Teams of the Year
1. Monticello boys’ cross-country. Outlasted Elgin Harvest Christian by six points (115-121) for the Class 1A state championship, using a seven-athlete lineup of only juniors and sophomores.
2. Monticello girls’ cross-country. Nearly matched its boys’ counterpart by snaring second place in the Class 1A state field, and its top six finishers were juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball. Spartans finished one game shy of qualifying for the Class 2A state final, ultimately grabbing third place in a three-set thriller versus Rockford Lutheran.
4. St. Thomas More girls’ golf. Sabers stayed at the forefront of local girls’ golf with a fifth-place effort in a loaded Class 1A team field, paced by repeat All-Area Player of the Year Alaina Bowie.
5. Unity girls’ cross-country. Five state trophies in as many years is what the Rockets managed when they notched third in the Class 1A state meet for the second consecutive season.
6. Unity wrestling. A dominant roster, especially at heavier weights, lifted the Rockets first to six individual state medals and later a Class 1A dual-team third-place finish.
7. Tri-County girls’ basketball. The Titans returned to state for the second straight season, ending this year with a third-place finish in Class 1A.
8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball. Blue Devils entered a Class 2A super-sectional — their first ever — undefeated and came up four points short of a state semifinals berth.
9. Uni High girls’ swimming and diving. Although Illineks didn’t win a team sectional, they earned six state event spots and secured four top-eight state finishes from the duo of Sally Ma and Reed Broaders.
10. Centennial girls’ swimming and diving. Local sectional champion boasted just one senior and was balanced between swim and dive, keyed at state by Hannah Hong taking seventh in diving.
11. Champaign Central boys’ soccer. Maroons hauled in their second Class 2A regional plaque in as many years behind repeat All-Area Player of the Year Santiago Rodriguez.
12. Paxton-Buckley-Loda football. In first year under coach Josh Pritchard, Panthers advanced to Class 3A quarterfinals for first time since 1998.
13. Arcola football. Upperclassman-heavy Purple Riders made an appearance in the Class 1A quarterfinals, tying the area’s longest postseason run.
14. Unity football. Rockets rebounded from first non-playoff season in 25 years by qualifying for Class 4A postseason, also knocked off quality Prairie Central team in regular season.
15. Champaign Central boys’ golf. Maroons took third and final sectional-advancing spot in daunting local Class 2A regional behind power duo of Justin McCoy and Wade Schacht.
16. St. Thomas More girls’ tennis. Sabers clawed to Class 1A sectional title with All-Area co-Players of the Year Noelle Schacht and Maddy Swisher winning a doubles crown, Ashley Mills advancing in singles.
17. Champaign Central boys’ swimming and diving. Talented senior class keyed sectional victory, with Ryan Wierschem and Nik Johnson pacing area-best six state qualifications.
18. Mahomet-Seymour wrestling. Bulldogs remained area’s best in Class 2A wrestling with sixth consecutive regional championship, advanced all the way to dual-team state quarterfinals.
19. Prairie Central wrestling. Hawks weren’t far behind Unity in local Class 1A chase, pulling in dual-team state quarterfinals berth, one individual state title and one individual state runner-up showing.
20. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ soccer. Like with Blue Devils boys’ basketball, this crew posted a perfect regular season before earning a Class 1A regional title.
Future blue-chippers
Gage Reed, Oakwood. State wrestling championship at Class 1A 113 pounds will have college offers rolling in before Reed begins senior season later this year.
Erin Houpt, Danville. Girls’ basketball standout has committed to Division I Mercer after setting multiple school records that will be mentioned later in this review.
Baylee Cosgrove, Paxton-Buckley-Loda. DePaul softball commit was an All-Area second-teamer in that sport as a sophomore, also excels in basketball and volleyball.
Reed Broaders, Uni High. All-Area girls’ swim and dive Athlete of the Year in 2018 still was strong in 2019, clocking top-five state times in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Devin Miles, Danville. Defending All-Area football Player of the Year was invited to the World Bowl National Combine in January, tied to the NFL’s Pro Bowl.
Layton Hall, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Seems poised to follow in footsteps of older brother Logan, with college distance running interest from Indiana State, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State and Northern Iowa.
Kyleigh Block, Villa Grove. Colleges are looking into the reigning All-Area girls’ basketball second-teamer, who also is a potent threat in softball and volleyball.
Luke Sokolowski, Monticello. Stormed onto the state distance running scene by taking fifth in 2019 Class 2A 1,600-meter run, then led Sages boys’ cross-country to 1A team state crown later in year.
Brandon Hoselton, Prairie Central. Despite not winning third Class 1A 195-pound state wrestling title back in February, Hoselton still is a major Division I grappling target.
Logan Deacetis, Prairie Central. Also a two-time state wrestling titlist for the Hawks, Deacetis can parlay pair of Class 1A 170-pound crowns into Division I looks.
Atleigh Hamilton, St. Joseph-Ogden. All-Area girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year as a freshman in 2018, Hamilton is a two-time Class 1A state long jump champ, one-time 1A 800-meter relay victor.
Mira Chopra, Champaign Central. Michigan commit was vicious on attack for Maroons volleyball last season, tabbing All-Area first team status.
Hayden Copass, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Wisconsin wrestling commit followed up announcement by dominating Class 1A 285-pound state field for first title in cooperative with Westville.
Tevin Smith, Danville. Division I recruit dealt with lingering knee issues throughout junior boys’ basketball season, still holds plenty of promise given past results.
Kaylenn Hunt, Tri-County. Holds nearly all of the state girls’ track and field medals in school history, snagging one each in 2019 Class 1A high jump, long jump and triple jump.
State champions
— Monticello boys’ cross-country (Class 1A, team).
— Gage Reed, Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling (Class 1A 113 pounds).
