kane: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s.
— Kankakee: 1 female 60s.
— Lake: 1 male 90s.
— Madison: 1 female 90s.
— McDonough: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s.
— McHenry: 1 male 80s.
— St. Clair: 1 female 90s.
— Tazewell: 1 male 70s.
— Union: 1 female 90s.
— Will: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Winnebago: 1 female 90s.