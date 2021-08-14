Ron Turner. Kurt Kittner. Brandon Lloyd. Antoineo Harris. Rocky Harvey. Eugene Wilson. Tony Pashos. Names from Illinois football’s past. But names still relevant in Champaign-Urbana. It’s been 20 years since the Illini won a Big Ten football title, but the decorated 2001 team will be recognized in two weeks when Illinois kicks off the season against Nebraska. Before they arrive back in C-U to reminisce, N-G Sports Editor Matt Daniels captures 10 indelible moments from the memorable season:
1. Trophy time on Thanksgiving
Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany handed fifth-year coach Ron Turner the Big Ten trophy at Memorial Stadium after the Illini defeated Northwestern 34-28 on Nov. 22, 2001. The Thanksgiving Day game clinched a share of the Big Ten title, with Illinois winning it outright for the first time since 1983 two days later when Ohio State beat Michigan.
2. Sugar, sugar
The Illini gathered at Memorial Stadium on Dec. 9, 2001, to officially celebrate their first New Year’s Day bowl game berth in 11 years, with Illinois set to play LSU in the Sugar Bowl. The Sugar Bowl appearance was — and still is — the only one for Illinois in the 87-year history of the prestigious bowl game in New Orleans.
3. Winning at the Shoe
It doesn’t resonate quite like the 2007 upset at Ohio State, but Illinois doesn’t win the Big Ten title without its 34-22 road victory against the Buckeyes on Nov. 17, 2001, in Columbus, Ohio. Most of the headlines revolved around Ohio State quarterback Steve Bellisari’s suspension after getting arrested on drunk-driving charges. A blocked punt by Rantoul product Dwayne Smith and scoop-and-score by Jamaal Clark set the tone, with a balanced offense paving the way to the Illini’s sixth straight win.
4. Comeback kids
Penn State had dominated Illinois since joining the Big Ten prior to the 1993 season, winning all six of its game against the Illini. But Illinois rallied for a 33-28 win against the Nittany Lions on Nov. 10, 2001, in front of the second sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium that season. Trailing 21-7 at halftime, the Illini relied on three second-half interceptions — two by Eugene Wilson — to spark a comeback that was capped when Rocky Harvey scored on a 13-yard run with under two minutes left.
5. Overcoming tragedy
The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks happened on a Tuesday, postponing the home game with Louisville initially set for Sept. 15. The two teams agreed, though, on Sept. 14 to play Sept. 22 in Champaign after Illinois had its first postponement since 1963 when its game against Michigan State was pushed back because of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. When the Illini returned to Memorial Stadium to face the 25th-ranked Cardinals, two interceptions by Christian Morton, including a 33-yard touchdown return, sparked Illinois to a 34-10 victory and its third straight 3-0 start.
6. KITTNER’S Record-setting day
Kurt Kittner took a chance on Illinois, with the Schaumburg native signing with the Illini after an 0-11 season in 1997. Four years later, the quarterback established the school record for career touchdown passes in a 42-35 home win against Wisconsin on Oct. 20, 2001. His 56th TD pass surpassed the record of 55 set by Jack Trudeau, and Kittner still holds the Illini benchmark with 70 career TD passes.
7. Lloyd’s breakout return
After missing the 2000 season because of a broken leg, Brandon Lloyd caught eight passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-17 win in the season opener at California on Sept. 1, 2001. The standout receiver wound up with 1,062 receiving yards and 10 TDs on the season.
8. Poll position
The Wisconsin win found Illinois at No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and Illinois stayed in the rankings, peaking at No. 7. The 47-34 loss to LSU in the Sugar Bowl dropped the Illini to 12th, but it was the first time Illinois was in the final AP Top 25 poll since 1989.
9. BALANCING it out
Kittner and his plethora of talented receivers — Lloyd, Walter Young, Aaron Moorehead, Greg Lewis — stood out as Kittner threw for 3,256 yards. The run game, however, wasn’t lacking for options. The trio of Harvey, Antoineo Harris and Carey Davis combined for 1,703 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
10. Racking up the accolades
Turner won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors, while offensive linemen Jay Kulaga and Tony Pashos, along with Wilson, all earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors. A host of Illini — 10 total — received either Second-Team or honorable-mention All-Big Ten status.