Centennial volleyball was in the midst of the most dominant stretch in program history — winning at least 30 matches each year between 2007 and 2011 — when the 2012 season commenced. Even with that success, the Chargers still sought their first state tournament berth. Preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with coach Stan Bergman — who now coaches Mahomet-Seymour volleyball — and senior athletes Kara Naegele (formerly Johnson) and Lindsay Brown (formerly Rogan), asking them to relive a 2012 season that resulted in Centennial placing third in the Class 3A state tournament:
The lead-up
➜ Bergman (captured 429 victories as Centennial’s coach between 1999 and 2013): “I had (the seniors) in seventh (grade), and I coached them in eighth grade. Their eighth-grade year, we actually won the (IESA) state championship (out of Champaign Jefferson). I knew that we had a pretty special group, and just the hard work and the time that we had all put into those two years at the junior-high level — moving forward into high school, the majority of them were starting on varsity as sophomores already. And we were pretty successful at that point in time, too.”
➜ Naegele (2013 Centennial graduate, played outside hitter; now lives in Glen Ellyn and works in human resources after playing college volleyball at Illinois-Chicago): “It was something that we always knew that we could do, especially with how many girls were going on to play in college. We knew we had the talent. Another big piece to the puzzle was so many of us had been playing together for so long. A lot of us played at Jefferson and came over to Centennial and continued that legacy. I’m a big believer that team chemistry makes a huge difference. You could definitely see that.”
➜ Brown (2013 Centennial graduate, played libero; now is a content strategist for a marketing agency in South Bend, Ind. — where her husband, former Illini running back Dre Brown, works as an analyst for Notre Dame football — after playing college volleyball at Indiana Wesleyan): “I honestly feel like Bergman knew, somehow, in seventh grade (that we’d qualify for state as seniors). ... We played with a solid six or seven of us throughout those middle-school years, until we all just knew that we were going to win something. Third was fine — we’re still bitter about that. ... I don’t know how Bergman did it, but he planned it six years before it happened.”
➜ Bergman: “Everything kind of fell in place. We had nine seniors on the team that year, and all nine of them had college scholarship offers. ... They all knew that we had that potential, and it was just one of those really unique and fun years. And 3A is a tough class. The smaller the school and the numbers, it does make it tough to make it through the postseason. This past year even at Mahomet, in 3A you had two 30-win teams going against each other in the regional championships.”
➜ Brown: “Removed from it, I feel ... that the Champaign schools sometimes do get overlooked. While I was in high school, I didn’t feel that way. Partially because we played club in Bloomington, and we played against Chicago girls and whipped those girls all the time.”
➜ Naegele: “We were constantly hanging out off the court, whether at someone’s house or doing team bonding activities, supporting other sports together. It kind of clicked. A lot of times, we’d do team bonding before the season would even start. During the preseason, we’d go to a lake house together and really work on challenges, but also enjoy each other’s company and build that tight-knit group. And that’s what started it all.”
The regular season
Centennial racked up a 31-4 record before the playoffs, participating in four tournaments along the way. In one of those events — the Effingham Crossroads Classic — the Chargers knocked off 2011 Class 3A third-place finisher Wheaton St. Francis in three sets. All four of Centennial’s losses happened in three-set matches.
➜ Bergman: “We had a lot of depth on that team. Not only did we have Kara Johnson, who was one of our outside hitters, Libby Cocagne was the other starting outside. But she was hurt early in the season with an ankle injury. We flip-flopped that outside with Miaya Peacock and Ayla Dew, so they took part in that tag team opposite of Kara. And then we were giants. Not only with Lauren Cloyd at 6-2, Allie Shannon at 6-1, Rachel Jones was about 6-foot, 6-1 — but she could jump out of the gym — Kelly Braghini was almost 6-4 (and) Jasmine Kyler was 6-3. So we were big. That really helped kind of set the tone at the net. ... Defensively, Lindsay Rogan led our libero position. Our setters, Paulina Nottingham and Maddie Weldon, and then Lexi Hall came in and helped set through postseason. Just a remarkable group of young ladies that had worked so hard to have fun together and wanted to win and play together.”
