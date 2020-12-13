Kate Ahmari | Uni High
➜ Why she made the first team: Consistently the area’s No. 2 runner all season, the sophomore turned in a top performance at the Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional and helped the Illineks to third in regional competition and fourth in sectional action. Ahmari, whose season-best time was 18 minutes, 10 seconds, also took sixth in Division I of the unsanctioned ShaZam Racing state meet.
➜ Why she decided to run cross-country in high school: “I enjoyed middle school cross-country and I love running, especially with teammates.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Our team placing third at regionals. We knew that it was a competitive regional and it would be difficult to place well, but we were able to run one of our best meets all season and beat teams that we weren’t able to beat last year.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Adjusting to the precautions we had to take due to COVID.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “Regionals, because I liked the course and myself and the team performed well.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “This season taught me to be grateful that I am able to run cross-country and that I can still have a good time with my team without all of the big meets we usually have.”
➜ Her top career cross-country accomplishment: “Winning sectionals (individually) because it was one of my best races this season, and it’s the best I’ve placed in the high school state series.”
➜ A cross-country accomplishment on her radar: “To place in the top five at state in future seasons. It would be really rewarding to hit that milestone after running cross-country and working to get faster since fifth grade.”
Mabry Bruhn | Monticello
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Runner of the Year rarely was defeated locally in leading the Sages to a team win in all but one of their meets. The sophomore, also an All-Area girls’ swimming and diving first-team selection, eclipsed 18 minutes seven times, including a season-best 17 minutes, 17.4 seconds. Bruhn helped Monticello to second place in its regional and first in its sectional, won the regional and took third at the ShaZam Racing Division I state meet.
➜ Why she decided to run cross-country in high school: “Ever since beginning cross-country in junior high, I have really enjoyed it. I love to compete, I enjoy the cross-country atmosphere and I love the people.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “The ShaZam championship meet. I was very pleased with my performance at this meet. I am glad to have ran with such an amazing group of talented athletes.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “COVID was definitely the most challenging part of my season. It changed everything we were accustomed to. Almost every meet I ran this year was under different circumstances than the year before.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “The Sages Invitational. We normally do not get the opportunity to host an invite on our home course, but this year, with the pandemic, we were able to. I was able to set the course record, bringing it back to Monticello.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “I feel very fortunate that I was able to have a season. With the cancellation of the spring track season, this was very motivating to finally have an opportunity to run.”
➜ Her top career cross-country accomplishment: “ShaZam is definitely my career high so far. The course challenged me, and I ran really well. Placing third was very exciting. I’m so glad I had the opportunity to compete in a semi-state meet.”
➜ A cross-country accomplishment on her radar: “I’m hoping to be able to continue my career by running in college.”
Estella Miller | Monticello
➜ Why she made the first team: The sophomore established herself as the Sages’ No. 3 runner as she and senior Grace Talbert slid up to accommodate for teammate Rachel Koon’s absence during part of the season. Miller was a top-12 finisher in all three of Monticello’s postseason meets — sixth in the regional, 10th in the sectional and 12th in the ShaZam Racing Division I state race.
➜ Why she decided to run cross-country in high school: “After I had run cross-country and track for all three years in middle school, running had become a large part of my identity. The idea of not running high school cross-country never crossed my mind.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “The first practice back from the summer training. I hadn’t seen anyone on the team other than a couple girls up until that point. Seeing the whole team after not seeing them for so long made me unbelievably happy.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “The uncertainty. You never knew if this would be the week the school shut down, they canceled regionals/sectionals/state or you got contact traced.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “We only have one event, the 3-mile run, but I have always preferred this over the track events.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “Actually having a season during a pandemic showed me how blessed I was, as many other sports were either shut down or postponed. On top of this, having a season reintroduced purpose back into my life, and it gave me something to work towards.”
➜ Her top career cross-country accomplishment: “I consider getting 12th at the ShaZam state meet my biggest career accomplishment because of the amount of improvement I saw between this year and the year before.”