— Logan Deacetis, Prairie Central wrestling (Class 1A 170 pounds).
— Hayden Copass, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling (Class 1A 285 pounds).
Top student-athletes
1. Andrew Ellison, Monticello. Four-sport athlete (football, boys’ soccer, boys’ swim and dive, baseball) is one of eight finalists for National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s male National Student Athlete Scholarship, held a 3.96 senior-year GPA and 31 ACT score.
2. Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana. Cross-country standout and state runner-up in 2019 in 1,600-meter run in Class 2A earned IHSA Academic All-State honors. Will run and continue her education this fall at MIT.
3. Andrew Van Hoveln, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Football stalwart was a Blue Devils valedictorian while manning the offensive and defensive lines.
4. Dalton Rolinitis, Westville. Another four-sport standout (football, boys’ basketball, baseball, boys’ track and field), he took Tigers valedictorian honors with a 4.0 GPA.
5. Garrett Sigrist, Arcola. Football and boys’ basketball player recorded an SAT score of more than 1,400, worked on the Purple Riders’ offensive line despite being relatively undersized at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds.
6. Ainsley Ranstead, Mahomet-Seymour. Bulldogs volleyball coach Stan Bergman noted Ranstead not only has a 4.0 GPA but also “has potential to play in the Ivy League” after her 2021 graduation.
7. Dalton Busboom, Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Panthers’ valedictorian recorded a 4.0 GPA while earning first-team All-Sangamon Valley Conference honors at football linebacker and offensive lineman, as well as in boys’ basketball.
8. Madison Burwell, Villa Grove. Volleyballer, girls’ basketball player and softball athlete recorded a robust 5.36 GPA as junior to go with strong marks of teammates Kyleigh Block (5.27) and Molly Mixell (5.08).
9-10. Jonathan Dullerud and Aidan Wefel, Urbana. Each member of Tigers boys’ swimming and diving received Big 12 Conference scholar athlete status after being part of the team in all four years of high school.
11-12. Kaleb Hurt and Kieler Bennett, Salt Fork. Co-valedictorians stayed busy in Storm athletics, which each competing in football, boys’ basketball and baseball.
13. Charly Warlow, LeRoy. Panthers golfer, girls’ basketball player and softball player posted a 4.21 GPA as a senior, just a bit above fellow LeRoy multi-sport athletes Tiffany Bargmann (4.14) and Danielle Bogle (4.12).
14. Aiden Stewart, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Salutatorian was an important part of Knights boys’ soccer, was preparing to make impact in boys’ track and field before COVID-19 pandemic hit.
15. Daniel Renshaw, Mahomet-Seymour. Took fifth in the Class 2A 220-pound state wrestling field in February, but actually ranked better — third — in M-S junior class.
16. Lindsey Aden, St. Joseph-Ogden. Spartans’ valedictorian was important member of state-qualifying volleyball program with effective serving ability.
Remembrances
— Caleb Bergman, 24, died Nov. 8, 2019. The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin graduate was quarterback for the Blue Devils when they qualified for the 2013 Class 2A playoffs.
— Bryce Denoyer, 16, died Feb. 20, 2020. He participated in football, boys’ basketball and boys’ track and field at Watseka.
— Dick Hyde, 91, died April 15, 2020. The Champaign High graduate went on to play baseball at both the University of Illinois and in the minor and major leagues for the Washington Senators, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox.
— Stephanie Shonkwiler, 43, died April 20, 2020. The 1995 Bement graduate was a major supporter of Bulldogs school events, especially in sports.
— Sam Mitchaner, 16, died April 22, 2020. He was a boys’ golf standout for Mahomet-Seymour despite a lifelong congenital heart defect.
— Drew Adams, 18, died May 30, 2020. He graduated from Champaign Central days earlier and played football and baseball for the Maroons.
— Chuck Lehman, 82, died June 19, 2020. He helped create the Clinton wrestling program and also coached in football and baseball.
All-interview team
Makail Stanley, Argenta-Oreana. On this list in the past, Stanley gave both candid and humorous responses to variety of media inquiries.
Connor Milton, Champaign Central. Future Illinois baseball player was among the most polite high schoolers in his time with the Maroons, and would answer any query.
Alaine Bowie, St. Thomas More. Wise beyond her years, future Butler golfer looked beyond athletic results whenever considering a response.
Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana. Another intelligent young woman, she was able to look beyond final race results and provide thorough insight about distance running.
Max Wyninger, Tuscola. Despite dealing with a serious injury in his senior football season, he was constantly upbeat when discussing any of his sports.
Megan Bernacchi, Centennial. Chargers girls’ swim and dive’s bona fide senior leader provided positive feedback in even the most stressful or uncertain situations.
Peyton Hile, Danville. Girls’ distance runner didn’t get as much interview time as many others on this list, but she made the most of it with passionate responses about time with Vikings.
Caleb Aldridge, Judah Christian. Recent Tribe graduate spoke wisely beyond his years about the sport of soccer, so it’s not a surprise he’ll soon play for constant Division III national champion Messiah College (Pa.).
Elyce Knudsen, Unity. Always excited to talk sports, she willingly stood at the forefront of various Rockets athletics teams regardless of the night’s outcome.
Trey VanWinkle, Paxton-Buckley-Loda. All-Area first-teamer in boys’ golf and boys’ basketball grew leaps and bounds in his media responsibilities as a senior, when his exploits started gaining massive attention.
Deserved more pub
Caleb Lahey, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Likely would’ve made All-Area football first team if it were one or two spots larger and was someone Blue Devils teammates and classmates often cited as a source of athletic inspiration.
Austin McConaha, Monticello. Sophomore-season injury and junior-year struggles turned eyes from senior wrestler, who trumped many en route to fifth place at Class 1A 132 pounds.
