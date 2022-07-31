Unity football was coming off three highly successful seasons when the Rockets’ 2012 campaign rolled around. The program had posted a cumulative 35-5 record across the previous three years, earning a Class 3A state runner-up trophy in 2009. But even more fun was on the horizon. Preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with coach Scott Hamilton — who soon will begin his 29th season overseeing Unity football — and team captains Mitch Negangard and Micah Johnson, asking them to relive a 2012 season that resulted in the Rockets earning another 3A state runner-up trophy:
The lead-up
➜ Hamilton (owner of 261 victories as Unity’s coach): “Probably three of our best years in program history. We had 2009, we were runners-up. And then 2010 and 2011, we thought we were probably going to be as good as we were in 2009. But we lost a game up at Stillman Valley in 2010, and then in 2011 we lost a game to Aurora Christian. Both of those games were really tough games. We lost a lot of guys off that 2010-11 run, and we weren’t quite sure what we had in 2012.”
➜ Negangard (2013 Unity graduate, played running back and linebacker; now an assistant coach alongside Hamilton, he also helps with his family’s Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney and on the family farm): “That was a fun year. Coach Hamilton and Dave (Fink) and Tony (Reetz) and all those (coaches), they set the expectation of reaching that point every year. That was kind of our goal throughout. Our thing was, ‘Who’s going to be the group to do it,’ and the expectation going in was we had a legit shot at it. The crazy thing was we kind of dropped talent. The years before us, we were loaded with players — loaded with talent, size, speed, athleticism and whatnot. What we lacked maybe there, we picked up with grit.”
➜ Johnson (2013 Unity graduate, played receiver and defensive back; now lives in St. Louis and works with Abstrakt Marketing Group after playing college football at Findlay in Ohio): “There was definitely a vibe. I think Scott called us the most talented class he’s ever had. He’s had more physical, had harder workers, but as far as raw talent we were up there, for sure. And based on success we had in the past ... we did feel like 2012 was going to be our year. That was according to the plan, if you will.”
➜ Hamilton: “I’ve always been one that talks about when you can rack up three, four, five extra weeks of practice in the playoffs with your young kids, get those kids that experience, how much that can have a positive effect moving forward. When we were able to put three years in a row together like that (2009 through 2011), those kids would’ve played in that many games throughout their high school career. For many of those kids (in 2012), they weren’t around for the ’09 season, but they were around for ’10, ’11 and ’12.”
➜ Negangard: “I never really felt pressure. I just trusted our process, trusted the system we ran. At the end of the day ... the guys we had were every bit as good as the guys before us. What we thought we might be missing, the guys we had just stepped up (to fill). ... It just took our group a while to make that name for ourselves. We just thought, ‘Hey, it’s our turn. Let’s go do it.’”
➜ Johnson: “We didn’t really change much. Scott is consistent with what he does over there. He’s somebody who believes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For prep, it was pretty much business as usual. We had Camp Rantoul in the summer. ... We were having fun. That’s what I really remember. ... We were a close-knit team. I still am good friends with a couple of those guys. We were in it together and really treating it like high school football should be treated.”
The regular season
Unity played in the Okaw Valley Black Division at this time, paired with Clinton, Monticello, St. Teresa, Shelbyville and Sullivan/Okaw Valley. The Rockets finished the regular season with an 8-1 record, the lone defeat being a 47-41 decision to Central A&M in Week 3.
➜ Negangard: “The season started off with Meridian, and it was a pretty handy win for us (59-6) that got the thing going. Week 2, we went to Maroa, who we knew was good (The Trojans finished 13-1 and won the Class 1A state championship).”
➜ Johnson: “The toughest game of our season was Maroa-Forsyth. It was a rainy game (and) 7-6 was the final score. And it came off the back of a Mitch Negangard touchdown that he absolutely grinded for. I remember watching him get stood up at the goal line and just making it work. That kind of spirit is what stood out to us. He was willing to kill himself for that game.”
➜ Hamilton: “Maroa scored at the end of the first half on a pass. It was raining, and the pass went through their receiver’s hands and he tipped it into the hands of a receiver that was beyond our defender and scored a touchdown on it. And Jared Abrahamson blocked a field-goal attempt by them (later) to keep a victory for us.”
