The grandest stage of the high school boys' basketball postseason returns to Champaign-Urbana this week. Here's a look at one athlete to keep an eye on from all 16 state-qualifying programs.
Class 1A
Steeleville
Jacoby Gross (Jr., 6-0, G)
Why he’s worth watching: Though Gross actually was the Warriors’ No. 4 scorer in Monday’s super-sectional win over Meridian — finishing with 12 points — he is the team’s offensive leader with an average of 11.3 points per game plus 2.9 assists per game. Gross is a threat both from three-point range (39.8 percent shooter) and the free-throw line (73.4 percent), and he’s having a season to remember after missing his entire sophomore campaign with an injury.
Yorkville Christian
Jaden Schutt (Sr., 6-6, G)
Why he’s worth watching: Class 1A basketball programs don’t always produce Power Six talent — though it’s not impossible; just ask Schlarman and Anaya Peoples. That clearly makes Duke signee Schutt a noteworthy presence for a Mustangs team that has gone to battle with numerous high-powered Class 3A and 4A opponents. The McDonald’s All-America nominee is averaging 25.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The 6-foot-6 guard posted 20 points on Monday in Yorkville Christian’s 71-33 super-sectional thumping of Lexington.
Liberty
Breiton Klingele (Sr., 6-4, F)
Why he’s worth watching: Klingele brings a size element that many Class 1A teams clearly struggle to handle, as evidenced by him guiding the Eagles to their first state berth since 2016. Klingele recovered from a broken ankle the previous season to record averages of 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for Liberty in addition to helping the Eagles take down Augusta Southeastern 49-42 in super-sectional play. It’ll be interesting to see, in Thursday’s semifinals, how he handles facing a Scales Mound team that boasts a couple 6-4 players.
Scales Mound
Benjamin Vandigo (Sr., 6-4, G/F)
Why he’s worth watching: One of the aforementioned 6-4 athletes in the Hornets’ lineup — along with fellow senior Ben Werner — Vandigo has been a game-changer for Scales Mound all season. He owns averages of 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds and orchestrated a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in a super-sectional game versus Chicago Marshall, which the Hornets won 55-41. He’s scored around 1,500 points for his prep career and should have plenty more in the tank at State Farm Center.
Class 2A
Rockridge
Nate Henry (Sr., 6-4, G)
Why he’s worth watching: Henry has been the heartbeat of everything the Rockets have accomplished in his high school tenure en route to multiple Associated Press all-state honorable-mention nods. The four-year varsity starter also has led the team in scoring all four years, doing so this season with 17.7 points per game plus 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per outing. Other Rockets will need to step up during the team’s time at State Farm Center, but Henry will need to shine brightest for Rockridge to come away with a title.
Monticello
Ben Cresap (Sr., 5-9, G)
Why he’s worth watching: The word “undersized” seems to follow Cresap around as much as wins follow the Sages. So if you want to watch an undersized athlete dazzle in matchups with bigger foes, train your eyes on Cresap this week. He’s averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists and has the ability to knock down shots from distance while also forcing the issue at the rim. Even if he doesn’t lead the team in scoring in a given game, expect two double-digit efforts from him at the state tournament.
DePaul College Prep
Dylan Arnett (Sr., 6-10, F)
Why he’s worth watching: Well, most 6-10 high school players generate interest regardless of their on-court abilities. But Arnett also has the skills to match his imposing frame and will be part of Milwaukee’s program next season. The D-1 signee is averaging 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.1 blocked shots while swishing 58 percent of his attempts from the field for the Rams. Arnett did foul out in a grueling super-sectional win against Leo on Monday night.
Nashville
Saxton Hoepker (Sr., 6-7, SF)
Why he’s worth watching: Much of the Hornets’ game plan, both offensively and defensively, runs through Hoepker and fellow senior Isaac Turner. With Nashville opening its state stay against Arnett and DePaul College Prep, Hoepker will need to be at his absolute best inside State Farm Center. What he’s accomplished thus far are averages of 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, and he helped the Hornets completely shut down Teutopolis in a 44-18 super-sectional result on Monday.