Averi Hughes, St. Thomas More. First three Sabers athletic seasons likely would’ve gotten to 12 varsity letters if 2020 boys’ track and field season occurred, potentially making him first 12-letter varsity athlete in STM history.
Raevyn Russell, Urbana. Was a top performer for Tigers volleyball, girls’ basketball and softball almost from Day 1, and she’ll take volleyball talents to Southeastern Community College in Iowa.
Diego Camarena, Iroquois West. Led the nation among MaxPreps-recorded boys’ soccer players with 68 goals and tied for the national lead with 156 points in his last season.
Gabe Huddleston, Schlarman. Class 1A state-qualifying golfer was overshadowed by likes of Justin McCoy, Wade Schacht and Trey VanWinkle but should take bigger share of spotlight in senior season.
Lukas Ball, Watseka. Could have made All-Area boys’ golf first team in a different year but still had an outstanding final prep campaign for Warriors.
Lela Wagner, Danville. Got fewer headlines than twin brother and fellow swimmer Lane, deserved them for her talented abilities in breaststroke and distance races.
Kelly Jones, Ridgeview. Impressed on the basketball court to the tune of Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state honors, and she was no slouch in volleyball either.
Emily White, Sullivan. Similar to Ridgeview’s Jones with the IBCA honor, White was a big reason Sullivan piled up victories for second consecutive girls’ basketball season.
Caley Mowrey, Milford. Composed a huge season on the volleyball court — especially offensively — as Bearcats advanced to a Class 1A super-sectional for first time in program history.
Taylor Stal, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Strong veteran presence for Buffaloes volleyball would’ve been the same on the softball diamond if not for ongoing pandemic.
Chance Decker, Mahomet-Seymour. Tough to make waves locally in loaded wrestling scene, so Decker’s 34 wins and regional-title performance were overlooked at times.
MyeJoi Williams, Rantoul. Big moment in senior year would’ve been throwing shot put, but Eagles standout did plenty in volleyball and girls’ basketball.
KayLee Hohlbauch, Arcola. A steady hand for Purple Riders volleyball, girls’ basketball and softball since her freshman year, she’s lined up for a huge senior campaign.
Top comebacks
1-2. Ben Carroll and Jack Martin, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Former bounced back from a torn hamstring as a sophomore to earn All-Area football first team honors this year as a junior, while latter missed 2018 campaign via shoulder surgery and racked up 85 tackles in return to linebacker role last year.
3. Hannah Cunningham, DeLand-Weldon. Torn ACL in spring of 2018 sidelined her for junior volleyball season with Eagles, but return as senior in 2019 equated to D-W’s first regional title in 42 years.
4. Joe Lashuay, Oakwood. Grade 3 MCL injury during sophomore wrestling season kept him out just 3 ½ weeks instead of estimated 6-8 weeks, and he wound up qualifying for state and winning a match.
5. Drake Schrodt, Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Suffered a broken leg on Panthers’ first drive of 2019, but still found way to lead Class 3A quarterfinals qualifier in receptions, receiving yards and total touchdowns.
6. Hannah Dukeman, St. Joseph-Ogden. Ball State softball signee didn’t get to strut stuff in final prep softball season, but managed to recover from 2019 wrist surgery to get in a few games for SJ-O’s regional-champion girls’ basketball outfit.
7. Chase Burwell, Villa Grove. Broken ankle in 2019 7-on-7 workouts kept him out almost his entire junior football season, but returned to make big impact for Class 2A postseason qualifier.
8. Maggie Guimond, Watseka. Crohn’s disease kept her from competing in girls’ basketball and softball seasons after finishing volleyball campaign, but she anticipates return in all three sports for her senior season after multiple surgeries.
9. Dawson Swaim, Bement. Injures to his rotator cuff and labrum in fall of 2018 didn’t stop him from making impact in Cerro Gordo/Bement baseball cooperative as 2019 junior, and he was fully healthy and ready to lead in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
10. Mackenzie Russell, Salt Fork. Suffered ankle injury but still found way to make difference in volleyball, cross-country and girls’ basketball before the pandemic cut short her junior softball season.
Milestones
Ed Mears, Centennial. Recently retired wrestling coach surpassed 300-win mark in career before signing out, winding up with 302 dual successes total.
Erin Houpt, Danville. First broke Vikings girls’ basketball’s all-time scoring record with a school-record 48-point performance, then topped Danville’s all-time scoring chart for both genders with 1,822 points through three seasons.
Katelyn Young, Oakwood. Murray State women’s basketball signee set two Comets records in her senior year: most career volleyball kills with 832 and most career girls’ basketball points with more than 2,300.
Mallory Cyrulik, Clinton. Flew into Maroons girls’ basketball’s record books as sophomore, tying single-season rebounds record with 317 and beating made free throws record with 167.
Elyce Knudsen, Unity. Overcame Rockets’ all-time basketball scoring mark for both genders, set by former NBA player Brian Cardinal, and wound up with 1,956 points for her career.
Rob Ledin, Mahomet-Seymour. Stalwart wrestling coach exceeded 400 dual victories for his career, reaching the marck with a 55-24 decision over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher on Jan. 30.
Isaac Hughes, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Boys’ soccer cooperative with Westville didn’t always win, but Hughes threw himself around the net and led the entire nation (per MaxPreps) in goalkeeper saves with 423.
Rodney Kellar, Ridgeview. Longtime Mustangs boys’ basketball coach acquired his 10th regional championship with the program, via a 54-53 triumph over Cissna Park on Feb. 28.
Payton Taylor, Salt Fork. Future Illinois State thrower passed Joel Learnard for Storm boys’ basketball’s all-time single-season rebounds lead, notching 333 boards.
Matthew Wesselman, Sullivan. Set the standard for long-distance swimming at Sullivan, his time of 5 minutes, 13.57 seconds good for the new 500-yard freestyle school record.
