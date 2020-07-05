Eight favorite memories from his 2019-2020 senior athletic season ...
- The father-son duo with soccer (playing for coach Ryan Reifsteck). I just kind of grew up my whole life wanting to play at a high school level for him. He was my youth coach. But I felt like this year, it’s a special bond between us two, and we were both on a special mission this year. It was just incredible. Something I’ll never get back, and something that I’ll cherish forever.
- The soccer regional championship (a 3-1 win over Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley). Obviously it was only the program’s second time we won it. It was pretty incredible, especially to do it alongside my dad and alongside my childhood friends, Cameron Douglass and Evan Walworth, who I’ve played with my whole life.
- The two undefeated regular seasons (in soccer and basketball) were something that was very special for me. Obviously ending each one on one loss is something rare. For soccer, along the same lines, winning conference outright, and winning conference in basketball for the first time myself.
- The basketball county championship, (winning) back-to-back. I thought that was kind of unique. Emily (Meidel of the BHRA girls’ basketball team), I believe, outscored Oakwood by herself (in the girls’ county final), and I outscored Georgetown by myself. If I remember right, I think she had 28 and they had 25, and I had 23 and Georgetown had 22. So I think that’s kind of incredible.
- The regional championship and then the atmosphere (against St. Joseph-Ogden on the Spartans’ home floor). You’ll never get a game like that around here again, I feel like. If the capacity’s 1,500, I’ll bet you there was at least 1,750 there. Probably the best environment we played in this postseason, and to be able to come out of there with a win was incredible because just history-wise I think St. Joe had knocked us out of the last six or seven postseason runs.
- Every day, just before practice and games in the basketball locker room, talking with the guys. That’s definitely something I’m going to miss — spending all day with them and then getting ready to go to basketball practice and talking with them about how we feel, how our bodies are (doing) with what’s going to go on at practice. Just the relationships, the little chatty things that I’m going to miss.
- The super-sectional game (against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin). We ended up losing that one, but again the environment and playing in the Elite Eight is something that I’ll cherish forever. Pretty ridiculous that that was kind of one of the last games played (before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared), but it was just incredible. To be able to play on that big of a stage, and for all of us to play like we did and play well, it was a fun time.
- Building forever bonds with my teammates. I felt like this year, each team was closer to each other in every capacity. Instead of just getting a group of three or four fully in, I felt like both teams this year, soccer had 11, basketball had eight or nine instead of just a few.
Two memories he feels she missed out on this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic ...
- Just doing track. I was going to triple jump and probably run a few relays, and the goal was to get all-state so I could say I was all-state in three sports. That’s kind of something I missed out on a little bit. It’s something I was definitely looking forward to trying to do.
- Spending more time with friends and families and teachers. Being around the kids I’ve grown up with since kindergarten. It’s pretty incredible that all of the sudden it was just gone. We were never going to the same school again. It’s sad to think about, but I feel like we’re all growing up faster than what (the world is) used to. But it’s going, that’s for sure.
What it’s meant to him to represent Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin through athletics ...
- It’s definitely an honor I hold high. My grandparents went here. My father went here. Our last name’s kind of embedded in this school a little bit, and to be able to represent it the way I did and be humble and take teams far and break some records, leave my name here at this school, it meant a lot to me. And, you know, records are made to be broken, so maybe my kid will get mine one day.
What his coaches have to say ...
BHRA boys’ soccer coach Ryan Reifsteck:
- “I have been fortunate enough to see Drew progress since his youth, as a coach and a parent. He has always excelled at a level above his age. He grew up with older brothers and numerous older friends of the brothers and competed as if he was their age. You could see the natural ability was a special gift. As he grew, the thing that is most impressive was always his work ethic. He was always wanting to go outside and practice or play basketball in our basement — always trying to be the champ. Once I got to see him play at the high school level, as a freshman in soccer, he was still undersized. But his competitiveness and knowledge of the game made him one of the key pieces to winning a regional with his brother, Blake, and all the older friends he had been playing with since youth. His role at that point was complementary, but his sophomore through senior years were all as a leader. He hit his growth spurt and only got stronger by working his tail off. A big credit goes to trainer Rob McConkey and mentor and strength coach Murad Abbed. They established stretches and core-building exercises that would help him stay healthy and gain strength to not only compete, but to play at an all-state level. He put the hard work in and ended his career in soccer as the all-time leader in goals scored, assists and victories over a four-year period, with two regional titles for the team. Another big attribute of Drew’s is that he is very humble. He was always willing to help others get better and always had the team-first mentality. Most kids, once they get past their freshman year, were too good to help clean up after practice. Drew helped set the example that you’re never too good to help, always contributing to make sure things were picked up and organized for the next practice.”
BHRA boys’ basketball coach Gary Tidwell:
- “Drew is the most impactful player I’ve ever coached. It was unbelievable how he could change the momentum of a game in just a few short plays. The mark he left on our basketball program will be felt and remembered for years to come. I know we have a tradition of great players that have come through Bismarck, but I believe Drew Reifsteck is the best to put on the Blue Devil jersey. He’s the GOAT of BHRA basketball. He not only excelled in his physical ability on the court, but he was everything a coach dreams of having in a player from a mental attitude standpoint. Drew was very much self-motivated throughout his playing career and was an extension of the philosophy of the coaching staff. When your best player is your hardest worker, you know you have something pretty special. Drew always did everything right. He was uncommon. During his four-year playing career, I very rarely had to correct him because he picked up on things the first time and always understood what our objective was. There were times I would chew on him just to make him mad so he would kick it into another gear, and he never disappointed. Our last practice of the season, before playing in the super(-sectional), it finally hit me. Before retiring for the night I was overcome with emotion as I explained my feeling of sadness with my wife. I came to the realization that this was my final week ever coaching Drew. We came in together to the program four years ago, and it’s been the best coaching years of my career. He certainly has a lot to do with that.”
Previous News-Gazette Male Athletes of the Year
2020: Drew Reifsteck, BHRA
2019: Bryce Barnes, GCMS
2018: Dalton Hoel, Tuscola
2017: Jake Beesley, Champaign Central
2016: Jon Davis, Oakwood
2015: Joe Kenney, Mahomet-Seymour
2014: Josh Wallick, Fisher
2013: Cameron Mammen, Urbana
2012: Steve Schroeder, Monticello
2011: Pat Yoakum, Tuscola
2010: Cale Huisinga, Monticello
2009: Andrew Brewer, Mahomet-Seymour
2008: Lukas Graves, St. Joseph-Ogden
2007: Jason Seaman, Mahomet-Seymour
2006: Jordan Kling, Tuscola
2005: Alex Deer, Fisher
2004: Dylan Ward, Prairie Central
2003: Jeremy Kruidenier, Champaign Central