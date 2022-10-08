MONTICELLO — Drew Sheppard isn’t a physically small individual, by any means. The Monticello senior stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 185 pounds.
But he’s also the starting quarterback for coach Cully Welter’s Sages football team.
And it’s common this season for Sheppard to be hit — and hit often — by opposing defenses. It’s a byproduct of Monticello’s offensive scheme, which has Sheppard run on the regular.
“I do, I do,” Sheppard said when it was pointed out how often he takes contact. “I always feel those night of, especially morning after. I just run the ball hard, and my worry isn’t getting hit. It’s getting to the end zone.”
Sheppard accomplished that goal twice on Friday night guiding host Monticello to a 41-26 Illini Prairie Conference victory against Paxton-Buckley-Loda that made his team eligible for the IHSA playoffs.
“That was our goal coming into this, starting Monday,” said Sheppard, who also threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to senior Spencer Mitze and an 8-yard scoring toss to junior Luke Teschke. “We knew that’s what the task was, and we knew that’s what we had to come do.”
The Sages (5-2, 4-2 Illini Prairie) never trailed versus the Panthers (5-2, 4-2), but also never were allowed to feel truly comfortable by the visitors from Ford County.
Monticello pushed its lead to 34-12 on the fourth quarter’s first play, the aforementioned Sheppard-to-Teschke connection. That seemed like a potential final blow that could put PBL out of commission for the evening.
“I feel like every year it’s a work in progress,” said Welter, whose program never has missed the playoffs in his 14 seasons coaching the Sages. “Sometimes, we get off to slow starts because of all the things we do, and we hope it pans out at the end of the year.”
Coach Josh Pritchard’s Panthers, however, seemed to draw inspiration from two unfortunate events earlier in the night.
Senior lineman Aaron Kavajecz suffered a second-quarter injury that led to him being placed on a stretcher from PBL’s bench and taken away in an ambulance.
Then, senior running back/defensive back O’Quinn Gerdes was folded up from behind on a fourth-down pass play during the third quarter. He was placed on a backboard while lying on the grass field before also being taken away via ambulance.
“You hope that never happens to any team. … I hope they’re going to be OK. It seems like we’ve gotten good news so far,” Pritchard said. “I’m glad our kids didn’t give up when we were down three touchdowns. We just couldn’t get off the field when we needed to.”
Sophomore Robert Boyd-Meents broke a tackle and scampered away for a 59-yard touchdown run just seven plays after Gerdes’ injury, and three plays after Monticello extended its advantage to 22.
Senior Kayden Snelling then recovered an onside kick. A heavy dose of Boyd-Meents on the ground led to PBL facing fourth-and-goal from the Sages’ 3-yard line with about six minutes left in regulation.
After a timeout, the Panthers dialed up some trickery as sophomore quarterback Conner Vaughn pitched backward to Boyd-Meents, who lofted a touchdown throw to senior Aiden Johnson in the back of the end zone.
That made the score 34-26. But Mitze recovered PBL’s second onside kick of the night, and Sheppard notched his second rushing touchdown four plays later to seal the result.
“We’ve really come together,” Sheppard said. “It’s a young group of guys in some parts, some guys who haven’t played varsity snaps until this year. And our chemistry is coming together really well.”
Teschke, an Illinois State baseball commit, returned a second-quarter kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to stake Monticello to a 14-6 edge. It directly followed Boyd-Meents surging through the Sages’ defensive line for a 72-yard scoring jaunt.
Monticello’s scoring also included an 18-yard touchdown run from senior Tylor Bundy early in the third quarter. PBL’s other points were provided by — who else — Boyd-Meents, via a 33-yard second-quarter dash that made the score 14-12.
“He’s really good offensively. … He does it all,” said Pritchard, who also had to use Boyd-Meents at linebacker amid mounting team injuries. “He’s really, really talented. Now, we’ve just got to find things to pair him with.”
The Sages will bring a three-game win streak into this coming Friday’s regular-season home finale, against an unbeaten Prairie Central squad.
“The projections, I don’t pay much attention to, but I know they didn’t have us in the (playoff) field,” Welter said. “To get playoff eligible is great for our team, for our seniors particularly.”