Jordyn Ray, Villa Grove/Heritage. Established program records for girls’ basketball assists in a season and career with 174 helpers in 2019-2020 and 455 over her high school tenure.
Natalie Schroeder, Watseka. Reigning All-Area girls’ golf first teamer was a star on basketball court, too, breaking Warriors’ record for made three-pointers in a season with 70.
Urbana boys’ swimming and diving. Frequently plagued by low numbers, Tigers finished their 2019-2020 season with 21 athletes — a figure coach Michelle Zimmerman said hasn’t been reached in at least eight years.
Susan Kentner, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Retiring Blue Devils volleyball leader finished just short of 500 career wins across her 30 years, but still rounded up 487 victories.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ cross-country. Coach Lyle Dorjahn’s Knights secured their first-ever conference and regional championships during the 2019 season, the former the inaugural trophy for the Lincoln Prairie Conference.
Super sophomores
Jalen Quinn, Tuscola. Division I basketball recruit could have gone in multiple categories in this review after garnering All-Area football and boys’ basketball first team status.
Sally Ma, Uni High. Defending All-Area girls’ swim and dive Athlete of the Year recorded a pair of top-eight state finals finishes and is the area’s fastest female freestyler.
Emma Bleecher, Unity. Two-time All-Area volleyball first team pick was offensive powerhouse for Rockets in 32-win campaign.
Ryder James, Paxton-Bukley-Loda. Area’s top finisher in Class 1A boys’ cross-country state meet snatched fifth place en route to All-Area first team recognition.
Kennedi Burnett, St. Joseph-Ogden. Talented hitter managed to stand out so effectively on senior-loaded state-qualifying volleyball team that she cracked All-Area first team.
Caroline Kerr, St. Thomas More. Another two-time All-Area volleyball first teamer already, setting prowess makes position non-issue for Sabers.
Tavius Hosley, Unity. Collected second Class 1A state runner-up effort in as many years, this time at 113 pounds, and aided Rockets in third-place dual-team state finish.
Rachel Koon, Monticello. All-state performance at Class 1A girls’ cross-country state meet — 19th place, to be exact — helped Sages to second in team chase.
Bella Dudley, Tri-County. Strong second scoring option to Tayler Barry, potent outside shooter and dribble-driver Dudley came up big in Titans’ run to Class 1A third place.
Brooke Erhard, St. Thomas More. Potential heir apparent to outgoing Sabers girls’ golf star Alaina Bowie made All-Area first team for Class 1A’s fifth-place squad.
Kyle Nofziger, Mahomet-Seymour. Key presence for young but highly-achieving Bulldogs boys’ cross-country unit, Nofziger was team’s top sophomore and No. 2 runner at Class 2A state.
Carter Hall, Champaign Central. Grappled to sixth place in challenging Class 2A 113-pound state bracket and is set to lead Maroons wrestling for next two years.
Addison Oyer, Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Hauled in All-Area volleyball first team honors on a 29-win team that boasted plenty of viable options for such recognition.
Andrew Lin, Uni High. Area’s closest at cracking a boys’ swim and dive state final heat — missing by a combined one-tenth of a second across two events — already is a two-time All-Area first teamer.
Bri Struck, Heritage. Outside hitter was a big reason Hawks, separate from Villa Grove in volleyball, piled up 27 wins and captured a No. 1 seed in the Class 1A postseason.
Payton Armstrong, Hoopeston Area. She was the first girls’ golfer in Cornjerkers history to advance to the sectional round, snagging the second-to-last individual slot.
Cale Steinbaugh, Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Already has exceeded 1,000 career points for Buffaloes boys’ basketball as someone who can spot up and shoot from anywhere.
Tanner Buehnerkemper, Monticello. Big reason Sages finished 10 strokes from a Class 1A boys’ golf regional title, his 86 in that round the team’s best mark.
Josh Young, Oakwood. Standing 6-foot-1, younger brother of outgoing star Katelyn Young already has made impact in varsity football and boys’ basketball lineups.
Rylee Edwards, Westville. Undersized as far as height, Edwards still is force in football trenches and managed to qualify for Class 1A state wrestling meet at 182 pounds.
Fantastic freshmen
Wade Schacht, Champaign Central. Eased onto All-Area boys’ golf first team and frequently challenged multi-time Player of the Year Justin McCoy — his teammate — atop leaderboard.
Maddy Swisher, St. Thomas More. All-Area girls’ tennis co-Player of the Year with doubles partner Noelle Schacht projects as multi-time solo Player of the Year down the road.
Kate Ahmari, Uni High. Immediately became Illineks’ No. 1 runner and dashed to 28th place in first Class 1A girls’ cross-country state meet, snagging All-Area first team status.
Mabry Bruhn, Monticello. Joined Ahmari on the All-Area first team by climbing to 13th place as Sages girls’ cross-country’s No. 1 runner, helping team to second in Class 1A.
Kaden Feagin, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Only freshman to make any tier of 2019 All-Area football team (honorable mention) should be Knights’ offensive leader moving forward.
Ryan Hendrickson, St. Thomas More. All-Area boys’ cross-country second team pick — and younger brother of outgoing star Fran Hendrickson — is at forefront of Sabers boys’ distance running.
Seth Barnes, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley. Brother of Illinois football player Bryce Barnes produced 12 goals in boys’ soccer cooperative with Fisher despite missing much of season with injury.
Samantha Cook, Champaign Central. Showed she’s future of Maroons girls’ swim and dive by capturing sectional championships in 200- and 500-yard freestyle races.
Nolan Miller, Champaign Central. Launched himself into top distance swimming spot with Maroons’ boys team, winning a sectional title in the 500-yard freestyle.
Elise Maurer, Uni High. Blocked in individual girls’ swim and dive events by uber-talented older teammates, she still advanced to state as 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay leadoffs.