Class 3A
Sacred Heart-Griffin
Jake Hamilton (Jr., 6-4, G)
Why he’s worth watching: Hamilton has made the Cyclones’ jump from Class 2A postseason competition to the Class 3A field a seamless one. He and fellow SHG junior Zack Hawkinson use a combination of size and athleticism to exhaust opponents at both end of the floor. From an offensive standpoint, Hamilton is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists and helped the Cyclones beat East St. Louis in a super-sectional. Hamilton was a 2021 Associated Press Class 2A second-teamer for a reason.
St. Ignatius
Richard Barron (Jr., 6-5, G)
Why he’s worth watching: Maybe Wolfpack senior AJ Redd‘s name is a bit better known around the state, but Barron has been an absolute problem for defenses to deal with in his own right. Averages of 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists granted him a spot on the Chicago Sun-Times’ All-City third team, and he’s generating Division I interest from the likes of Loyola Chicago, DePaul and Southern Illinois. Players such as Barron are the reason St. Ignatius won a double-overtime super-sectional game.
Simeon
Jaylen Drane (Sr., 6-3, G)
Why he’s worth watching: This Wolverines outfit features plenty of stars — Aviyon Morris, Miles Rubin and Wes Rubin also crack the conversation — but Drane is the one opposing teams most likely will need to plan around. That’s what happens when you average 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals en route to Chicago Sun-Times’ All-City second-team status and Division I glances from Northern Illinois and Nebraska. Drane is the sort of player who can decide which team finishes atop the Class 3A bracket.
Metamora
Ethan Kizer (Jr., 6-6, G/F)
Why he’s worth watching: The Redbirds give off a similar vibe to Monticello in Class 2A — possessing a balance that makes it difficult to nail down just one player to spotlight inside State Farm Center. Kizer overcame early foul trouble in the super-sectional win against Wheaton St. Francis and put his worth on full display with nine points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals, helping to break a tie at halftime. He’s averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season.
Class 4A
Whitney Young
AJ Casey (Sr., 6-8, F)
Why he’s worth watching: One of Illinois’ premier prep talents for a few years running, Casey is taking his skills to the Division I level and will play at Miami next season. The 2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-City first-teamer and two-time Associated Press all-state first-teamer boasted averages of 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots before the Dolphins stormed past Chicago Kenwood in the super-sectional round. An athlete who several folks at State Farm Center already will be aware of before he plays.
Barrington
Will Grudzinski (Sr., 6-6, G)
Why he’s worth watching: There was a chance spectators wouldn’t get to see the future Washington University recruit competing in Champaign, but Grudzinski had other ideas. He was integral to the Broncos stunning Glenbrook South in a super-sectional, collecting a team-high 16 points that included 11 in the second quarter to help his side build a 33-19 halftime lead. Grudzinski is averaging 19.1 points and 5.0 rebounds for Barrington after that game and has maxed out at 38 points in a game this season.
Bolingbrook
Michael Osei-Bonsu (Sr., 6-5, F)
Why he’s worth watching: Though he has to share the spotlight with guys like Mekhi Cooper and Donaven Younger, Osei-Bonsu being at his best means the Raiders also will be on top of their game. The McDonald’s All-America candidate was averaging a near double-double of 11.8 points and 9.4 rebounds before he produced 14 points and 11 boards in a super-sectional victory over Quincy, pushing Bolingbrook through a halftime deficit. Osei-Bonsu has brought down as many as 19 rebounds in a game this winter, too.
Glenbard West
Braden Huff (Sr., 6-11, F)
Why he’s worth watching: Huff is being selected over teammates like Caden Pierce (Princeton commit) and Paxton Warden (Illinois walk-on). That alone says a lot about the sort of player he is for the Hilltoppers. He’ll be suiting up with Gonzaga next school year after bagging Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year recognition this season, which he achieved by averaging 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and nearly two steals and two blocked shots for a team that routed Elgin Larkin in a super-sectional.