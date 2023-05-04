BASEBALL
Blake Wolters, Mahomet-Seymour.
- The Arizona signee seems likely to be chosen in the 2023 MLB draft — and possibly pretty early on. The IHSA Class 3A playoffs offers a few final chances to see Wolters compete, either as a pitcher or as a hitter.
Luke Teschke, Monticello
- . Teschke committed to Illinois State as a sophomore, and now the junior is a key reason why the Sages are one win away from an Illini Prairie Conference title..
SOFTBALL
Abby Sabalaskey, Westville.
- The junior pitching sensation who isn’t too shabby with the bat in her hands, either. Westville is trying to escape the Class 2A regional semifinal round, and Sabalaskey would have a big say in that.
Reece Sarver, Unity.
- The senior catcher and Parkland signee will want her prep career to end with a third consecutive Class 2A state trophy — a state championship, if possible.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Celia Barkley, Urbana.
- Barkley can thrive in the back half of the field, but the junior is capable of helping to facilitate offense for a fairly young Tigers’ lineup.
Payton Kaiser, Centennial.
- Even as a sophomore, Kaiser possesses some of the most match-changing talent every time she steps on the field for the Chargers.
TRACK AND FIELD
Lia Patterson, Tuscola.
- Patterson dazzled spectators in Charleston at last season’s Class 1A girls’ state meet, helping the Warriors to a team state title as a freshman. Now, she’s among the small-school state leaders in five different individual events as a sophomore.
Ryan Hendrickson, St. Thomas More.
- Folks wanting to catch the Creighton men’s track and field signee in action don’t simply have to wait for the 800-meter run at a Sabers meet. The senior also stars for STM baseball, aiding that team to a Class 1A super-sectional appearance last year.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Ezra Bernhard, Champaign Central.
- Bernhard is the crown jewel of a loaded Maroons roster this season, making the most of his junior year as both a singles and doubles athlete. He’s dropped just one singles match all season and should star in the Class 1A state singles draw.
Aryan Sachdev, Uni High. Sachdev secured two match wins at last year’s Class 1A boys’ tennis state tournament. Now a junior, he’s fronting an Illineks crew that has taken on some challenging opponents in the regular season, setting him up for good results later this month.