St. Thomas More boys’ cross-country appeared to be building toward something big at the start of the 2010s. The Sabers qualified for the 2010 and 2011 Class 1A state meets as a team and recorded finishes of 14th and fourth place, respectively. Then, STM reached an entirely different level. Preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with coach Dave Behm — who was in the third of eight seasons running the Sabers — and six of STM’s state-competing seven runners, asking them to relive a 2012 season that resulted in the Sabers winning the Class 1A boys’ cross-country state championship:
The lead-up
➜ Behm (coached at STM through the 2017-18 school year): “We were ranked first from the start, all season long, and they just worked really hard. They had that goal. They had set that goal two years ahead of time: They wanted to be racing for a state championship. ... And they put in a really solid summer. We went to cross-country camp together (along the Iroquois River near Watseka). It was a real team-building camp. ... Our seventh (runner) was a freshman who was (setting a personal best) every time he stepped on a course (in David Horn).”
➜ Nick Hess (junior on the 2012 team; now works in Grand Rapids, Mich., for the Stryker medical devices company): “We knew a couple years prior to that year that we were going to have a good shot. The stars just kind of aligned with all the talent we had all in one place.”
➜ Jacob Helfrich (senior on the 2012 team; now works at a Chicago investment firm): “We were fourth my junior year, and we were really disappointed with that. I was battling foot injuries that year. ... So throughout senior year, we trained all summer. We went to various camps, and we just ran together pretty much every day in the summer. We were a super close-knit group.”
➜ Sam Powers (junior on the 2012 team; now works for the Quad marketing solutions company in Milwaukee): “You’re all out there together at the same time. Just being out there, when you’re running, you don’t really have any choice but to get to know each other and establish that connection. All those things that make you want to push through and ultimately end the race and do your best because you know that’s what the person next to you is doing.”
➜ Brendan Remington (junior on the 2012 team; works in human resources for a Chicago tech company): “It was really exciting. STM, it was interesting because the more obscure sports teams were where I think the school saw a lot of the success. When basketball and soccer and our women’s golf and tennis teams were all really good, I think that shifted the culture a little bit in terms of high school sports. ... That was really nice to be part of that. We had seen other teams hit that first mark — they were the first team in school to win state — and we wanted that as well, and we definitely worked hard for it.”
➜ Sean Kelley (senior on the 2012 team; splits time between Bethlehem, Pa., and Hermosa Beach, Calif., while working on his doctorate in industrial engineering): “We had a different coach my freshman year, and when Behm took over my sophomore year, most of the team actually quit. I think me and (Phillip) Wozniak were about the only two varsity guys that returned that year. ... Freshman year, I had zero expectations of (winning a state title). Breaking some school records and qualifying for state myself and maybe coming home with a few medals was what I had on my radar. I had no idea it’d wind up the way it did.”
➜ Jack Bolger (junior on the 2012 team; works at a Chicago pharmaceutical sales company): “I was the guy that was always getting injured. There was a little bit of pressure. But we had a couple guys on our team that were always stepping up. I was normally the sixth through the seventh guy in the lineup. But we always had an eighth ready to roll and ninth ready to roll.”
➜ Kelley: “The moment that it all came together for me, it was pretty early my sophomore year when we were running at Detweiller in early September (at the 2009 Richard Spring meet). And Jacob took us out aggressively fast, as usual, except we actually ended up being able to keep pace with his aggressive go-out. He, Nick and I all dropped 30 seconds that day on our best 3-mile times and posted some of the top times for kids our age in 1A. ... At that point, it popped into our head, ‘Oh, if we keep this up, this is where we should end up being in a couple years.’ It became a fun goal to work toward.”
➜ Hess: “My freshman year, the school had never been to the state meet. We were able to get that done and march through the next two years, continue to progress. People in the area knew we were the top dog, that we were going to be a real frontrunner in the state. That became apparent really early in the year. We came out and had some good results and were head and shoulders above everyone else in the Class 1A division.”
The regular season
➜ Behm: “We went up to Amboy, and that’s kind of a Class A meet. (Eventual Class 1A state runner-up) Elmwood was there, and a couple schools we typically never met. And we fired up on them in that one. Watching those guys really kind of put it together to kind of prove a point, that was a good meet.”
➜ Hess: “The Richard Spring Invite in Peoria, which is run on Detweiller Park (state course), is against a lot of bigger schools. So we definitely weren’t a contender for the team win. But it was a big boost for us because everybody had a good day. We ran some quick times and set the standard for where we were going.”
➜ Behm: “We were 14th or something. We were way up there as far as being a Class A (program). We did really well.”
➜ Remington: “There was a meet in Champaign ... at the Arboretum. That was a race where we decided we weren’t going to race and try to go your hardest because we had another meet that weekend. We decided we’d do a pack run, and when we finished one through five (in the overall standings), we were like, ‘OK, we can do this.’ The most important part for winning is your 3-4-5 (runners), is how much they can beat out the 3-4-5s on the other team.”