➜ Negangard: “Once we were able to win that close game early, we felt, ‘Wow, we still haven’t tapped into our full potential.’ That’s when it became real. We can hang with these guys. We can beat them. Let’s see how far we can go.”
➜ Hamilton: “Next week, we played A&M. We started on Friday night and got rained out, and early on Saturday was when Mitch got hurt. Mitch was doing most of our running back stuff at that point, and we brought in Conner (Grace). At that point, Conner took over as our featured running back until about playoff time.”
➜ Johnson: “At one point (Negangard) separated his shoulder and came back and still played. Stuff like that was bigger than us. I tried to play with torn interior ligaments against Monticello. That was more important to me than sitting on the sideline. ... That was kind of the mentality: It’s bigger than the individual. I went into the season with a broken finger. You wouldn’t have known.”
➜ Negangard: “The other (big game) was the Monticello game (in Week 7), which was old school. It was muddy, ground-and-pound. I think we won on a play-action pass to the end zone. Derek Hooker caught it for a touchdown. That was an instant classic, too. That seems to be all we have with them.”
➜ Hamilton: “Derek Hooker caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from (quarterback Justin) Deters on a longhorn six — that was the call — and that gave us that 18-14 win.”
➜ Hamilton: “We had Joel Ping and Kendall Neverman, and we were a predominantly left-side run team behind those two guys (on the offensive line). Then I know that, obviously, Micah did some good things (at slot receiver). But another kid that kind of stands out of that group of guys would’ve been Jared Abrahamson (at defensive end). He was a really good, tough, strong football player. Gage Bolt (another captain) started as a junior at center, and then we moved him to outside linebacker as a senior. (Kolson) McFall was an undersized linebacker who was always around the ball. Ran well. Was a very physical, very tough kid. (Cornerback Mitchell) Snodgrass had a really good season for us. Cody (Payne at safety and kicker) had great awareness and was a really football-minded kid that just made a lot of good plays for us.”
➜ Negangard: “We had a nose guard, Logan Sehie, who was a monster at 6-7, 300 pounds. He was huge. And then we had a guy who had moved in, Tyler Crowl, one of our newer guys. We didn’t know much about him. And he came in in some situations (as a lineman) and played some really good football for us. ... Anthony Vasquez at D-end was a really good football player for us. Mitchell Snodgrass on the edge had a couple interceptions late in the season. Even guys who started for one year — we had a ton of linemen who were pretty well new — Joel Ping, Christian Moore, Dalton Grimm, they were mostly new and came in and did a great job. They blocked well in the run game, blocked well in the pass game and meshed well. Up front is where it all starts.”
➜ Hamilton: “When you look at it on paper, they probably don’t have the skill or overall talent as the ’09 or ’10 teams and maybe even ’11, but the character those kids had and the will to do things was awfully good.”
The postseason
Unity drew a No. 2 seed in the Class 3A bracket and blew out seventh-seeded Pana 46-8 in the first round. Johnson missed that game with an injury, saying “it almost killed me” to do so. That triumph was followed by a 22-7 victory over third-seeded Pleasant Plains in the second round. That created a quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded Williamsville, which was undefeated entering the game on its home field.
➜ Negangard: “That Williamsville game might’ve been one of my favorites of all time. It’s definitely in the top one or two. I can’t think of a better game I was part of. They were a really good, storied program for a long time. That group had never lost a game or something crazy like that. They were really tough, and I don’t know who the favorite was. But, in our minds, we were always the favorite. ... We came in and expected to win every game.”
➜ Hamilton: “The Williamsville game over there was a classic. Really, really windy. A huge defensive battle. We drove the ball down the field in an unbalanced power set, got into field-goal range (at the Bullets’ 3-yard line with two seconds left in regulation). ... As time expired, (Payne) made that field goal (for a 10-7 victory).”
➜ Negangard: “We carried ourselves with confidence and set the expectation of ourselves to win. That team gave us probably the biggest challenge all year long. Being part of that Williamsville game, it was an instant classic. It ended on a game-winning field goal into about 30 miles per hour of wind.”
➜ Hamilton: “We had to go to their place the next year, and Justin Deters got thrown out of the playoff game for excessive celebration. Justin jumped into (Zach) Gadbury‘s arms.”
