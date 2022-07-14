Listen to this article

BOYS' GOLF

All-Area Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Wade Schacht

All-Area Coach of the Year: Iroquois West's Grant Meyer

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

GIRLS' GOLF

All-Area Player of the Year: Monticello's Ashley Long

All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Alan Dodds

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY

All-Area Runner of the Year: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James

All-Area Coach of the Year: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lyle Dorjahn

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY

All-Area Runner of the Year: Monticello's Mabry Bruhn

All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dave Remmert

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

GIRLS' TENNIS

All-Area Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Maddy Swisher

All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Scott Weakley

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

All-Area Athlete of the Year: Centennial's Hannah Hong

All-Area Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Katie VanHootegem

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

BOYS' BASKETBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Tuscola's Jalen Quinn

All-Area Coach of the Year: Oakwood's Jeff Mandrell

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Danville's Erin Houpt

All-Area Coach of the Year: Salt Fork's Brian Russell

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

FOOTBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Unity's Lane Innes

All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Cully Welter

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

VOLLEYBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Mira Chopra

All-Area Coach of the Year: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Lindsay Stalowy

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

BOYS' SOCCER

All-Area Player of the Year: Uni High's Lucas Wood

All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dan Burkybile

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

BOYS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

Athlete of the Year: Champaign Central's Nolan Miller

Coach of the Year: Urbana's Michelle Zimmerman

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

BASEBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Crayton Burnett

All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Josh Haley

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

SOFTBALL

All-Area Player of the Year: Unity's Taylor Henry

All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Aimee Davis

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference/all-county teams

GIRLS' SOCCER

All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Nyah Biegler

All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Jeremy Davis

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

Final News-Gazette top 10

All-conference teams

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

All-Area Athlete of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's CJ Shoaf

All-Area Coach of the Year: Urbana's Forrest Farokhi

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

All-Area Athlete of the Year: Tuscola's Alyssa Williams

All-Area Coach of the Year: Salt Fork's Steve Trompeter

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

BOYS' TENNIS

All-Area Player of the Year: Centennial's Max Braun

All-Area Coach of the Year: Centennial's Teri Scaggs

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

WRESTLING

All-Area Wrestler of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Mateo Casillas

All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Rob Ledin

Meet the All-Area first team

Meet the complete All-Area team

All-conference/all-county teams

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

