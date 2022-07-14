BOYS' GOLF
All-Area Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Wade Schacht
All-Area Coach of the Year: Iroquois West's Grant Meyer
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' GOLF
All-Area Player of the Year: Monticello's Ashley Long
All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Alan Dodds
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY
All-Area Runner of the Year: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James
All-Area Coach of the Year: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lyle Dorjahn
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY
All-Area Runner of the Year: Monticello's Mabry Bruhn
All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dave Remmert
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' TENNIS
All-Area Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Maddy Swisher
All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Scott Weakley
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
All-Area Athlete of the Year: Centennial's Hannah Hong
All-Area Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Katie VanHootegem
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' BASKETBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Tuscola's Jalen Quinn
All-Area Coach of the Year: Oakwood's Jeff Mandrell
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Danville's Erin Houpt
All-Area Coach of the Year: Salt Fork's Brian Russell
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
FOOTBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Unity's Lane Innes
All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Cully Welter
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
VOLLEYBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Mira Chopra
All-Area Coach of the Year: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Lindsay Stalowy
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
BOYS' SOCCER
All-Area Player of the Year: Uni High's Lucas Wood
All-Area Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dan Burkybile
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
BOYS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Athlete of the Year: Champaign Central's Nolan Miller
Coach of the Year: Urbana's Michelle Zimmerman
Meet the complete All-Area team
BASEBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Crayton Burnett
All-Area Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Josh Haley
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
SOFTBALL
All-Area Player of the Year: Unity's Taylor Henry
All-Area Coach of the Year: Unity's Aimee Davis
Meet the complete All-Area team
All-conference/all-county teams
GIRLS' SOCCER
All-Area Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Nyah Biegler
All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Jeremy Davis
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
All-Area Athlete of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's CJ Shoaf
All-Area Coach of the Year: Urbana's Forrest Farokhi
Meet the complete All-Area team
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
All-Area Athlete of the Year: Tuscola's Alyssa Williams
All-Area Coach of the Year: Salt Fork's Steve Trompeter
Meet the complete All-Area team
BOYS' TENNIS
All-Area Player of the Year: Centennial's Max Braun
All-Area Coach of the Year: Centennial's Teri Scaggs
Meet the complete All-Area team
WRESTLING
All-Area Wrestler of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Mateo Casillas
All-Area Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Rob Ledin
Meet the complete All-Area team