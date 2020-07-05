Eight favorite memories from her 2019-2020 senior athletic season ...
- We had a bunch of bonding times at Coach (Susan) Kentner’s house. So in the summertime we started off with a pool party before the year, and then during the year we had a baking night at her house with pizza and stuff.
- Breaking the all-time volleyball kills record (finishing with 896). Coach made it super special that night, had told all the girls I was about to break it. So they celebrated with me that night.
- Winning the volleyball county championship on our home court. That was just super exciting since we hadn’t won any the years before.
- We won our first basketball tournament of the season at Cissna Park, starting the season 5-0, which was super cool.
- Scoring my 2,000th career point at our holiday tournament was a really good memory.
- And then our holiday tournament in general is always one of my favorite memories.
- Winning a county basketball championship was super special because that was something we’ve wanted to do since freshman year, and Oakwood had beat us every year. So to go out on senior year with that was super fun.
- Receiving both the individual sportsmanship awards and the team basketball award was awesome.
- Two memories she feels she missed out on this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic ...
- We missed out on track season, so that was kind of a bummer.
- And then closure with our classmates was definitely something we missed out on. Making the most of those last memories together — graduation, prom, all that stuff. And we’re never going to be back together, probably, fully as a class again, so not being able to say goodbye was kind of hard.
What it’s meant to her to represent Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin through athletics ...
- There’s no other school I would rather represent. It’s been the best four years of high school, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.
What her coaches have to say ...
Recently-retired BHRA volleyball coach Susan Kentner:
- “Emily Meidel is one of those players that comes around once in a lifetime. She is the total package. Emily excelled as an all-around athlete in volleyball, basketball and track, and in each and every one of those sports she gave 150 percent. Each sport that she took part in was always her favorite at that time. She looked forward to participating in each and every one of them and giving her best not only to that particular sport, but also for her teammates and her coaches. Emily is one of the most kind people that I have ever come across, but she is a fierce competitor. And to be able to blend both of those characteristics is uncommon in young people today, but she does them with integrity and purpose. Emily Meidel is definitely a great role model for young girls today, and I would be so honored if my granddaughter could model after Emily, not only in her athleticism but also in the way she treats people — and her commitment and loyalty that she has not only to her school, but with her family and her friends. Emily Meidel exemplifies that three-sport athlete that is almost becoming extinct in our sports culture right now. But she was able to get a basketball scholarship (with Lincoln Land Community College) and she enjoyed so many accolades in both volleyball and track, and I just wish more athletes would model after her example.”
BHRA girls’ basketball coach Mike Stephens:
- “Emily Meidel arrived to high school basketball in November of 2016. It was immediately evident that she was destined to be a very special player and person. Initially, I was impressed by her use of the shot fake and her shooting accuracy. She opened her career at Cissna Park with a 24-point performance. It didn’t take long for the coaching staff to experience a unique confidence: When Emily went up for a shot, we expected it to go in. But Emily proved she was more than a good shooter — she was a scorer. Emily scored in a variety of ways — in transition, reading screens in the halfcourt set, using her length with any array of post moves, and converting offensive rebounds and free throws. She completed her high school career with 2,399 points. Defensively, she led our team in steals, deflections and rebounds each of her four seasons. Her defensive recognition combined with her length made her a disruptive force at the defensive end. A two-year captain, Emily Meidel possesses all the personal characteristics you want in a leader — hard worker, team-oriented, willing to help younger teammates and a big-game player. I’ll never forget her performance in the 2019 regional championship game. Against a talented Oakwood squad that had previously beaten us twice that year, she literally took over the game in a 30-point scoring barrage. I’ve seen Emily Meidel and (Male Athlete of the Year) Drew Reifsteck for four wonderful years. Deservedly, they have received numerous awards and honors. But the shared trait that comes to mind is humility.”
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.