➜ Powers: “It was conference that season. We hosted that meet, actually, and we were a near-perfect score. That was coming off some setbacks leading up to that point. ... Sean Kelley had some dehydration issues at one meet. Brendan Remington had been sick for a little while leading up, and it took him a little longer to get over it. Jack Bolger had an appendicitis.”
On Bolger’s appendicitis ...
➜ Behm: “We were doing 400s, and (Bolger) is like, ‘Man, my stomach hurts.’ And I’m like, ‘You’ve got to run through it.’ And they went out to get something to eat after, and they called me up and said, ‘We’re taking Jack to the emergency room.’”
➜ Bolger: “That was in September. ... I couldn’t stand up straight because the pain in my side was so bad. I was walking around with a hunchback, basically, for a while. ... They said, ‘Yeah, your appendix is about to burst.’ That was quite a shock. I honestly thought it was cramps, too, but it was hurting more than cramps.”
Back to the main story ...
➜ Powers: “For us to have been able to weather those challenges ... (and) to be able to produce that kind of score (in the conference meet) against that level of competition, that’s what I would peg as kind of a ‘wow’ moment. Like, we can really get this done.”
➜ Hess: “We had a local meet in Champaign, Twin City, and we had won previously. So we expected to win this year, but it was an extremely hot day. Sean Kelley struggled toward the end ... (with) dehydration. That was big; he was able to push through and get the job done. At the same time, it was really important for Jacob. He got the individual win. He and I went 1-2. His older brother had previously won this race more than once and he was a local guy, so it meant a lot for his name to get on that trophy.”
➜ Bolger: “There was a meet we ran in Ohio. I can’t remember the city, but we all got there and it was a very interesting course. It was very hilly — not like anything we ran before. We were all packed into a very small motel. I slept on a recliner before the race. I remember that one pretty well. I think we ended up doing pretty well that race.”
➜ Helfrich: “I feel like we didn’t have the hard work from practice show until the state meet. ... We would meet up on weekends, just among ourselves — text each other — and meet at the Arboretum. Or during the week we would basically run around this empty campus — I think it was supposed to be Christie Clinic but never got fully developed. It was a partially developed lot that was supposed to be for medical office buildings. That’s where we’d run, basically through the cornfields at times.”
The postseason
STM began its Class 1A postseason run in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional and placed first as a team. The Sabers also won the Effingham St. Anthony Sectional’s team title. That set the stage for the Sabers to be a state-champion favorite at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.
➜ Hess: “We weren’t going out there to break any records, but everyone at that point ran so mature and everyone was well within themselves. But we still kind of dominated, and it showed ... we’re there to get in, get out, get the job done.”
➜ Powers: “We were just enjoying it until the state meet. There are some pictures of us on the starting line, and we’re all white as ghosts. We look sick up there. Just so much anticipation. ... I remember, too, crying on the bus to the meet, because it hit me that Sean Kelley and Jacob Helfrich were done. I’d never run cross-country with them again after that day.”
➜ Behm: “They were calming me down. They were like, ‘Don’t worry, Coach, we got it.’ Being a coach like that is hard. As a runner, I was much more calm than I was as a coach. And they just went there with a mission. They were professional about it.”
➜ Bolger: “Behm was definitely more nervous than usual. I don’t remember much of the speech he gave, but I remember he was very emotional. He was on edge, for sure. I was trying to hype everybody up.”
➜ Hess: “I was so motivated by the team aspect of it, it helped push away any stress that might come with that kind of pressure.”
➜ Helfrich: “We just relied on our training, and we knew if one person fell off, someone else was going to pick the other person up. ... That day, it was two years of hard work we could rely on.”
➜ Kelley: “That was probably the one day I was nervous about. The reason for it was because we had been talking for three years, ‘Yeah, this day in early November 2012, we’re going to win that meet.’ And you get off the bus that morning, walk up to the meet and it finally hits me. We’ve talked about this for three years, and now we have to make good on a pretty large stage and actually do this thing.”
➜ Remington: “Just my personality is definitely to be a nervous person, but a lot of people on the team probably had some nerves. But we also had people like Sean Kelley, who can calm anyone. He was kind of the one who people would look to, and he’d give advice and cool people down.”
➜ Powers: “That wait for the (starter’s) gun is just so long at the line in those situations.”
➜ Kelley: “Once the gun went off, that took my nerves away because at that point it was just muscle memory.”
➜ Behm: “They came out at 800 (meters) in a pack.”
➜ Hess: “We got out pretty hot. All five of us (himself, Helfrich, Powers, Remington and Kelley) were in the top 25 at the half mile, leading into the mile.”
➜ Kelley: “Went through that first mile in 4:55, which is about as fast as the group of us had ever been through a mile before. We had four guys in the top 20, and it’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to run a really fast time today or I’m going to tank.’ Jacob held on and ran a really fast time. I tanked.”