In less-exciting fashion, Unity dumped top-seeded Greenville 56-21 in the following week’s Class 3A semifinals to book a spot in the state title game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The Rockets’ opponent was fourth-seeded Aurora Christian, the same foe that knocked Unity out of last year’s playoffs during the semifinal stage.
➜ Negangard: “It’s unmatched. I’m 27 now, and the feelings you get like that don’t come around too often. In 2009, I was a freshman who went to state. I got my first taste on the sideline, trying to soak it all in. And you blink and it’s over with. Flash forward to 2012, and we were lucky enough to make another run at it. We had a good week of practice and played a tough game.”
➜ Johnson: “I remember being really cold. That’s what stood out the most. It was also the last game at Memorial Stadium before they moved it out to (a rotational setup with) Northern Illinois. The hoopla, we were on TV. I had people texting me — I got to my phone after the game — and they were like, ‘Oh, I saw your toe tap (on one of two receptions). Two feet. That’s NFL level.’ To play at Memorial Stadium, where the big boys played, magical is a word I’ll use. We always did a car caravan from our field to Memorial Stadium. It’s like a 10-minute drive, pretty straight shot. There were just honking cars with maroon flags all the way down to Champaign. That was great. We also did a huge team breakfast all throughout the playoffs. That was special that day, to have the biscuits and gravy and watery eggs.”
Unfortunately for the Rockets, their rematch with Aurora Christian ended with the same result as the previous year’s game. In this instance, the Eagles used a 28-point fourth quarter to turn what had been a close game into a 42-12 romp past Unity on Zuppke Field. That gave the Rockets their fourth state runner-up trophy in program history — a total that since has been upped to six, courtesy the 2015 and fall 2021 teams. Negangard scored both of Unity’s touchdowns, on runs of 18 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter.
➜ Negangard: “Early in the fourth quarter, it was a two-point game. We had them right there, and the wheels fell off.”
➜ Hamilton: “Cody had a great, long field-goal attempt that hit the upright early in the fourth quarter. And they marched down (afterward) and ran the ball out. We put Cody in a tough position on that kick because he had made back-to-back game-winners as a sophomore and made the game-winner against Williamsville. He had proven he wanted those situations. He had a great career — maybe as many field goals as anyone in school history.”
➜ Negangard: “Two of those guys (Aurora Christian receiver Chad Beebe and running back Joel Bouagnon) ended up on an NFL roster. ... We saw that, after the fact, this team was pretty darn good. We were able to hang with them, for a small community. We were able to put up a good fight. We played a tough team and had a lot to be proud of.”
➜ Johnson: “I got to watch the replays and see myself out there and my teammates out there. It was awesome. It was an incredible experience. If I had to take away one negative, it’s that we gave up to them two years in a row.”
The aftermath
The 2012 Rockets boasted 20 seniors, meaning another exodus of quality talent once the school year concluded. That said, Hamilton’s state lineup that year included an underclassman at nine different positions, including quarterback with Deters and running back with Grace. Unsurprisingly, the Rockets finished 8-3 in 2013 and 9-2 in 2014 before returning to the Class 3A state final in 2015.
➜ Hamilton: “The majority of those kids in that group did not play a ton as sophomores and juniors. They wanted their turn for 2012. ... With that group of kids, I don’t think they knew any different. They thought that was the expectation, and they knew how to work and what to expect and how to play the games.”’
➜ Negangard: “It’s a heck of an accomplishment. For our program that Hamilton’s built, being on both sides (as a player and coach) is just incredible. It’s every bit as special because when you’re playing, you’re doing it for your buddies and team. You get to watch these kids (today) fight for the same thing. You watch them put all the work in and get everything they deserve. It’s pretty special, to say the least.”
➜ Johnson: “Crazy would be a good word for it. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, my 10-year reunion is next year.’ The last time I remember thinking about my 10-year reunion, it was like six years. That is definitely something that stands out to me, that it’s been that amount of time. But I’m absolutely still fond of it. I haven’t really thought about my high school career for a while. College was riddled with injuries. It left a bitter taste in my mouth with regard to football. Thinking back to high school, 10 years ago, that was the game. That wasn’t the job. That was where we’d go out on Friday nights and play the game we loved and hang out with our friends afterward. It was great.”