The top player was ... Gibault senior Kaden Augustine. The 6-foot-1 guard created ways to score at all three levels for the Hawks, and he stepped up with big baskets when his squad needed him most. Augustine opened the game's scoring with two free throws, part of his eventual 9-of-10 conversion rate from the charity stripe. When Gibault ended the first quarter leading 19-5, Augustine had accounted for eight of those points. And when Scales Mound rattled off a massive run that ultimately resulted in the Hornets taking the lead early in the third quarter, Augustine knocked down a trio of three-pointers later in that period to restore order and help the Hawks pull away down the stretch.
The key moment ... wasn't so much a specific moment as it was a collective effort from Gibault's athletes. Scales Mound junior guard Thomas Hereau went on an absolute tear during the second quarter, pouring in 16 of his 24 points across just eight game minutes and allowing the Hornets to all but wipe out their 14-point deficit from the first quarter. The Hawks identified this problem and keyed in on Hereau following intermission, limiting him to eight points over the final two quarters. "Hudson (Blank) stepped up, and other guys stepped up. Kameron (Hanvey) had him for a few possessions," Augustine said. "Those guys stepped up and made him take tough shots."
By the numbers ... Hanvey will go down in IHSA history for his facilitating on Saturday. The Gibault senior established a new Class 1A record for assists in both a state final and a state tournament game, dishing out nine of them versus Scales Mound on Lou Henson Court. He also logged four points, five rebounds and five steals. ... Junior forward Gavin Kesler and Blank joined Augustine in double figures scoring with 18 and 15 points, respectively. ... Scales Mound trailed just 25-23 at halftime after its slow start and held its final advantage at 37-36 with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third quarter. ... No Hornet besides Hereau reached double-digit points. Dylan Slavenburg, a 6-8 senior forward, posted eight points and three blocked shots.
Coach speak, from Gibault ... “Well, I think it feels pretty good. We’re enjoying this a lot. I don’t think it gets a whole lot better than this. ... We always like to represent the area (southwest Illinois), and we feel like we play awfully good basketball down there, especially at the smaller-school level. It always feels good when the 618 brings home a championship.” — 42nd-year coach Dennis Rueter
Player's perspective, from Gibault ... “It's cool. I really appreciate that I went to Gibault, and that Coach Rueter was my coach all year. I feel like he really made me the player I am. ... We knew what we needed to do. We took our roles. I feel like, as a team, that's why we were able to do it.” — Hanvey
Coach speak, from Scales Mound ... “The result maybe wasn't what we were looking for at the start of the game, but I couldn't be prouder of the community, a community of 450 people. ... We'd love to be champions, but finishing second place in Class 1A after graduating the starting five (from last year's 1A third-place team), what these kids were able to do and continue to galvanize the community like they do, I'm just proud of all the things they do.” — 17th-year coach Erik Kudronowicz
Player's perspective, from Scales Mound ... “We put in the work in the offseason. We knew that we could achieve goals. We knew that we for sure could get back to that regional championship, but after that we didn't really know where it was going to take us. And for us to be in the gym day after day, putting in the work, showing that we dedicated our time to be able to get back down here, it looks good for us kids and then it shows that underclassmen coming in can do the same thing.” — senior Jacob Duerr