Reef Pacot, Salt Fork. Advanced to Class 1A 106-pound state wrestling semifinals before winding up in sixth place, as part of potent duo with Oakwood grappler Gage Reed.
Damarion Moore, Danville. Picked up a couple state wrestling wins at Class 2A 113 pounds as the Vikings’ deepest postseason finisher.
Kyleigh Price, Villa Grove. Secured ninth-fastest time at first Lincoln Prairie Conference girls’ cross-country meet and qualified for a Class 1A sectional meet individually.
Mateo Casillas, Mahomet-Seymour. Stood out in Bulldogs wrestling’s loaded heavier classes, picking up 37 match victories and placing regional runner-up in Class 2A 195 pounds.
Nathan Kirby, Salt Fork. Was ranked 13th in Class 1A and first among 1A freshmen in the 60-meter hurdles during indoor boys’ track and field, clocking 9.47 seconds.
Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden. Named Chicagoland Prep Hoops Freshman of the Year, landing All-Area boys’ basketball special mention recognition as a result.
Mikayla Knake, Cissna Park. One of two freshmen on All-Area volleyball list (honorable mention) and one of seven on All-Area girls’ basketball docket (special mention).
Ainsley Winters, Mahomet-Seymour. Found spot on six-person All-Area girls’ golf second team by being lone Bulldog to advance to a Class 1A sectional.
William Arana, Urbana. Near the forefront of Tigers boys’ soccer — only surpassed by outgoing Seydou Mukadi — taking spot on All-Area second team as one of four freshmen on All-Area list.
Josie Hotsinpiller, Danville. All-Area girls’ tennis first team choice is part of a Vikings trio — joining Ava Towne and Lexi Ellis — that should lead Danville next three years.
Coaches of the Year
Josh Pritchard, Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Immediately took team to Class 3A quarterfinals, its first such appearance this century, during first season with Panthers.
Abby McDonald, St. Joseph-Ogden. Led Spartans volleyball to second Class 2A state semifinals appearance in four years, not to mention third regional championship in that same time span.
Alan Dodds, St. Thomas More. First two years coaching Sabers girls’ golf resulted in fourth- and fifth-place efforts in Class 1A state tournament, as well as back-to-back All-Area Coach of the Year honors.
Joe Morrisey, Tri-County. Even after losing multiple senior starters to graduation, Titans girls’ basketball coach was able to return team to Class 1A state tournament, in which it placed third.
Logan Patton, Unity. Rockets wrestling coach directed crew to six individual state medals and third-place showing in Class 1A dual-team state tournament, gaining second All-Area Coach of the Year honor in as many seasons.
Nick Clegg, Champaign Central. Has overseen back-to-back Class 2A regional championships for Maroons boys’ soccer after drought that dated back to 2007.
Mike Osterbur, Champaign Central. Brought together talented outfit and got a great deal out of it, including third-place team finish in loaded Class 2A regional.
Dave Remmert, Monticello. Pulled in All-Area boys’ and girls’ cross-country Coach of the Year awards by leading the Sages’ boys’ to first in Class 1A and the Sages’ girls to second in 1A.
Kara Leaman, Unity. Last year’s third-place Class 1A state trophy was Rockets girls’ cross-country’s fifth piece of state hardware in as many campaigns under Leaman.
Courtney Louret, Centennial. Frequent contender for All-Area boys’ and girls’ swim and dive Coach of the Year guided the Chargers’ girls to another sectional crown.
Don Waybright, Centennial. Longtime diving leader snared All-Area girls’ swim and dive Coach of the Year honors for leading Hannah Hong and Emme Pianfetti to state.
Dave Young, Uni High/Champaign Central. Always wanting credit given to those around him, Young was at forefront of Illineks girls’ swim and dive being a state force and Maroons boys’ swim and dive winning a sectional title.
Gary Tidwell, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Fourth season in charge of Blue Devils boys’ basketball was his best yet, with team taking undefeated record into its first-ever Class 2A super-sectional.
Dan Burkybile, Monticello. Sages boys’ soccer coach’s 2019 seniors won three matches as freshman, but propelled all the way to 20 wins and a Class 1A regional victory this school year.
Cindy Petersen, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Now retired as Falcons girls’ tennis coach, Petersen kept program competitive locally despite less access to facilities than other teams.
Dave Ellars, Unity. Provided veteran leadership needed on relatively young Rockets girls’ basketball unit, turning around team from 10-20 in 2018-19 to a regional champion the following year.
Nick Lindsey, Arcola. While balancing duties as Purple Riders’ athletic director, football coach spurred program to Class 1A quarterfinals, tying area’s longest playoff run.
Tyler Webster, Prairie Central. Hawks wrestling continues to roll under Webster, qualifying for Class 1A dual-team state quarterfinals and getting both a title and runner-up effort at individual state.
Adam Schonauer, Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Made Panthers boys’ basketball a defensive juggernaut that landed a Class 2A regional championship and nearly advanced to a sectional final.
Rob Ledin, Mahomet-Seymour. Hall of Fame career continued with Ledin leading Bulldogs wrestling to sixth Class 2A regional title in as many years.
Kylie McCulley, Unity. In loaded Illini Prairie Conference, she had Rockets volleyball contending night in and night out as they surpassed 30 wins on season.
Kelly McClure, St. Thomas More. Taking over Sabers volleyball from famed local leader Stan Bergman, McClure pushed program to sectional semifinal in first Class 3A foray.
Eric Schacht, St. Thomas More. Directed Sabers girls’ tennis to Class 1A sectional title and was coach of All-Area co-Players of the Year Noelle Schacht and Maddy Swisher.
Jay Schatz, DeLand-Weldon. Stepping aside as Eagles’ volleyball coach following more than 20 years of coaching, he went out with D-W’s first regional crown in more than 40 years.
