Ted Beach outside his home in Champaign on Wednesday afternoon. The 91-year-old Beach starred on the first Champaign County high school to win a boys’ basketball state championship when he led Champaign High to the 1946 state championship at Huff Gym in Champaign and is pleased that the IHSA state tournament is returning to Champaign in 2021 after a 25-year absence. ‘This is where it ought to be,’ Beach said.