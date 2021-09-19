GIRLS
Brooke Erhard
St. Thomas More
➜ The reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer has the best chance of any local girls at making an extended individual postseason run. The senior has earned a bevy of medalist honors this season and regularly is shooting in the high-30s or low-40s across nine holes. She tied for ninth place at last year’s Class 1A Rochester Sectional and gave the 2019 Sabers their No. 4 score as they placed fifth in the 1A state tournament.
Ainsley Winters
Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Another former N-G All-Area first-team selection, Winters also is putting together a strong 2021 campaign that — you guessed it — includes nine-hole rounds with scores typically in the low-30s and high-40s. Unlike the Bulldogs’ boys, the M-S girls compete in the Class 1A postseason and have a slightly better chance as a result. Winters, a junior, helped push the Bulldogs to a Class 1A regional runner-up effort last fall.
Ella Compton
Prairie Central
➜ She and senior teammate Kenna Skaggs have made the Hawks a force in most of their tournaments despite Prairie Central boasting a roster made up almost entirely of sophomores and freshmen. Compton, a junior, has recorded a 41 and a couple of 42s in nine-hole action and recently carded an 18-hole 79 at Pontiac’s Wolf Creek Golf Course this past week to claim a share of second place individually during an 11-team event.
Makenna Fiscus
Tuscola
➜ The Warriors have received fairly balanced contributions this season from the likes of Fiscus and fellow juniors Marley Good and Molly Macaulay along with sophomores Addyson Ring and Zoey Thomason and freshman Jocylen Ford. Fiscus, in the past, has shown the ability to go lowest, earning her N-G All-Area second-team recognition last season and is a three-year contributor looking to make a big posteason splash this fall.
Jasmine Essington
Watseka
➜ Someone needed to fill the void created by 2021 Warriors graduate Natalie Schroeder, one of the area’s best golfers for multiple seasons before her high school eligibility expired. Essington, a sophomore, and senior Allie Hoy have most often contended for the plaudit, and Essington is coming out ahead a little more often. She nearly led Watseka to a nine-hole quadrangular win on Tuesday with a team-best 51.
BOYS

Wade Schacht
Champaign Central
➜ The area’s must-watch prep golfer and the defending N-G All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year, Schacht has picked up in 2021 right where he left off in 2020. The junior is finishing at or near the top of all of his tournaments. Schacht placed first at the Champaign County tournament this past week and tied for best regulation score in a loaded 2020 Class 2A Normal U-High Regional. Schacht is a legitimate 2A state title contender.
Carson Friedman
Prairie Central
➜ Schacht wasn’t the only area player to shoot a 75 at last season’s Class 2A Normal U-High Regional. Friedman did so, as well (along with Bloomington’s TJ Barger). Friedman and fellow Hawks junior Teegan Quinn have directed the team to strong finishes this August and September. Friedman appears to be finding his postseason stride at the right time, too, shooting a 39 last Monday at Fairbury’s Indian Creek Golf Course.
Will Ross
Monticello
➜ It can be difficult to separate Ross and Sages senior Tanner Buehnerkemper, as the two regularly post scores very close to one another. Ross is a reigning N-G All-Area first-teamer, though, and the junior’s been distinguishing himself as a No. 1 scorer often this fall. He’s Monticello’s top returning performer from the 2020 postseason, as well, carding an 80 for the runner-up Sages at the Class 1A Central A&M Regional.
Connor Engel
GCMS
➜ Engel has been part of some powerful regular-season Falcons groups that experience up-and-down results in the playoffs. The senior is looking to create an all-upward trajectory, as evidenced by Engel shooting an even-par 36 at Saybrook’s Indian Springs Golf Course last Monday. GCMS placed sixth at its regional last season but was just 12 strokes outside a sectional advancement slot. Engel can cut away some of that deficit by himself.
Caleb McCullough
Judah Christian
➜ The Tribe has discovered a potent 1-2 punch — or 1A-1B punch — in McCullough and senior Grant Hendershot. McCullough, a sophomore, carded a 79 at the Champaign County tournament to place just three strokes behind Champaign Central’s Schacht, and Hendershot logged an 81. McCullough advanced to the Class 1A Tuscola Sectional on his own last season and is capable of even another step this fall.