The top player was ... Gibault senior Kameron Hanvey, who was all over the floor in the Hawks' comfortable victory. There wasn't much that Hanvey was unable to do in a performance that included 16 points, nine assists, six steals and four rebounds. Hanvey didn't lead the Hawks in scoring — that was senior Kaden Augustine, who made his final four shots of the game to finish with 20 points — but his passing was instrumental in sparking an offense that was also powered by 14 points from junior Gavin Kesler.
The key moment was ... dealer's pick of any number of plays from Hanvey, who powered the Hawks to an 8-6 lead in the opening six minutes of play with five points and an assist that materialized because of a steal. He also converted both ends of an and-one layup with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter to give the Hawks a 38-19 lead, leaving zero doubt as to which side had the upper hand.
By the numbers ... Gibault carried momentum at every turn thanks to a stifling defense that forced Cornerstone to turn the ball over 18 times, which led to 19 points for the Hawks. The Cyclones were effective from the field when they did manage to finish possessions with shots, knocking down 21 of 44 attempts from the field. But despite the best efforts of senior Austin Henard, who led the Cyclones with 17 points, Cornerstone's offense couldn't recover from its mistakes.
What Gibault said ... "I thought early we turned them over a few times and got some easy baskets, got a little bit of a lead and played off of that. Three or four times we had some turnovers that led to layups for us in the first half, and ... that was six, seven or eight (points) right there. It's hard to play from behind when you're playing in a big facility. I don't think anybody shot the ball well from three. I think that's kind of the nature of that type of arena when you're not used to it. I thought that was kind of the key." — coach Dennis Rueter
What Cornerstone said ... "We've got one more game, and so we're going to come back tonight and show everybody what Cyclone basketball is about, the way we've played throughout this year, and really showcase them. They need to do that. They need hang their heads high as we leave here. ... Unfortunate this morning that we really did not showcase who we really are. I think the physicality of the game probably got to us a little bit." — coach John Schippert