CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green made a promise to her team after Illinois’ rout of Florida Atlantic on Dec. 21.
Win the next two games and the Illini women’s basketball coach would show off her dance moves by doing “the griddy.” You know the popular dance made famous by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as a touchdown celebration, in which you alternate tapping your heels, while also swinging your arms back and forth.
Green had to follow through on her word after the Illini won 79-63 at Wisconsin last Thursday night and then went out and upset then-No. 12 Iowa on New Year’s Day with a 90-86 victory against Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes.
Eight-year-old son Matteo helped mom learn the dance. As did a few of her players.
Green’s version of the griddy in the Illinois locker room after the Iowa win on Sunday included some improvisation with the first-year Illini coach making a “putting-them-to-sleep” motion at the end. Her players stood up and doused Green with water. Green then found the one remaining full water bottle and reciprocated by showering the players.
All in good fun.
And why not with the way Illinois has been playing this season. The Illini (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) enter Thursday night’s home conference game against Northwestern (6-7, 0-3) on a six-game winning streak and received votes in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. It’s the first time since 2013 the Illinois program has received AP Top 25 votes.
As far why the Illini didn’t earn their first AP ranking in 23 years, Green said “that’s a good question” during her Tuesday night radio appearance with co-hosts Scott Beatty and Loren Tate on WDWS.
“I wonder the same thing, but you know, it’s one game at a time and hopefully we’ll continue to gain respect and we have to keep going and doing what we’re doing,” Green said. “If you keep winning, those things will fall into place.
“We have to keep our head down, keep working, keep focused in on one day at a time. I’m a believer in the outcome takes care of itself. The rankings and all that will come if we continue to do our job and keep getting wins.”
In the Big Ten, which Green described again Tuesday as a “gauntlet,” opportunities to impress voters aren’t that far away. Illinois has the Wildcats followed by No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.
But that hasn’t stopped Green from appreciating what playing in high-level games like Sunday’s win against Iowa in front of nearly 5,000 fans at State Farm Center means to a program which had fallen on hard times before Green arrived on campus.
“I said it. Obviously, I’m happy we were on the winning side, but there was one point in that fourth quarter when Clark hit the three. (Genesis Bryant) hit the three, and it was back and forth,” Green said. “I literally looked at my assistants and was like, ‘This is just a great game.’ It was just a fun game and for college basketball to be able to see that and everyone there you couldn’t really have asked for anything more. It felt like an (NCAA) tournament game for sure.”
The win against the Hawkeyes wasn’t without a scary moment for Green and her coaching staff after leading scorer Makira Cook took a spill late in the third quarter.
Green didn’t see what happened live, but watched tape of it later and said the 5-foot-6 junior guard face-planted with both her chin and nose hitting the floor. It had a whiplash effect on Cook, who practiced Tuesday for the Illini but still had some soreness in her neck.
“We’re fortunate it wasn’t worse because it was a significant blow,” Green said. Cook returned to the Iowa game in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in the four-point win.
Prior to the injury, Cook had Iowa’s players on ice with some of her own moves in the first half.
“The thing is I see (Cook) do that all the time (in practice and games),” the Illinois coach continued. “She does some things that as a coach you’re like, ‘Yep, I can’t teach that.’ She does some things and you’re like, ‘Wow.’ ... “When you special players that can make plays like a lot of our guys can, that’s why you are in position to wins games like Sunday and beat a team like Iowa. It’s the players. They’re the ones out there making plays.”