➜ A cross-country accomplishment on her radar: “I am hoping to make all-state at a state-sanctioned state meet, but I also hope to run 17:30 for 3 miles next year and keep improving upon this in the years to come.”
Gabriella Moreman | Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin
➜ Why she made the first team: The freshman stormed onto the high school scene and proved herself as Vermilion County’s top performer. Moreman ranked third in both her regional and sectional, posting a season-best time of 18 minutes, 14.8 seconds in the Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional, and wound up 10th in the ShaZam Racing Division I state race, best among ninth-graders.
➜ Why she decided to run cross-country in high school: “I came from junior high and I didn’t have an eighth-grade cross-country season, so this year was my redemption to prove myself.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Our girls’ team won against our rivals, Oakwood, and proved to them that we could beat them and we wouldn’t go down easy.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “Getting back up from where I left off. For instance, I was struggling in the beginning of the year trying to get back up to where I should have been. I was behind in my class of competition, but I managed to get back up there and do amazing things.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “I liked the regional meet a lot because I got to run against my top competition in my class and prove to them that I am back and better than I was before.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “I was very excited, because if I had another year gone because of COVID-19 or an injury, I would be very disappointed. However, that was not the case and I had a great season. It took effort and work, but I made it.”
➜ Her top career cross-country accomplishment: “Getting second in state in seventh grade and getting 10th at ShaZam in ninth grade are my biggest accomplishments so far. These were huge for me because I was the top seventh-grader in the state. The only girl that beat me was an eighth-grader, and I was in Class 3A. Then I was really happy with the ShaZam state meet because I was the top freshman in Class 1A, and maybe the No. 3-5 freshman overall.”
➜ A cross-country accomplishment on her radar: “I want to try to beat 16:30 by my senior year, but we’ll take it one step at a time. I also want to have fun and not worry or stress so much because running competition isn’t fun when you’re stressed or nervous all the time. I also want to try to strive to be the best in my class overall my sophomore, junior or senior year. I want that because I want to show people that I want to be the best and prove to them that when I say something about this sport, like a bet, I mean it.”
Elizabeth Sims | Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why she made the first team: Sims returned to the first team after a one-year absence, with the junior playing a significant role in the Bulldogs winning a Class 2A Taylorville Regional title. She placed first individually in that race, netted fifth in her sectional and dashed to 26th place in the ShaZam Racing Division II state tournament.
➜ Why she decided to run cross-country in high school: “Running has always been something I have loved. I really enjoyed cross-country in junior high, and I wanted to continue that experience into high school. I also wanted to build some very special bonds with my teammates that I will cherish forever. ”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Getting the opportunity to run this season during the pandemic with a special group of friends during a unique time was a blessing that we all greatly appreciated, enjoyed and will cherish. We understand that we were very fortunate to be able to participate in one of the few sports that had the opportunity to experience a fall 2020 season.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “I was out for a few weeks early in the season, and that took me a good part of the season to recover. However, I was so thankful for the encouragement and support I received from my team, coaches, family, friends and even competitors.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “Our postseason meets. Starting at regionals where almost every varsity runner on our team ran their best race of the year up to that point, followed by another great team performance at the sectional meet where we placed second, and finished by participating and finishing 14th in this year’s state meet hosted by ShaZam. ”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “It meant a lot that I got to continue to do one of my favorite things with some of my favorite people. I am so thankful we were able to have a season and for everyone that made this season possible.”
➜ Her top career cross-country accomplishment: “Placing eighth at state my freshman year when I ran my personal-best time. And placing 26th at this year’s state meet hosted by ShaZam, one shy of all-state honors during this unique season.”
➜ A cross-country accomplishment on her radar: “I am hoping to place really well as a team next year at state, earn individual all-state honors and run in the 17s again. I am still deciding whether or not I would like to run cross-country in college. Regardless, I look forward to running the rest of my life.”
