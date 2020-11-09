Several veterans groups will hold services on Veterans Day, which is Wednesday. Some services, however, have been called off.
Brad Gould, superintendent of the Champaign County Veterans Assistance Commission, said services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the veterans monument at the county courthouse, 101 E. Main St.
• Gould also serves as commander of Urbana VFW Post 630. He said the post will have a service at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in front of the post, 1303 E. Main St., Urbana.
The only difference between this year and previous year’s services, he said, will be people will be wearing face masks.
• Also on Veterans Day, a drive-thru event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hessel Park main pavilion, Champaign.
Rotary clubs of Champaign and Urbana, along with their sponsors, will use the event to thank veterans for their service.
Bring a veteran or several to Hessel Park for a thank you, and they will receive a free slice of pizza, patriotic cookie and Pepsi product.
• The Urbana American Legion Post 71 will have a Veterans Day prayer service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Eastlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
In the event of bad weather, the prayer service will be held at the Urbana American Legion Post 71, located at 107 N. Broadway in Urbana.
• The Savoy American Legion Post 1492 has canceled its annual 11 a.m. Veterans Day ceremony normally held at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Robert C. McCleary Municipal Center, located at 611 North Dunlap in Savoy.
• Parkland College will not host a Veterans Day ceremony this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
The college will, however, post a tribute honoring Parkland student and employee veterans on its Facebook page.
This Veterans Day observance is sponsored by the Student Veterans Association (SVAP) at Parkland College.
• The 61st Nov. annual Piatt County Veterans Day program/parade in Monticello is canceled this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
Liberty Village of Danville will host a drive-thru parade on Veterans Day.
The parade is to honor the veterans who live at Liberty Village of Danville as well as all veterans in the community.
Lineup will be held at Turtle Run beginning at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3 p.m. and will travel throughout the Liberty Village campus.
For more information or to participate, contact Amy Thompson at 431-1445 option 2.
Pre-Veterans Day services canceled
• Mahomet Christian Church will not be hosting its annual living flag, “A Salute to the Armed Forces” musical at the church located at 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road in Mahomet.
This would have been the church’s 16th annual performance. The church decided to cancel the performance for this year due to COVID-19 restrictions with the hopes of bringing the performance back in 2021.
Call (217) 586-3095, visit the Mahomet Christian Church website at www.mahometchristian.org or visit the church’s Facebook page for more information.