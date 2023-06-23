CHAMPAIGN — Only one coach can capture both the first and last Big Ten football title games between division winners: Illinois’ Bret Bielema.
As the boss at Wisconsin in 2011, Bielema led the Leaders Division-winning Badgers to a 42-39 victory against Legends king Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Having a star quarterback on his side certainly helped Bielema. Future NFL standout Russell Wilson was that game’s most valuable player.
Bielema and the Badgers also won the second championship game, burying Nebraska 70-31 in 2012.
More than a decade later, the conference will play its final title game between division winners. Starting in 2024, the divisions evaporate and the teams with the two best records overall play for league title.
Certainly a longer shot for a lot of the Big Ten schools. Much easier to be the best among seven than in the top two of 16. It’s math.
The chance to make history isn’t lost on Bielema, who met with the media on Thursday afternoon at the Smith Center.
“It’s something cool to talk about, but again it’s something that can happen at the end of the year if you do things right,”Bielema said. “I’m a big history guy. I like to preach to our guys. I like to teach them college football history, and it’s definitely a point of interest.”
Illinois has never appeared in the Big Ten title game. Ohio State and Wisconsin have the most appearances with six each. Nine of the current 14 members have made it at least once, with Illinois joining Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota and Rutgers among the outsiders.
Bielema’s first Big Ten title with the Badgers in 2010 was under the old system, before there was a championship game.
Line ’em up
When it comes to scheduling, Bielema is a “just-tell-me-when-we-play” kind of guy. Not the type to worry about something he can’t control.
“As coaches, we get to speak or hear our voice,” Bielema said, “but I know the ADs and the powers that be kind of set that whole thing up.”
Thursday was the first time reporters had a chance to ask Bielema about the future scheduling model the Big Ten revealed last week.
“I saw what was trending and where it was going,”Bielema said. “It’s an exciting time.”
Basically, each team will play everyone at least once during a two-year cycle.
The 2024 Illinois schedule is a doozy, with the team facing powers Michigan, Ohio State and Southern California. The matchups against the Buckeyes and Southern Cal are on the road.
“For us to say we get to go to USC, I think you’ve got to use that to our advantage in recruiting,” Bielema said. “It’s a new world.”
The Wolverines visit Memorial Stadium on the 100-year anniversary of Red Grange’s running over and around them in a 39-14 victory.
Ask your grandparents. Just a hunch, current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t going to want to talk about it.
Illinois has two protected rivalries — against Northwestern and Purdue — meaning the teams meet every year into perpetuity. Until the Big Ten leaders change their minds.
“The only thing I kind of voiced my opinion on was that I still think the Big Ten is rich in history and tradition,” Bielema said. “I think (fans) like to see us play Iowa. I think they like to see us play Wisconsin. I think they like to see us play Minnesota.”
Bring ‘em in
Illinois has 11 commitments for the 2024 recruiting class.
Bielema can’t talk about specific players. But he can speak to the state of the team’s talent search.
“It’s really starting to pay off the way we’ve been able to recruit the state, and some of these players now are at a level that gets you going,” Bielema said.
There is a buzz in the recruiting world thanks to last season’s 7-1 start and a spot in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in a decade.
The good feeling extends beyond recruits.
“When I’m out in the community and I’m around donors and ticket holders and just random people I bump into going to the grocery store, it’s just a general excitement,” Bielema said. “I don’t know if I’m more cognizant than I’ve ever been ... just the amount of Illinois flags you see around town, people wearing stuff when you’re out of town bumping into people that have Illinois gear on. It just seems to be at a point where it’s never been as high since I’ve been here.”
Bielema continues to build relationships with the state’s high school coaches. Some of them have ties to Illinois. Lyons coach Jon Beutjer is a former quarterback for both Illinois and Iowa — Bielema’s alma mater.
“A lot of these guys that are now coaches in high school, college and pro, I played against them or coached against them,” Bielema said. “It will be this happy medium of them busting me up or vice versa.
“Jon Beutjer was one of the first players ever to play at Illinois and Iowa. I was with him at Iowa and competed against him at Illinois. Now, we’ve recruited his school very hard.”
Keeping busy
Most of the Illini’s 2023 players are on campus now.
“This will be our third week of summer workouts and they’ve been great,” the third-year coach said.
But ...
“Just because people expect you to have success and people are saying good things doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to happen,” Bielema said. “We’ve really kind of realigned our guys, just tell them, ‘Sometimes the biggest proponent to having success is people that become complacent.’ That’s the edge we’re really trying to work on this summer.”
The NCAA allows eight hours of work each week with the players. Strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright takes a bulk of the time. But twice a week, there are drills and football-related activities with the coaches.