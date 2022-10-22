Two area teams received No. 1 seeds in the upcoming IHSA football playoffs, with 15 area programs finding out Saturday night they will have a shot to play for a state championship.
The first round of the playoffs begins next weekend, but the pairings were revealed on Saturday night.
Unbeaten Mahomet-Seymour (9-0) is a No. 1 seed in Class 5A, with the Bulldogs set to host No. 16 Ottawa (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round game.
Two local Big 12 teams are in the 6A field and both will start with first-round road games. Centennial (7-2) will head north after getting a No. 10 seed and play at No. 7 Crete-Monee (7-2) in a first-round game. Danville (6-3) is a 14th seed and will play at third-seeded Normal West (8-1) in a playoff game between two Big 12 foes.
The 3A field features five area teams, including two who will meet in a first-round game. Prairie Central (9-0) is a No. 1 seed and will host No. 16 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. The two teams met in Week 6 in Paxton, with Prairie Central cruising to a 51-8 win against the Panthers.
Two other area teams in 3A will host first-round games: Unity (8-1) is a No. 4 seed and will welcome No. 13 Harrisburg (5-4) to Hicks Field in Tolono for a 2 p.m. Saturday kickoff next weekend as the Rockets try to make it back to the 3A state championship game for the second year in a row. St. Joseph-Ogden (6-3) received a seventh seed in 3A and will host No. 10 Robinson (6-3) in a first-round game that will kick off at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Dick Duval Field in St. Joseph.
Monticello is the other area 3A team, with the Sages (5-4) getting a No. 12 seed and taking to the road for a first-round game at No. 5 Mt. Carmel (8-1).
In 2A, a Vermilion Valley Conference South rematch will take place in a playoff game involving two area teams. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (9-0) is a No. 2 seed and will host No. 15 Westville (5-4) next weekend. BHRA beat the Tigers 52-7 only eight days ago on Oct. 14 in Bismarck. Illinois commit Kaden Feagin and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (7-2) is a No. 10 seed in 2A, with the Knights traveling south to play at No. 7 Vandalia (7-2) in a first-round game.
Four area teams made the 1A playoff field, with two teams hosting first-round playoff games and two teams playing first-round playoff games on the road.
Iroquois West (7-2) is a sixth seed and will welcome in 11th seed Dakota (5-4) to John Boma Field in Gilman. Tuscola (7-2) is a fourth seed in 1A and 13th-seeded Brown County (5-4) will make the trip from the western part of the state to Memorial Field in Tuscola.
Salt Fork (6-3) is a No. 9 seed and will travel south to play at No. 8 Red Hill (7-2) at 2 p.m. next Saturday, while Villa Grove secured a 12th seed and a first-round game in Jacksonville against fifth-seeded Routt (7-2) that will kick off at 1 p.m. next Saturday.