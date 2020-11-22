Why he’s Coach of the Year
Meyer said before the 2020 season began that his athletes were gunning for a regional title. The Raiders accomplished just that — the first such win in program history — behind a veteran lineup with a stout top five. Iroquois West also won the Iroquois County Tournament.
Why he first decided to coach golf
“I grew up playing golf, and it was always something I enjoyed doing. As a former golfer at Iroquois West myself, I already had a lot of pride in our program and I wanted to try to build on the previous success our program had.”
His top highlight from the season
“Winning our first-ever regional for boys’ golf is something that will always be a highlight of my coaching career. Our school has had a golf program for around 25 years, so that was a really special accomplishment for our team. The resources available to our team are somewhat limited, so it was nice to see all of the hard work the kids have done the last few seasons pay off. Kade Kimmel and Ryan Tilstra placing first and second at regionals was a great finish to their high school careers.”
The most challenging part of his season
“We are usually able to do a lot of our work on rules, scoring and course management during the summer. With so much uncertainty this summer, we had to spend a lot more time on those things once practice started in August. Our seniors did a great job helping the rest of the team with all of the things we usually cover during the summer. Our course does a great job helping get the kids out playing as much as possible, too. Our new assistant coach, Patrick Miller, also did a great job helping all the kids throughout the year.”
His favorite event of the season
“It was a joy to see our kids play at regionals. We knew we were one of the teams to beat, and we had the added pressure of having never won a regional. The kids were able to see how other teams were doing on the IHSA scoring app, so seeing how well they were able to handle that pressure was really fun to watch. Our whole team seemed to play better as the pressure increased during the day.”
What it meant for his team to play during the pandemic
“We have known since this group of seniors were freshmen that we could have a really good season, so it was really important for all of us to be able to play. It was great for everyone to be doing something close to normal to get our minds off of everything else going on this year. It was also great for the school and community to see their success. I lost count of the students, staff and community members who supported the team and congratulated them on their success throughout the season.”
His top career golf accomplishment as a coach
“To see our team break the school record that I helped set as a player in 2003 was a great accomplishment. I had talked about that since I became the coach, so to see a team break that record was really fun. I think we have kids coming back who will have a chance at that record in the coming years, so it will give us a great target to shoot for.”
His top career golf accomplishment as a player
“In high school, I was a sectional qualifier for three years and helped set our previous school record. I was also the Iroquois County Tournament champion my senior year. I haven’t been able to play much the last couple years, so these days it is an accomplishment any time I don’t mess up demonstrating a shot during practice.”
A golf accomplishment he’s still hoping to achieve
“My next goal is to have a team advance to state. Hopefully this year’s success will push everyone coming back and we will get more interest in our golf program moving forward. We have a lot of good underclassmen, and most of them didn’t get a chance to play varsity this year. They’re a really hardworking group, so hopefully they can work hard in the offseason and continue on the success of this year’s team.”
Honor Roll: Previous News-Gazette All-Area boys' golf Coaches of the Year
YEAR COACH SCHOOL
2020 Grant Meyer Iroquois West
2019 Mike Osterbur Champaign Central
2018 Ben Richter Sullivan
2017 Mike Osterbur Champaign Central
2016 Jeff Butts Champaign Central
2015 Terry French Bismarck-Henning
2014 Mark Tate St. Thomas More
2013 Mark Tate St. Thomas More
2012 Terry French Bismarck-Henning
2011 Mike Wallner Centennial