Christine Duis, Milford. In her final year running Bearcats volleyball, she pushed all the right buttons for team to attain first-ever Class 1A super-sectional berth.
Assistant Coaches of the Year
Todd Crowley, Judah Christian. Tribe boys’ soccer head coach Josh Birky said his second-year assistant is big reason team’s winning percentage rose from 41 in two seasons before Crowley’s arrival to 62 since, specifically from a defensive perspective (2.57 goals allowed per game before, 1.33 since).
Mike Williams, Mahomet-Seymour. Spent 19 years along sidelines with Bulldogs volleyball, retiring after Class 3A regional championship victory last fall.
Rory Heller, Mahomet-Seymour. Been involved with Bulldogs wrestling for more than 20 years at various levels, and decided to retire after helping club to sixth consecutive regional title.
Bryce Ivey, Oakwood/Salt Fork. Wrestling cooperative assistant has been part of 65-23 dual record in three years, helping four different wrestlers to state in that time and Gage Reed to a championship last February.
Aaron Allen, St. Joseph-Ogden. Stepping aside after 15 years manning dugout for Spartans softball, Allen was involved with five state appearances that included a Class A championship in 2006.
Joe Brazas, Westville. Typically a boys’ basketball assistant in addition to leading Westville’s baseball program, he stepped up to oversee the hoops team with head coach Drew Arteaga serving military duty in Afghanistan.
Doug Enos and Mark Varner, Fisher. Ran the girls’ basketball show when now-former head coach Ken Ingold was sidelined after spinal surgery, and Bunnies made run to McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament semifinals in that time.
Blake Withers, Urbana. Tigers boys’ swim and dive head coach Michelle Zimmerman described Withers as someone who taught himself “how to teach diving and building from scratch a program that is immediately competitive.”
Craig Standahl, Centennial. Not a coach per se, but nominated by Chargers soccer leader Jim Meissen for being a girls’ soccer announcer since 2005 and softball announcer since 2009 despite the Navy veteran’s kids no longer being at the school.
Spring performances we missed out on
Bailey Dowling and Hannah Dukeman, St. Joseph-Ogden. Alabama and Ball State softball signees, respectively, were geared for huge final run with Spartans, including Dowling chasing national all-time home run record.
DiamonAsia Taylor, Urbana. Linked to Alabama women’s track and field, defending All-Area girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year was aiming for fourth Class 2A state high jump championship.
Monticello girls’ track and field. Multi-time state medalists Emelia Ness and Mattie Lieb — both Illinois State signees — were at forefront of loaded group that placed third as team in Class 2A last year, also included Landis Brandon and Rachel Koon, among others.
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ track and field. Similar to Monticello girls’ track and field, last season’s third-place outfit in Class 2A was returning big names, including three-time throwing state champion Hunter Hendershot (Illinois signee) and hurdling/jumping standout CJ Shoaf.
Kenli Nettles, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Gave Knights girls’ track and field a top-five Class 1A state team finish by herself via three first places (high jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles), and Iowa signee was shooting for more in senior year.
Logan Tabeling, Tuscola. Defending All-Area baseball Player of the Year and Wright State signee was trying to keep ERA as close to 0.00 as possible for regular Class 2A state tournament contenders.
Villa Grove softball. Returning eight starters from a Class 1A super-sectional qualifier previous year meant Blue Devils were early state contenders this season.
Rantoul boys’ 400-meter relay. Quartet of Jerry Harper, Dillion Harper, Treven Lewis and Robert Buford were middle school state champions in the short event, and the first three of that group all are now graduated.
Salt Fork track and field. Coach Phil Surprenant’s boys are reigning Class 1A state titlists and retained likes of thrower Payton Taylor and mid-distance runner Logan Appelman, while coach Gail Biggerstaff’s girls — her last group, as she’s since retired — was young but talented with athletes like Gracie Jessup, Katelyn Lang, Brynlee Keeran and Olivia Birge.
Tanaya Young, Rantoul. A favorite to win Class 2A girls’ state long jump crown after placing third last year, she also was part of an all-underclass state-placing 400-meter relay last season with India Emery, Lovenya Perry and Shanyla Strawder.
Wade Baillon, St. Thomas More. All-Area boys’ tennis Player of the Year as a sophomore would’ve contended for honor once more in senior campaign.
Champaign Central baseball. Boasted 16 seniors leading into season, led by Illinois baseball signee Connor Milton and John A. Logan College signee Isaiah Jackson.
Ramsey and Kaylenn Hunt, Tri-County. Brother and sister combined for five Class 1A state track and field medals last year, including Ramsey’s top performance in triple jump.
Kai Baumgartner, Champaign Central. Would have led Maroons in Class 2A state track and field across both genders after taking third in last year’s boys’ triple jump.
Crayton Burnett, St. Joseph-Ogden. All-Area baseball first team pick last year as sophomore has excelled as pitcher. Luckily still has another season in baseball and football.
Logan Petersen, LeRoy. Same goes for this All-Area baseball first teamer as a 2019 sophomore, with 6-foot-4 athlete also playing well in basketball.
Madi Eberle, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Southern Illinois softball signee was looking to add third All-Area first team honor to haul, not to mention trying to lead area in strikeouts once more.
Aubrie Shore, Mahomet-Seymour. Intimidating in circle and at plate, she snagged All-Area softball first team status each of her first two seasons.
Sidney Hood, Fisher. Bona fide senior leader with Sydney Eichelberger graduated, Hood didn’t get to fully display her talents in softball as she did in golf and basketball.
Unity softball. Senior trio of Jalyn Powell, Elyce Knudsen and Kyleigh Dubson was at head of team coming off Class 2A sectional final appearance previous season.
