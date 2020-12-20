PAXTON — Ryder James could claim plenty of cross-country friends as a middle school athlete.
For example, he and Ashton Goss, who was a year ahead of him at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High, spent time playing games at Goss’ grandmother’s house when the two were even younger.
But James began to see the impact of expanding one’s connections during his freshman year at PBL High School.
During his first season of high school track and field, James attempted his first distance double — running the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races in the same meet. By James’ own assessment, it didn’t go well.
But 2019 Monticello graduate Garrett Dixon, who also was competing, had a kind word for James.
“He just came up to me like, ‘Hey, it’s all good, man. You’re a beast. You’re going to kill it in outdoor (season),’” James said. “That really got my mood up.”
Dixon and 2019 Mahomet-Seymour alumnus Mathias Powell went on to pace James during a Class 2A sectional 3,200, allowing all three to qualify for state.
It’s friendly acts such as these that James tries to recreate to this day. And on which his cross-country career thrives.
The 2020 News-Gazette boys’ Runner of the Year used both a caring demeanor and tireless work ethic to his benefit in a junior season at PBL that ended with him finishing fourth at ShaZam Racing’s unsanctioned Division I state meet.
“It made me feel really good that (Dixon and Powell) thought I was going to be something special,” James said. “So I really did believe I was going to be something special.”
A big reason James was able to reach that point was his family.
Specifically, his late grandfather leaving a large swath of land in rural Paxton to James’ family. James’ parents eventually built a home there.
Before and after that, James would trek across wooded trails on the property to log mileage.
James initially didn’t want to move to this new home as an eighth-grader but recognizes how important it ultimately was.
“I knew there was a purpose for moving out here,” James said. “I didn’t know it at the time, but I now realize the purpose for moving out here was for me to train on some grass and some better areas than just the plain old road.”
As James entered high school, he started bringing more friends to his home and training ground. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Layton Hall, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier and Iroquois West’s Connor Price are among those he’s close with.
“Every cross-country runner is just so nice,” James said. “You finish (a race), and it’s not like you get jealous of each other. ... I’ve made some friends from other schools that I can call my best friends.”
Another of that group is Herscher’s Drew Rogers, who won the 2019 Class 1A state cross-country title and this year’s ShaZam D-I race.
“We’re pretty much the same person,” James said. “We decided this winter we’re going to train together.”
But James also faced some frustration this season when he couldn’t keep up with Rogers during a race just four days after the Sangamon Valley Conference Meet.
Rogers also bested James — and everyone else — at ensuing regional and sectional events.
“It was kind of a blessing in disguise,” PBL coach Dustin Franckey said. “You’ve got to let Drew do his thing, and you’ve got to whittle away at guys that go with him that haven’t seen him all year.”
James did so en route to his 5-kilometer unsanctioned state time of 15 minutes, 50.36 seconds. Only he, Rogers (15:34.37), Hall (fifth, 15:58.89) and two others posted times under 16 minutes.
“What happened at ShaZam was an outstanding race plan,” Franckey said. “Ryder would’ve probably tried to bite that off. I think that bite (defeating Rogers) is for next year.”
James also is looking forward to his college career, with interest from Illinois and North Carolina topping that chart.
But he’s got two track and field seasons and one cross-country campaign — COVID-19 pandemic-dependent — to focus upon first.
And that doesn’t only mean vying for the goal of 1A state champion.
“If you have teammates that are in a bad place, you’ve got to build them up,” James said, “... so they continue to love the sport and they stay engaged with the team goals in mind. It’s all about just being a family.”