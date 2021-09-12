GIRLS
Monticello
Dave Remmert‘s Sages could have contended for a Class 1A state title last season if the IHSA held a state meet. Monticello grabbed 1A’s runner-up trophy back in 2019, and some of the athletes who had a hand in that performance are still around. Reigning News-Gazette All-Area girls’ Runner of the Year Mabry Bruhn is somehow just a junior, as is fellow former All-Area first-teamer Estella Miller. Seniors Rachel Koon and Kyara Welter and junior Rose Talbert also know about postseason success. Junior Clara Rudolph, sophomore Joe Walker and freshman Sylvia Miller have been part of the Sages’ top seven, which placed second in last week’s Chrisman Cow Chip Classic.
Unity
Kara Leaman‘s Rockets were the team that bested Monticello at Chrisman’s Cow Chip Classic and possess a recent history of postseason dominance, with Class 1A state trophies in 2015 (champions), 2016 (runners-up), 2017 (champions), 2018 (third place) and 2019 (third place). A powerful sophomore class is led by former N-G All-Area first-teamer Erica Woodard, Olivia Shike, Raegen Stringer and Caelyn Kleparski, while seniors Harper Hancock and Malia Fairbanks know what it takes to garner IHSA postseason hardware. Freshman Emily Decker was a top-seven runner for Unity at Chrisman, as well.
Mahomet-Seymour
Jama Grotelueschen‘s Bulldogs have qualified for Class 2A state as a team before but surprisingly own no prior state trophies. This group may be able to change that. Senior Elizabeth Sims, a multi-time N-G All-Area first-teamer, is a name that stands out at M-S, as do those of fellow seniors Klein Powell, Grace Lietz and Emily Bednar. But it’s actually some younger runners who are pacing the Bulldogs lately. Sophomore Ava Boyd was M-S’s top finisher as it won last week’s Charleston Invitational. Junior Callie Jansen and freshmen Chloe Bundren and Ava Jansen rounded out the Bulldogs’ top four in that meet.
St. Joseph-Ogden
As always, it’s impossible to overlook Jason Retz‘s Spartans. SJ-O finished third last week at Chrisman behind Illini Prairie Conference rivals Unity and Monticello, and they’ll try to overtake them when it matters most. And the Spartans have thrived on the big stage, winning Class 1A state titles in 2014 and 2016 and securing other state trophies in 2015 (third place) and 2017 (runner-up). Senior Ava Knap and freshman Savanna Franzen are leading SJ-O. Seniors Kailyn Ingram, Addie Allen and Taryn Sexton and sophomores Chloe Burkhalter and Maddison Clampitt also represented SJ-O’s top seven at Chrisman.
Uni High
Care to guess who ranked fourth as a team at Chrisman last week? Yes, it was Rachael Brewer‘s Illineks, who have an individual capable of dethroning Monticello’s Bruhn as All-Area Runner of the Year. Junior and two-time All-Area first-teamer Kate Ahmari is a special talent, and she won the Cow Chip Classic with a 3-mile time below 19 minutes. Plenty of seniors back up Ahmari: Cadi Hu, Madeleine Keenan, Maxine van der Donk, Stefania Dzhaman and Erin Smith. Junior Kara Mathias rounded out Uni High’s top seven at Chrisman, and this team could squeeze its way into the Class 1A top 10 at state.
BOYSSt. Joseph-Ogden
The Spartans dominated the Chrisman Cow Chip Classic last week and — like Monticello’s girls — presently are rated second in Class 1A by MileSplit IL. Balance is the name of the game for SJ-O, as Jason Retz’s program has numerous runners who can hang tight with one another across 3-mile expanses. Seniors Luke Stegall, Charlie Mabry and Elijah Mock should play a big role in the Spartans’ postseason aspirations, which likely include vying for SJ-O’s first state championship since 1992. Juniors Ethan Blackburn and Peyton Wendell and sophomores Carson Maroon and Aiden Armstrong also will need to come up big, too, as the Spartans appear to be one of the area’s toughest teams.
Mahomet-Seymour
Speaking of teams ranked second by MileSplit IL, that’s where Neal Garrison‘s Bulldogs find themselves in the organization’s Class 2A poll. After a brief reloading period, M-S seems poised to regain the state supremacy it showed in the mid-2010s (2A runner-up in 2014 before the Bulldogs won three straight state championships from 2015 through 2017). That starts with seniors Kyle Nofziger and Joseph Scheele — former N-G All-Area first- and second-teamers, respectively — who led the Bulldogs to last week’s Charleston Invitational team crown. Seniors Jonah Singer and Karsten Waisath and juniors Hayden Grotelueschen and Ben Wallace also will be key to M-S’s efforts.
Arthur-Lovington-
Atwood-Hammond
Lyle Dorjahn‘s Knights claimed second place in last year’s unofficial Class 1A state meet. Though led by the now-graduated Layton Hall, ALAH hasn’t tailed off in the wake of his departure to run in college at Indiana State. The Knights placed third at the Charleston Invitational that was filled with much bigger schools in the field. Junior Logan Beckmier is the new No. 1 runner for the Knights, while seniors Jace Green and Jacob Duzan, juniors Jacob Adcock and Lyle Adcock and sophomore Jesus Corona also star in Arthur.
Monticello
Dave Remmert’s boys’ team doesn’t appear quite as strong as their female cohorts. That’s not to say Monticello is in a bad spot — far from it. The Sages just looks a little different from in years past. Senior Ed Mitchell is the top dog and a remnant of the Sages’ 2019 Class 1A state championship team. Freshmen Caleb Wood and River Derby have worked their way into the top seven, and the junior trio of Logan Sikorski, Jacob Elston and Liam Sokolowski will try to help Monticello back to the state stage. Expect them to do just that as Detweiller Park becomes like a second home to Monticello in early November.
Tuscola
It’s not just football in the fall that can garner attention in Tuscola. Lacy Diaz‘s Warriors don’t have the abundant postseason history so many of these other programs possess. What Tuscola does have is a boatload of young, talented athletes. The sophomore group of Josiah Hortin, Jackson Barrett, Will Foltz and Bryce Graves is one that can make waves for years locally. With the senior leadership and quick feet of Logan Wallace and Riley Nolan thrown in, the Warriors certainly can crack the Class 1A state field.