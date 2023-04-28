Rachel Bertrand didn’t start running road races until later in life. Age 35 to be exact. She is making up for lost time.
The now 43-year-old Palatine High School counselor and mother of four is returning to her college town for event No. 25.
Bertrand is a 2001 University of Illinois graduate. She studied English/secondary education and became an English teacher.
She will be back on campus to compete during the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon race weekend Saturday and Sunday.
Bertrand plans on running in the half-marathon Sunday. She has never competed here before.
A coworker suggested Rachel give the Illinois Marathon a try.
“She’s like ‘Rachel, it’s so fun. You’re going to love it. The course is really good.’”
Rachel’s cheering section includes her father, David, and son Colin, a UI freshman.
At age 18 months, Colin was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. His sister Klaire, diagnosed at 4 and now 14, also has the disease. Both Colin and Klaire use insulin pumps, which help to manage blood-sugar levels.
Part of Rachel’s motivation to run is to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Early interest
Rachel wasn’t “Born to Run” like the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, sang. But close.
In school at Palatine, she was never a part of the cross-country or track teams. But a PE teacher suggested she give it a try. And it took.
“He’s like, ‘You need to be a runner. You have a runner’s build.’ He inspired me to start running.”
She kept running in college, where she met her husband, Brodie.
After college, Rachel worked initially at Palatine High School, then moved to Hoffman Estates High School as a guidance counselor.
Rachel took time at home to help raise her children, Colin (18), Kaelin (16, a junior at Palatine), Klaire and Kai (12).
Busy schedule
In 2015, Rachel competed in her first road race — at Madison, Wis. She then continued to participate in races in the Wisconsin capital.
“I stuck with what I knew,” she said.
These days, she has raced as far away as California. But most of her races have been in the Chicagoland area.
She has run the full Chicago Marathon twice, in 2018 and ’22.
At the ’22 race, she hit the qualifying time for the Boston Marathon, which she plans to run in 2024.
“I improved my time quite a bit,” she said.
She finished her first full marathon in 4 hours, 17 minutes. She cut the time to 3:22 in ’22.
Rachel is speeding up in the half-marathons, too. She finished her first in 2:10 and is now down to 1:34.
Rachel tries to space out the races, one every few months.
“I need a goal. It is so important for me to have a goal. I like to do the long runs on the weekends,” she said.
Rachel runs four to five miles every day. On the weekends, she goes eight to 10 miles, gearing up for the distance in C-U.
“It’s an outlet for me,” she said. “My husband would tell you he can tell the days I haven’t run. He’s like, ‘You’re a different person after you run.’
“It’s a way for me to release the day. I feel good.”
Most of her runs are in the afternoon, after work. She runs in the mornings on the weekend. She is by herself on most of the workouts.
“I like to zone out and play my music,” she said. “I like to just hit the pavement. It’s pretty cool to be you and the pavement. I love nature. That’s also that connection.”
Rachel keeps active with more than running. She is a yoga instructor as well.
“I tell people, ‘It is a whole body experience,’” she said. “It’s nutrition; I’ve learned a ton. It’s strength training as well. It’s so important to take care of the strength and the stretching. That is what really improved my running.”
Klaire competes in track and cross-country. Kai just did a triathlon, which Brodie also enjoys.
Exercise is an important part of the diabetes lifestyle. Colin played tennis and is now on the drumline for the Marching Illini.