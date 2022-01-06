He wasn’t the first Illini to wear No. 11 (John Orr had the initial honor in 1945) and isn’t the last (Alfonso Plummer is sporting the number this season). But Ayo Dosunmu will join fellow No. 11s Dee Brown and Don Sunderlage in the rafters on Thursday night at State Farm Center. Before Illinois honors Dosunmu with a permanent place in program lore, Sports Editor MATT DANIELS picks out 11 defining moments of the Dosunmu era:
1 By the time Dosunmu started climbing the ladder inside Lucas Oil Stadium last March to cut his snippet of the net, Illinois had already secured a Big Ten tournament championship. Maybe it’s pure coincidence, then, that Illinois heard its name called as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament at the same time Dosunmu was about to secure his piece of championship memorabilia. He arrived at Illinois wanting to turn around the program and leave a winner. Mission accomplished.
2 Let the awards pour in. And they did. Plentifully for Dosunmu once the 2020-21 season ended. An Associated Press First-Team All-American nod, the first Illini to accomplish the prestigious feat in the 73-year history of the AP All-American teams. The USA Today Player of the Year. The Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year. A unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection. All deserving after Dosunmu put together one of the most impressive stat lines seen by an Illini: 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
3 Brad Underwood hadn’t yet coached a game at Illinois. But he achieved his first important victory on Oct. 19, 2017, when Dosunmu verbally committed to Illinois inside the Jordan Brand Store in downtown Chicago. A five-star recruit and consensus top-20 prospect, Dosunmu was about to start his senior season at Morgan Park when he picked the Illini ahead of Wake Forest. No hat tricks or anything of that nature, either. Just a white polo with a blue Illinois logo rimmed in orange to reveal to the crowd the homegrown star was heading to Champaign.
4 The mask. Alma Mater donned one. Fans, young and old, filtered into Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten tournament wearing one. Mady Sissoko’s vicious elbow to Dosunmu’s face on Feb. 23, 2021, in front of an empty Breslin Center was the main talking point after Illinois lost 81-72 at Michigan State. Dosunmu would miss the next three games, but he returned March 7 at Ohio State with a black mask befitting the role many Illini supporters thought of him by this point: a true superhero.
5 Almost four years after he first pledged his allegiance to Illinois, Dosunmu delivered a long-anticipated piece of history back to the Illini. By becoming an NBA draft pick. The wait on draft night at the Bracket Room in Chicago took a bit longer than Dosunmu or anyone close to him anticipated on July 29, 2021. But he rejoiced when his hometown Chicago Bulls took him 38th overall in the second round. So far in his rookie season, Dosunmu has developed into a key role off the bench for the Eastern Conference-leading Bulls, averaging 6.1 points in almost 19 minutes a game.
6 Dosunmu could have left Champaign after his freshman season. Could have left after his sophomore season, too, and many felt he would stay in the NBA draft this time around. But his Friday night decision on July 31, 2020, to return for a third season with the Illini enhanced his legacy. A crisp, well-documented video Dosunmu dropped on social media announced his intentions he would play his junior year with the Illini instead of trying to stick on an NBA roster. And greatness ensued in his final season at Illinois.
7 Captain Clutch is one way to describe Dosunmu. Many college basketball pundits, his own coach and his own teammates called Dosunmu the best closer in the game. They weren’t wrong. His last-second, game-winning shot over Zavier Simpson to clinch a 64-62 win at Michigan on Jan. 25, 2020, elevated this claim and enhanced the rivalry between the two programs. He also showcased these traits with a late three-pointer during a 71-70 win at Wisconsin on Jan. 8, 2020, to end a 15-game losing streak against the Badgers.
8 And he silenced Dan Dakich, too. Which isn’t always easy to do. As a freshman, Dosunmu drilled a three-pointer after Dakich, calling the game on ESPN2, told the audience this wouldn’t end well as Dosunmu rose up to shoot. The 79-74 win against the ninth-ranked Spartans was arguably the highlight of Dosunmu’s first year at Illinois, prompted a court storming at State Farm Center and made the clip go viral.
9 Only three players at Illinois have ever recorded a triple-double in a game. Dosunmu is one of them. And he’s the only Illini to do so twice. Dosunmu pulled off the first feat with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists during a 75-60 home win against Wisconsin on Feb. 6, 2021. Two weeks later, he was at it again when he compiled 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 94-63 win at Minnesota on Feb. 20, 2021.
10 Dosunmu has seemingly never met an autograph request he turned down. That started back in high school and has continued to this day. His easy-going nature and ability to connect with so many different types of people was on full display during his three seasons with the Illini. It was abundantly clear, too, before his sophomore season when he and teammate Giorgi Bezhanishvili brought a capacity crowd to the Esquire in downtown Champaign on Sept. 30, 2019, for ‘Monday Night SportsTalk,’ on WDWS 1400-AM. After their 50-minute radio appearance, the duo stayed for roughly a half hour posing for photos, signing autographs and just genuinely seeming to enjoy the opportunity.
11 The 90th and final game of his Illinois career didn’t end the way Dosunmu wanted with a 71-58 loss to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA tournament. But he physically lifted the head of guard Andre Curbelo up in the waning moments in downtown Indianapolis and handled his final postgame press conference with poise and grace. Dosunmu never embarrassed Illinois with any antics on the court or any bad behavior off the court during his three-year run with the program.