➜ Naegele: “It was just worrying about ourselves and knowing what we needed to control on our side. It didn’t matter what other teams were doing. If we got 1 percent better ever day, that’s what would make us competitive when we got to see those other teams. ... Sometimes, playing against each other was our best practice. That really helped us grow in that aspect, too, having that experience and knowing it wasn’t just reliant on one or two girls on the team. We were 12, 13 deep (so) that you could throw anyone into the match at any point in time and have confidence they’d get the job done.”
➜ Bergman: “The Wheaton St. Francis match was one of those iconic matches. I’m not sure if you’re familiar with the Haggerty girls (Molly and Maddie, a junior and freshman on the Spartans’ roster), but they ended up winning a national championship at Nebraska and competing at Wisconsin, too.”
➜ Brown: “We beat them and we were like, ‘Whoa.’ We knew we were good, but the team we were playing, they had some really good players that were committed to D-I, Big Ten schools. We had this thing where we’d write down our goals at the beginning of the season, and we all said, ‘We have to go to state.’ We’d blow out some teams pretty easily, but we wanted to make sure we played against really good teams prior to state so we were ready. So I feel like that Wheaton St. Francis game at the tournament really propelled us forward.”
➜ Naegele: “It felt like every home game we’d have a great student section that was cheering us on, that was loud and really got the crowd going. We fed off that a lot, too. It was great seeing the community come together and recognize the talents that we have.”
The postseason
Centennial earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 3A bracket, and the Chargers made quick work of their first five playoff opponents. None of those matches exceeded two sets, and only two of those 10 total sets saw Centennial’s opponent score 20 points. A 25-17, 25-21 sweep of Rock Falls in the Galesburg Super-Sectional booked the Chargers into their first-ever state tournament, over at Redbird Arena in Normal.
➜ Bergman: “I believe we played sectionals at Normal U-High. And Normal U-High was not in it, but Bloomington and Metamora (were). Once Metamora got past Bloomington (in a sectional semifinal) — I think we had lost to Bloomington in the regular season — that was kind of a relief for some of the girls. But going through (the regional and sectional was) huge, and then getting to the super-sectional, we prepared really, really well. ... It was in Kara Johnson’s back yard. Her grandparents still lived up there, so we made it a full day. We went up and visited with them and met her family, and they had a big farm up there. A lot of the girls went up, and we were extremely relaxed. I remember walking into the gym completely relaxed. It was one of those moments and memories you’ll never forget because I can still even picture the porch of their house and the grain bins out back. Kara’s dad and I talked for a little bit, and meeting his parents was just delightful.”
➜ Naegele: “It was a blur, honestly. There’s a lot of emotions that go into it. It’s exciting, especially when the community is kind of rallying around you, but it’s also a little nerve-racking at the same time because you want to perform well and be successful and bring something back. And there’s a level of pride that goes into it. That’s what I remember is those excited feelings, but nervous feelings of wanting to make our community proud, make Centennial proud and make our coaches proud as well.”
➜ Brown: “I do remember the weight of the situation. We just really wanted to win, and our practices for sure got more intense. I was a little bit nervous because I knew that us girls really wanted to win it for Bergman, and you only get one shot. You win or you lose. We really wanted to go out with a bang for Bergman.”
The Class 3A Final Four also included Jacksonville, Richmond-Burton and Wheaton St. Francis. Guess which team Centennial drew in the semifinal round.
➜ Brown: “I don’t know how they set up the brackets, but I think everyone was kind of disappointed in that’s how it broke down. Because even if you watched the games in the finale, the championship, it was not close either. It would’ve been really cool to have that be the championship game. I don’t know if it would’ve turned out differently.”
The Chargers and Spartans squared off for the second time in the 2012 season, with a spot in the Class 3A state final on the line. Centennial won the opening set 25-21 before St. Francis responded with a 25-20 victory in the second set. The decisive third set went down to the wire but went in favor of the Spartans, 26-24.