Emmie German, Monticello. All-Area girls’ soccer first team pick last year as freshman goalkeeper indicated team leadership role this season, especially with longtime standout Mia Maupin graduated.
Katie Limentato, Judah Christian. Would have challenged for area’s goal-scoring lead in girls’ soccer after producing the most locally last year with 33.
Cissna Park baseball. Timberwolves were returning six starters, among them leading hitter Keegan Boyle, No. 2 hitter Ian Rogers and top pitchers Damian Renteria, Gavin Speirs and Rogers.
Elijah Harden, Oakwood. Danville Area Community College baseball signee was keyed for breakout after efforts with Danville Post 210 in most recent American Legion playoffs.
Aidan Laughery, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Stud football running back with offer from Washington State was Falcons boys’ track and field’s key returnee in 2020, medaling in Class 1A 100- and 200-meter dashes as freshman last year.
Jeremiah Hamilton, Urbana. Lanky boys’ basketball center would’ve contributed to Tigers boys’ track and field, netting third in Class 2A 200-meter dash in previous campaign.
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track and field. With 2018 All-Area Athlete of the Year Atleigh Hamilton centering Spartans, team would have again contended for IHSA hardware in Class 1A.
Payne Turney, Clinton. Reigning Class 2A 800-meter run state champion dominated that race as junior and was looking for more of the same as a senior.
Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana. Defending Class 2A 3,200-meter run state runner-up also took All-Area girls’ track and field Runner of the Year status in 2019.
Uni High boys’ tennis. Akash Pardeshi and Zachary Donnini were set to return after making 2019 All-Area first team, with honorable mention pick Arav Jagroop also in fold.
In-state alumni to watch
Jon Davis, Oakwood. Multi-time distance running All-American holds a sub-4-minute mile in his time at Illinois.
Mica Allison, St. Thomas More. Preparing for second campaign with Illinois volleyball after transferring from Auburn, receiving regular playing time as sophomore.
Luke Luffman, Urbana. Carried state-champion wrestling pedigree to Illinois grappling, qualifying for NCAA national event as freshman at 285 pounds.
Justin Cardani, Centennial. Another multi-time high school state wrestling champ, Illinois’ 125-pounder secured at-large NCAAs bid in redshirt freshman year this past winter.
Bryce Barnes, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Was a special teams regular all season for Illinois football and looks to make jump to defensive line as sophomore.
Logan Hall, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Joined Davis in Illinois distance running and immediately cracked top seven for men’s cross-country.
Dalton Burk, Fisher. Sprinting specialist with Illinois-Chicago men’s track and field put forth good efforts in first-ever collegiate 200- and 400-meter dashes.
Morgan Day, Tuscola. Illinois State softball’s top pitcher posted a 7-5 record in abbreviated junior season, including a 2.76 ERA.
Andrea Coursey, St. Joseph-Ogden. Made 45 starts as a 2019 Illinois State softball sophomore and 18 more in a shortened junior season of 2020, ranking fifth in batting average among the Redbirds (.296).
Jessica Franklin, Arthur Christian School/Mahomet-Seymour. Joined Illinois women’s track and field before shortened 2020 season after gaining All-America status at Illinois Wesleyan.
Out-of-state alumni to watch
Jenny Kimbro, Salt Fork. Earned All-America honors and qualified for NCAA nationals’ indoor pentathlon with Iowa women’s track and field earlier in 2020, and holds multiple program records.
Dylan Dodd, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Technically a utility player for Southeast Missouri State baseball, he tossed a team-high 26 2/3 innings in shortened 2020 season while posting 2-1 record, 3.38 ERA.
Tim Finke, Champaign Central. Sat out last season after transferring to Wright State from Grand Canyon, but 2018 All-Area Player of the Year could make key impact for Centennial graduate Scott Nagy’s program.
Anaya Peoples, Schlarman. Received legitimate playing time for powerhouse Notre Dame women’s basketball in down season, making 2020 ACC All-Freshman Team.
Alayna Stalter, Fisher. Three-time Class 1A girls’ track and field state medalist now turning heads at Murray State with hurdling prowess.
Kendle Moore, Danville. Started in all 32 of Colorado State men’s basketball’s games in 2019-2020, averaging nine points a game while seeing more than 30 minutes on average.
Ameia Wilson, Danville. Michigan women’s track and field sophomore-to-be already making waves, placing ninth in the 2020 Big Ten Indoor Championships’ long jump.
Ema Rajic, Uni High. California women’s swimmer was on this list last year, continues to earn spot by already holding program record in 100-yard breaststroke (58.97 seconds).
Ryan Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour. Has battled through injuries to make impact with Baylor men’s cross-country and track and field.
Luke Smith, Centennial. Opted to return to college baseball at Louisville instead of going pro, fiery right-handed starting pitcher has chance to become Cardinals’ ace in 2021 season.
Teams on the rise
Monticello boys’ basketball. Junior varsity team compiled a 21-0 record in most recent season, and varsity club nearly won 20 games.
Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling. Big names — Gage Reed, Reef Pacot and Joe Lashuay — all slated to return to go with talented incoming underclassmen.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball. Multiple area coaches tabbed Panthers as a team to watch, given minimal graduation and return of multiple top players after PBL went 30-6 last season.
Uni High girls’ basketball. Illineks picked up 17 victories last season — fourth-most in 41 years — and are returning four of five starters from that crop.
Villa Grove/Heritage cross-country. Potential last Blue Devils distance running group — with cooperative dissolving in other sports — is returning almost every athlete and expects to include 25 total competitors.
Westville football. Tigers improved from 0-9 to 4-5 between 2018 and 2019, and many freshmen and sophomores on that winless team now are experienced juniors and seniors.
St. Thomas More volleyball. Multi-time All-Area Player of the Year Allie Trame is gone, but the rest of the roster returns and is stacked with talent and experience.