Grace Talbert | Monticello
➜ Why she made the first team: After being unsure of whether she’d crack varsity as a junior, Talbert made her senior season one to remember by breaking out as the Sages’ No. 2 runner. She claimed fifth place in regional racing and fourth in her sectional, helping Monticello to a team title in the latter event.
➜ Why she decided to run cross-country in high school: “I came into cross-country for the first time as a middle-schooler. After successful years there, the opportunity came to run with the high-schoolers during their winter training, and I decided to take it. Eighth grade, I got a feel for the team during the winter, and the following fall when I was a freshman, I decided to stick to the sport.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “When it comes to team accomplishments, the highlight was sectionals. We’d just come off of our first and only loss of the season, so it was a comeback story. For myself, breaking my previous personal record was the highlight. Back in freshman year, I never thought I would make it into the 18-minute range, and this year I came within 10 seconds of hitting sub-17.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “It was hard to stay motivated. Lots of varsity races had limited spectators, so most of my teammates weren’t around to cheer me on mid-race. There was also the fact that we had no big payoff at the end of the season. I had wanted to make all-state this year, having been within a few places in the 2019 season, but that wasn’t a possibility since we wouldn’t have state. But I got over it by being grateful with how much we could still accomplish.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “Our senior morning meet. This time I was the senior running my last race on our home course. I felt amazing while running the race, and I finished with a good enough time to make the leaderboard of course records. After all the races were over, the girls passed out gift baskets to all the seniors — I got to spray Silly String at my teammates — and I remembered again how happy being on the team made me.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “It was such a light in the dark. Cross-country has been a huge part of my high school experience.”
➜ Her top career cross-country accomplishment: “Making varsity every year I ran, especially finding a spot on varsity my freshman and junior years.”
➜ A cross-country accomplishment on her radar: “There’s no more high school cross-country accomplishment I can attain, but I want to run 3 miles in less than 18 minutes.”
Erica Woodard | Unity
➜ Why she made the first team: One of the Rockets’ multiple standout freshmen began a new wave of Unity cross-country success as she directed the Rockets to a Class 1A regional championship by taking fourth in that race. Woodard followed by slotting sixth in her sectional and 25th in the ShaZam Racing Division I state meet.
➜ Why she decided to run cross-country in high school: “I just love this sport. It calms me down when I am stressed and has even taught me things such as perseverance and determination. I also wanted to continue my career from junior high, since I knew I could do really well.”
➜ Her top highlight of the season: “Breaking 18 minutes at Shelbyville. It was the only time I broke 18, which is even more impressive to me because Shelbyville was probably the hardest course we had this season. Because of this race, I was also nominated for Athlete of the Week for Illinois MileSplit.”
➜ The most challenging part of her season: “The few weeks following the St. Joseph-Ogden Invite. My legs were starting to get very tired, and I felt like I was never going to recover. Luckily I did recover just in time for conference.”
➜ Her favorite event of the season: “ShaZam’s Racing 2020 championships. I was excited to have some form of a state meet. I ended up placing All-ShaZam (25th, to be exact), and I had a great time racing. I even left with a battle scar because I was spiked during the race.”
➜ What it meant to compete during the pandemic: “Being able to have a season this year was a blessing. Almost every sport has been canceled, so I had to be thankful for every practice and every race. I feel like I was much more grateful for my races this year than any other year.”
➜ Her top career cross-country accomplishment: “Placing third last year at IESA state. It was also the first time I officially broke 12 minutes for 2 miles. The year before I had a time of 12:00.20 and I was hungry to break 12 last year, which I did.”
➜ A cross-country accomplishment on her radar: “There are two main accomplishments I would like to achieve. The first one is that I want to run at a D-I college. The second goal is to hopefully win an individual state championship. I have always had that desire, even before I started cross-country. I know it is a huge goal and it will be very hard to accomplish, but I am ready for the challenge.”