➜ Remington: “Me and Sean Kelley were very close with each other in that race, which was newer for me. Being next to him and seeing him in the race was motivation for me, and I think he felt the same way.”
➜ Powers: “We all had different styles. Myself and Jacob Helfrich, we’d more slow down a mile and half to 21/2 miles in and then pick it back up. We just really fed off each other’s strengths well, and we knew what points in the race those things were going to happen, too.”
➜ Hess: “I knew I had to be in that top five (overall). Coolest moment outside of that was just crossing the line, turning around and seeing our guys come in because I knew what we were doing.”
➜ Helfrich: “Nick finished first for our team, and then I came in second. ... Then I turned around and I saw three other green and yellow jerseys come in right behind me.”
➜ Powers: “There’s this S curve around a tree down the home stretch, and I remember what that was like with the crowd cheering you on. ... I remember looking back and watching Sean Kelley and Brendan Remington finish.”
➜ Kelley: “Sam just takes off and finds another gear. He dusted me the last 200 meters of that race. ... I felt the full relief was when I crossed the finish line, I put my foot down on the mat and I (couldn’t believe it). Brendan passed me right at the gate.”
➜ Remington: “When we had all finished and crossed the finish line, we were definitely sure we were top three. And we were confident about the first-place spot.”
➜ Bolger: “I was the 7 in that race. I didn’t know. ... I was coming across the finish line and seeing all my teammates 10, 15 yards past, nearly dying, hugging each other, really happy. And then Coach runs over and just hugs all of us.”
Hess finished third overall with a time of 15:01. Helfrich (21st, 15:24), Powers (34th, 15:40), Remington (45th, 15:44) and Kelley (46th, 15:45) constituted the remainder of the Sabers’ scoring five athletes. Horn (134th, 16:48) and Bolger (148th, 17:01) rounded out STM’s state lineup.
➜ Remington: “It took about 10 minutes of Behm running around and figuring out what other teams had done.”
➜ Behm: “I was like, ‘Man, I wasn’t looking at any other teams.’ And Gary (Wieneke, then a Unity coach) walks up to me and says, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’ve got it, no problem.’ ... Gary and Dike (Stirrett, another Unity coach) were like, ‘Man, don’t worry about it.’ And (St. Joseph-Ogden coach) Jim Acklin, those are the three that came and told me, ‘Oh, you got it.’”
➜ Helfrich: “Once I knew we had five finishes under 15:50, that’s when I knew we won.”
➜ Powers: “It’s pure joy once you have that confirmation, those first few moments after that. Jubilation would be a word. It’s pretty unreal. ... We had a pretty significant student contingency there to cheer us on, as well. That was a lot of fun to have that to share with them.”
➜ Bolger: “I remember being on stage with the guys (once results were finalized) and smiling like a goofball, but that’s about the only thing I remember.”
➜ Hess: “I remember Jacob, I think I handed him the trophy and it was heavier than he thought. And he almost dropped it. I was overjoyed. Lots of smiles. Just a real, kind of surreal moment for us.”
➜ Powers: “We all got together and had a sleepover afterward. That was a lot of fun, to reminisce on the undertaking of the season and everything coming together and all that.”
➜ Helfrich: “To that point, when I was 17 or 18 years old, I never really put that much effort into something. And to actually see the results ... it’s worth it in the end.”
The aftermath
STM wouldn’t return to the Class 1A state meet as a team until 2016, when the Sabers placed 14th. Hess rounded out his prep career by placing second individually in the 2013 Class 1A state meet with a time of 15:03, crossing the finish line behind only Oakwood sophomore and future Illini Jon Davis. Behm has coached the Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm cross-country cooperative since 2018.
➜ Behm: “It was a really super special bunch of guys at one time. You’ve got to keep coaching the same, whether you’re running for state championships or not. You’ve got to still coach the kids to do the best they can. ... We had a group Zoom call a couple weeks ago, and we still text all the time.”
➜ Hess: “We still all talk, lots of us. We all make sure to stay in touch as much as possible.”
➜ Remington: “The team was really good for Behm as well, getting that victory for his own coaching career and where he wanted to go. ... Beyond just winning state, it made all of us harder workers.”
➜ Helfrich: “It speaks volumes that, to this day, we still laugh about the times we had back in those days. ... A lot of these schools may be struggling with funding for teams, but I think it’s an important area of investment.”
➜ Kelley: “It was such a cool experience (that) I just never thought I would be a part of. ... I feel like our team’s kind of like (the one in) ‘The Sandlot.’ We were a bit of a rag-tag group of guys, but we actually had a couple guys that were pretty good.”
➜ Powers: “It was kind of a the-stars-aligned moment. ... Just having a group that was willing to commit to it and work together, and having Behm as well to guide us, was kind of serendipitous. It’s definitely something to be proud of.”