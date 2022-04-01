April 5: Mahomet-Seymour at Danville boys’ tennis, 4 p.m.
Tennis’ popularity is ramping up among the Bulldogs, and this is the season debut for the newly-formed boys’ team. The Vikings have much more history behind them.
April 7: St. Thomas More at Monticello girls’ soccer, 4:30 p.m.
Illini Prairie Conference rivals butt heads for the first of two matches between the Sabers and Sages this spring, with the second coming April 28 in Champaign.
April 14: Monticello at Unity baseball, 4:30 p.m.Both of these squads are contenders for some Class 2A postseason hardware, and both have aspirations of dethroning St. Joseph-Ogden as the Illini Prairie leader.
April 14: Urbana at Centennial boys’ tennis, 4 p.m.The Chargers are coming off a Class 1A state runner-up team finish last season, and fellow Big 12 Conference member Urbana picked up an early dual win over Mattoon.
April 15: Westville at Bismarck-Henning/ Rossville-Alvin baseball, 4:30 p.m.
Two teams that have played really difficult nonconference schedules that should prepare them for the grind of Vermilion Valley Conference action — including this game.
April 23: Champaign Central at Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer, 12:30 p.m.
At this point, these are the unquestioned two best local girls’ soccer programs this season. But which one is the best of all? They’ll figure that out here.
April 27: Unity at Urbana softball, 4:30 p.m.The Rockets are trying to get back to the Class 2A state semifinals, while the Tigers are aiming to prove winning a 3A regional title last season wasn’t a fluke.
April 28: Mahomet-Seymour at St. Joseph-Ogden softball, 4:30 p.m.
Both of these teams are accustomed to winning on a regular basis, and this will be a great test for each with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season.
April 29: Boys’ track and field meet at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Twenty-six area teams will be involved in the Spartan Classic. Among them are perennial powers such as Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, Salt Fork, SJ-O and Unity.
April 29: Girls’ track and field meet at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
The Monticello Invitational will include 14 local squads. Worth keeping an eye on are Clinton, the host Sages, St. Joseph-Ogden, Tuscola, Uni High and Unity.