➜ Bergman: “The state final was played in the first semifinal match of 3A. When you lose to the eventual state champion, 26-24 in the third set, that could’ve gone either way. We just went into it knowing we had played them before, but also knowing in the back of our minds that ... they were going to come out on all cylinders and try to avenge the loss.”
➜ Naegele: “We definitely came in as the underdogs, just being a smaller school. And Wheaton St. Francis had been to state many times before and won state many times before as well. They pretty much shut down their school for the day and brought their whole school with them, and they’re all wearing white, too. So you can just see a sea of white. We had a great student section, as well, but we’re a smaller school and it was a different experience. It was nerve-racking walking into that. It felt a little bit intimidating. We had confidence going into it. We knew we could do it.”
➜ Brown: “The arena was full. It was a rematch, so we knew they had a chip on their shoulders. And once we lost that, it’s like, ‘Now, we have to play this other team we know we’re going to beat.’ ... It was probably the most exciting game to be part of, though. It was so fun. It’s just volleyball: one point can determine everything.”
Brown wasn’t wrong. Centennial smothered Jacksonville 25-15, 25-19 in the Class 3A third-place match the following day. To this day, it marks the Chargers’ final appearance in a state-tournament match.
➜ Bergman: “The girls, some of them were pretty mad about the loss just because they were so intensely motivated to want to win. They wanted that next match to happen right then. We pretty well had control over both sets pretty easily for that match, and same thing for Wheaton St. Francis when they played Richmond-Burton (in the final).”
➜ Naegele: “The third-and-fourth match was a little more of a piece of cake, but I remember it being exciting. Really just wanting to show up and show people what we were all about and that we deserved to be there. ... We were definitely a little heartbroken, but we still felt like we had a point to prove. It being our senior year and knowing that was our last time to play together after we played together for so long, we wanted to end it the right way and end on a high note. Leave everything here on the court, because it’s the last time you’re going to put on a Centennial volleyball jersey for the majority of us.”
➜ Brown: “I’m sure there was a pep talk after (the semifinal) and before the next game, but that was just our mentality was you treat every team the same. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. It was definitely an unspoken rule. I’m sure there were tears shed before the last game. Like this is our last game — we at least need to have fun and play hard.”
The aftermath
The 2013 season was Bergman’s last coaching Centennial volleyball. Despite graduating a good chunk of their roster from the state-qualifying squad, the Chargers put up a 31-9 record and won Class 3A regional and sectional titles before coming up one win short of state. Centennial is still looking for its first piece of IHSA postseason hardware since 2013. Bergman went on to help St. Thomas More volleyball to the 2017 Class 2A state championship and 2018 2A state third-place trophy.
➜ Bergman: “They enjoyed the success they were having. They were bought into a system, and they really just created their own atmosphere. They created their own team environment. ... The leadership we had on that team, it was just phenomenal. I just cannot speak highly enough of the leadership from all the girls and knowing their place and knowing their role on the team. Just a special family of volleyball girls, and even to this day, many of them are still in touch with one another. One of the last weddings I went to, half of the wedding party was the girls they played volleyball with in high school.”
➜ Naegele: “It’s something I’m very proud of. I still even talk about it today to friends, and I do coach club volleyball now and tell my girls all the time, ‘Don’t take this for granted because this is some of the most fun volleyball you’re going to play. Enjoy each other’s company and have some fun.’ That’s the legacy I remember and I hope we left. We worked really hard and were really talented, but were a really fun team to be around and coach and watch overall. I’m very proud of it. I hope more (Centennial) teams will be able to make it. But until (then), I’m proud to say we were that team that was able to get it done.”
➜ Brown: “When we were freshmen, there was such a great volleyball mindset at Centennial for some reason. We were fortunate enough to see so many great players go through Centennial and set the stage for us. Even though their teams might not have made it as far, they were so competitive and so hungry to prove Centennial was good at volleyball. We were fortunate to have these pieces align for us. ... It doesn’t feel like 10 years because I am so close with a lot of those girls and we talk with Bergman randomly. It’s one of the things that’s always going to be part of our lives.”