Mahomet-Seymour cross-country. Other than the female program getting a new coach, most everyone is returning for boys’ and girls’ units that fared well at their Class 2A state meets.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball. Another young group, with multiple freshmen who would’ve contributed in 2020, has what coach Kim Fraser believes are all the pieces needed to excel in 2021.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ cross-country. Nearly all key runners are coming back this fall for a group that won multiple team titles.
Top boys’ programs (combined football, soccer, basketball and wrestling duals wins)
1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 77
2. Monticello 72
3. Prairie Central 68
4. Mahomet-Seymour 63
5. Unity 60
6. Oakwood 55
7. Champaign Central 50
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 47
9. Judah Christian 42
10. Centennial 39
Top girls’ programs (combined volleyball and basketball wins)
1. Arthur Christian School 68
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 58
3. Unity 54
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50
T-5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48
T-5. Mahomet-Seymour 48
T-5. Milford 48
8. Oakwood 45
9. St. Thomas More 44
T-10. Blue Ridge 41
T-10. Watseka 41
Top combined programs (combined football, volleyball, soccer, basketball and wrestling duals wins)
1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 125
2. Unity 114
3. Mahomet-Seymour 111
4. St. Thomas More 107
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 106
6. Monticello 104
7. Prairie Central 103
8. Oakwood 100
9. Arthur Christian 91
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 86
Quotes of the year
— “There were three really good teams: There was me and Spencer’s team, there was the cheating team and then there was the other cheating team. They all buddied with each other, and they were all on the same team. Disgraceful.” — Champaign Central boys’ soccer player Santiago Rodriguez, jokingly discussing a local park district soccer experience with fellow Maroon Spencer Bauer.
— “Numbers show that she’s good, but that doesn’t impress me. I’m more impressed when she has the worst day and maintains composure, or on her best day when I see her stop and help somebody else find their ball.” — Tiffany Bowie, mother of St. Thomas More girls’ golfer Alaina Bowie, discussing her daughter’s athletic exploits.
— “(Running is) just something I’m always very grateful for. It’s really a privilege to be able to run, and also to be able to compete as well. ... It’s like, ‘Man, I’m really about to go try and put myself in immense pain for 3 miles — for enjoyment, question mark. And you have to remember it is an opportunity and it is something that I enjoy, and that it hurts too much more to not be able to do (it).” — Urbana girls’ distance runner Olivia Rosenstein on returning to the sport after past injuries.
— “We needed Gage to know that, yes, you lost your number one. You lost your biggest fan. But there’s a lot of people in the world that still love you, and if you keep doing the right things you’re going to have people getting your back for the rest of your life.” — Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling coach Mike Glosser on junior grappler Gage Reed, whose father, Jason, died in 2013.
— “I’ll tell you the same thing I tell every coach: ‘Whatever pays for it.’ It’s expensive.” — Argenta-Oreana football player, wrestler and boys’ track and field athlete Makail Stanley discussing his college athletics future.
— “I think she’s still making shots right now. She made (six) against us last year. She must like shooting against us.” — Tri-County girls’ basketball coach Joe Morrisey, referring to Lanark Eastland’s Erin Henze after a 70-28 Class 1A state semifinals loss.
— “They asked right away, ‘Do we have practice (Saturday)?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’re going to take a couple days to soak all this in.” — St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball coach Abby McDonald on her reaction to the Spartans’ Class 2A super-sectional victory over Chicago Christian.
— “We looked back at our stats, and over 160 minutes when we’ve used Aldridge in the back we haven’t been scored on. I sent my coaches a rope-a-dope video of Muhammad Ali and said, ‘Can we get to round eight and get a punch in at the end?’” — Judah Christian boys’ soccer coach Josh Birky, describing his deployment of senior Caleb Aldridge in a Class 1A regional final against St. Thomas More.
— “If I don’t eat, then I dive better, because when I have to dive I get really nervous and my stomach always hurts and I have to go to the bathroom. So I decided not to eat before state, and hopefully that bodes well for me.” — Centennial girls’ diver Hannah Hong.
— “I guess our kids were destined to be in radio — their initials are AM and FM. I didn’t realize that for years and years.” — Gary McCullough, co-owner of the WGCY 106.3-FM radio station, about children Ashley and Frank.
— “It was interesting ... to see someone so young kind of beat me. I guess she says I wasn’t too happy about it, but I don’t really remember.” — St. Thomas More girls’ tennis senior Noelle Schacht, regarding an on-court interaction with freshman doubles partner Maddy Swisher before Swisher was in high school.
— “We’re on our way to doing what we initially wanted to do. We wanted to bring respectability back to Urbana High School basketball. ... We just wanted to make the U proud, and so hopefully we’re on our way to doing that.” — Urbana boys’ basketball coach Verdell Jones Jr. after a Class 3A regional championship win over Mahomet-Seymour.
— “I always talk to my (basketball players) about this: It’s like we practice, practice, practice and it’s finally like we get to play in the Super Bowl. And it’s a unique experience to finally get to serve our country. It’s really kind of a blessing. I feel very honored to get to do it.” — Westville boys’ basketball and volleyball coach Drew Arteaga about his recent time in Afghanistan with the Illinois Army National Guard.
— “Senior night, they were just all bummed because it was their last home match. I was like, ‘Ladies, we’re hosting a sectional. So, I mean, there’s a possibility where you can actually get back home. And they liked that idea.” — Mahomet-Seymour volleyball coach Stan Bergman after his team’s Class 3A regional final win over Champaign Central.
— “It’s very, very unfortunate. I can go a step further and say, in a way, it’s devastating to our senior athletes. It’s just unfortunate for the students to miss out on some of the most memorable moments of their high school career.” — Monticello athletic director Dan Sheehan after IHSA spring sports state series were canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.