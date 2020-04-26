The DIVISION I COACH: ‘One of the things that’s pretty easy for me to do is close my eyes and think about what it’s going to look like with a full stadium ’
Since the coronavirus pandemic effectively has kept all Illinois coaches working from home in the last six weeks, Janet Rayfield hasn’t seen her program’s new home venue much.Demirjian Park is still under construction, with beams and concrete blocks outlining what the future seating area for the Illinois women’s soccer program will look like.
“I’ve been pretty good about staying at home,” said Rayfield, who collected her 200th victory at Illinois and wrapped up her 18th season in charge of the program last fall. “I volunteered last weekend and again this past week at a local church off Windsor, so I’ll swing by there if I get the chance, but I’ve only since it a few times since all this happened.”
Before the pandemic put a halt to college sports, Rayfield said the projected completion date for soccer matches at Demirjian Park — part of the construction taking place at the site located off St. Mary’s Road in Champaign will also affect a new track and field home for the Illini — was near the middle of the 2020 season.
Under normal circumstances, that would typically fall in late September on the calendar.
The Illini’s first scheduled home match for the 2020 season is set for Aug. 23 against Texas A&M, but Rayfield isn’t sure if that will actually happen on that date.
“I think that’s a long shot, just to be completely honest,” she said. “There’s a real process from getting together as a team for the first time and having athletes who are ready to compete at that level in terms of training, physical preparation and injury prevention. We certainly want to make sure it’s safe from the COVID-19 standpoint, but also to do it safe from an injury standpoint. That might delay the start date as much as the COVID-19 decisions that have to be made.”
Rayfield said she meets virtually with her team at least three times a week.
“We all are learning to appreciate just the small daily interactions we have that we’re missing right now,” Rayfield said. “When you get to see your team every day and have individual conversations and bump into your colleagues, a lot of exchange takes place that now takes a Zoom call or a phone call or three phone calls.”
The Illini played their final seven home matches of the 2019 season at their new venue last season while it was still under construction and would likely have done so for a few matches in 2020.
Even then, that doesn’t stop Rayfield from thinking ahead about what could unfold at Illinois’ newest athletic facility.
Especially if fans are able to attend and enjoy sporting events in the future like they did before the pandemic hit.
“A friend of mine said, ‘You have to have joy,’ in getting through this,” Rayfield said. “One of the things that’s pretty easy for me to do is close my eyes and think about what it’s going to look like with a full stadium at Demirjian Park and our players coming out of the locker room and onto the field. Some of the visions really keep me smiling about what the future holds for us.
“I don’t even know now what the projected completion is, and we don’t even know when our season will start, but for me, that future vision has no date on it.”